Recommendations for driving after implantable cardioverter defibrillator implantation and the use of a wearable cardioverter defibrillator

Summary

The use of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) has been shown to improve survival in patients at risk of sudden cardiac death; however, due to the continuous risk of sudden loss of consciousness during arrhythmia or ICD intervention, they pose a potential risk to other road users while driving. A large number of opinions and recommendations from authorities and medical societies all over the world exist regarding driving restrictions after ICD implantation. This analysis provides an overview of the recommendations on driving restrictions from several countries. Furthermore, the use of the wearable and the subcutaneous ICD are taken into account.