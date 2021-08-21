Rare lung cancers—Primary pulmonary leiomyosarcoma: A case report

Summary

Primary pulmonary sarcomas (PPS) are rare mesenchymal lung cancers, which do not present clinically or radiological different to lung carcinomas. Definite PPS diagnosis can only be made by histological analysis and detailed staging examinations in order to exclude a secondary pulmonary malignancy such as metastatic soft tissue sarcoma or another solid tumour. Here we present the case of a 66-year-old woman with a pulmonary mass infiltrating the diaphragm and the mediastinal adipose tissue, which was identified as leiomyosarcoma. The patient received curative surgery with complete tumour R0 resection. The prognosis of PPS is defined by tumour size, lymph node status and histological grading. Surgery is the mainstay of therapy and there is no definitive indication for adjuvant therapy for R0-resected and lymph-node-negative patients like in our case. However, multimodal therapy approaches such as (neo)adjuvant chemo- and radiotherapy can contribute to improving locoregional tumour control, which is the most important prognostic factor. With our case report we want to raise awareness for pulmonary sarcomas as a relevant proportion of rare lung cancers which have to be kept in mind during the differential diagnosis. Moreover, we aim to discuss the complex and individual interdisciplinary management.