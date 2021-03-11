 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.03.2021 | main topic Open Access

Rare skeletal disorders: a multidisciplinary postnatal approach to diagnosis and management

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Nina-Katharina Walleczek, Kristina Förster, Martina Seyr, Nadja Kadrnoska, Jennifer Kolar, Verena Wasinger-Brandweiner, Julia Vodopiutz
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Skeletal disorders are inherited disorders with significant skeletal involvement and most of them are rare or extremely rare. Based on the clinical, radiological and genetic phenotype, the group of skeletal disorder comprises more than 450 different and highly heterogeneous disorders. In skeletal disorders rapid and precise diagnoses are urgently needed for patient care and are based on the combination of clinical, radiological and genetic analysis. Novel genetic techniques have revolutionized diagnostics and have a huge impact on counseling of patients and families. Disease-specific long-term management in a multidisciplinary healthcare team in highly specialized centers is recommended to optimize care for these patients. Here we describe a multidisciplinary postnatal approach for the diagnosis and management of patients and families with rare skeletal disorders at the Vienna Bone and Growth Center. We discuss the value of a multidisciplinary diagnostic and management approach in the postnatal setting and provide a diagnostic flowchart for rare skeletal disorders.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1385.0