 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

19.04.2021 | original article

Psychological changes in young people with anorexia nervosa during an inpatient treatment: exploration of optimal length of stay predictors

Zeitschrift:
neuropsychiatrie
Autoren:
MSc Lauren Waples, CPsychol Lucia Giombini, FRCPsych Malcolm Wiseman, CPsychol Sophie Nesbitt
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
The data collected is stored anonymously at the hospital.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

The current study aimed to monitor psychological changes in young people (YP) with anorexia nervosa (AN) during a specialist inpatient treatment in order to explore possible predictors of an optimal length of stay. Outcome measures were analysed to determine if significant changes occur earlier or later on during the treatment.

Methods

Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire (EDE-Q), Children’s Depression Inventory (CDI), State–Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) and Compulsive Exercise Test (CET) measures administered to YP (n = 42) at three time points—admission, 85% ideal body weight (IBW) and discharge—were analysed using linear mixed effects model and regression analysis to determine change between the time points and possible predictors in length of stay.

Results

Significant improvements occurred between admission and the mid time point of 85% IBW in the eating disorder (ED) symptomology outcome measures of EDE‑Q (mean difference [MD] = 1.066 ± 0.259) and CET (MD = 1.743 ± 0.627). A significant improvement occurred in the CDI (MD = 7.714  ± 2.343), and STAI (MD = 5.292 ± 2.121) measures between admission and discharge.

Conclusions

Psychological changes occur at different stages of treatment. Although it was difficult to determine what factors may predict the length of stay from the variables explored, it was observed that a lower weight at admission impacted negatively on the improvement of ED and anxiety symptoms, which may lead to stay in treatment for longer. Also, higher levels of compulsive exercise and depression were associated to worse outcomes.
Level IV: Evidence obtained from multiple time series with or without the intervention, such as case studies. Dramatic results in uncontrolled trials might also be regarded as this type of evidence.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1429.0