Psychocardiological assessment in the acute phase of the takotsubo syndrome
Somatic and depressive disorders, resilience and illness perception
Summary
Objective
To analyze the psychocardiological profile and the clinical characteristics in the acute phase of takotsubo syndrome (TTS).
Methods
Prospective multicenter cohort study of TTS patients evaluating the clinical characteristics as well as the prevalence of somatic, depressive, panic, stress and anxiety disorders. Assessment of illness perception and resilience in the acute phase of the syndrome.
Results
All 27 evaluated TTS patients were female with a mean age of 68 years (±11.4 years). The apical type of TTS was found in 60% of patients, followed by the combined type of TTS in 30% of patients. Main clinical symptom leading to hospital admission was chest pain in nearly 80% of patients. An ST-segment elevation mimicking acute myocardial infarction was found in 44% of patients and T wave inversion in 26% of patients. An endogenous (emotional) stress event was found in 17 patients (63.0%), an exogenous (physical) stress event in 5 patients (18.5%) and a combined stress event in 2 patients (7.4%). In 11.1% of patients (n = 3) no stress event could be found. Moderate to high levels of illness threatening were found in 48% of patients and low to moderate resilience scores were found in 40% of patients. Somatic disorders were found in half of the patients (56%) followed by depressive disorders in 26% of patients.
Conclusion
Moderate to low resilience scores and moderate to high levels of illness threatening can be seen in the acute phase of TTS, reflecting the severity of the experience as an adverse life event. Patients suffering from TTS present in the acute phase with a high prevalence of somatic disorders and relatively high prevalence of depressive disorders.