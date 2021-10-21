Psychocardiological assessment in the acute phase of the takotsubo syndrome

Results

All 27 evaluated TTS patients were female with a mean age of 68 years (±11.4 years). The apical type of TTS was found in 60% of patients, followed by the combined type of TTS in 30% of patients. Main clinical symptom leading to hospital admission was chest pain in nearly 80% of patients. An ST-segment elevation mimicking acute myocardial infarction was found in 44% of patients and T wave inversion in 26% of patients. An endogenous (emotional) stress event was found in 17 patients (63.0%), an exogenous (physical) stress event in 5 patients (18.5%) and a combined stress event in 2 patients (7.4%). In 11.1% of patients ( n = 3) no stress event could be found. Moderate to high levels of illness threatening were found in 48% of patients and low to moderate resilience scores were found in 40% of patients. Somatic disorders were found in half of the patients (56%) followed by depressive disorders in 26% of patients.