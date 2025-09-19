Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Refinement of diagnostic and therapeutic radiation as well as intravascular approaches to address unmet needs in oncology

  • 01.09.2025
  • editorial
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Thomas B. Brunner
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 3/2025

Auszug

Optimising the choice between systemic and local therapies is one of the keystones in modern oncology. Better systemic therapeutic options have impressively been shown to prolong survival of patients but more and more the smart integration of local therapies into multimodal therapeutic approaches is taking treatment success to the next level. In this issue of European Medical Oncology (MEMO) [3] three different tumours—prostate cancer, kidney cancer and squamous cell skin cancer—are highlighted for this strategy to boost therapeutic outcomes in oncology [1]. …
Vorheriger Artikel Malnutrition in cancer patients
Nächster Artikel Progress in penile cancer and prostate cancer screening
Titel
Refinement of diagnostic and therapeutic radiation as well as intravascular approaches to address unmet needs in oncology
Verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Thomas B. Brunner
Publikationsdatum
01.09.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 3/2025
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01058-z
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 3/2025

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma of the right upper extremity misdiagnosed as soft tissue infection

  • case report

Prostate cancer—early individualized screening is key

  • Open Access
  • short review

Malnutrition in cancer patients

  • editorial

Decitabine combined with low-dose cytarabine, aclarubicin and rhG-CSF regimen may be a potential alternative for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia: A single-center study

  • original report

Progress in penile cancer and prostate cancer screening

  • Open Access
  • editorial

Current guidelines: the expanding role of Bruton kinase inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma

  • Open Access
  • short review