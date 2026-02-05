Zum Inhalt

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Rare cancers and cancer of unknown primary: advancing precision in diagnostic and therapeutic uncertainty

  • 01.02.2026
  • editorial
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
PD Dr. Andreas Seeber, PhD
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 1/2026

Auszug

Rare malignancies and cancer of unknown primary (CUP) continue to represent one of the most demanding frontiers in medical oncology. Despite major advances in imaging, pathology, and molecular profiling, a substantial proportion of patients still present with metastatic disease in which the primary tumor remains elusive or with tumor entities so uncommon that robust, evidence-based treatment algorithms are lacking. These clinical scenarios are associated with diagnostic ambiguity, empiric treatment strategies, and overall poor outcomes. At the same time, rare cancers and CUP exemplify how modern oncology increasingly relies on interdisciplinary collaboration and precision-based approaches to overcome biological and clinical uncertainty. …
