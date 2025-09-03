Public mental health: a WPA priority and key opportunity to address implementation failure
Summary
Publisher’s Note
Introduction
Defining public mental health
Type of public mental health intervention
Levels of public mental health intervention
Prevention of mental health conditions
Primary level: interventions that prevent MHCs from arising
Secondary level: early intervention for MHCs and associated impacts to minimise their effects
Tertiary level: intervention for people with established MHCs to prevent relapse and the associated impacts in order to minimise disability
Promotion of mental wellbeing
Primary level: promotion of protective factors for mental wellbeing
Secondary level: early promotion in people with recent deterioration in mental wellbeing
Tertiary level: promotion in people with longstanding poor mental wellbeing
Promotion of resilience
Primary level: promotion of resilience
Secondary level: early promotion of resilience in people with recent adversity
Tertiary level: promotion of resilience in people with previous or longstanding adversity
Mental health conditions, wellbeing and resilience
Impact of mental health conditions and wellbeing
Risk factors, protective factors and higher-risk groups
Public mental health interventions
Public mental health implementation gap
Actions required to address public mental health implementation failure
1. Making the public mental health case
Treatment of MHCs and prevention of associated impacts: estimation of the prevalence and numbers affected by MHCs and associated impacts, followed by assessment of the proportion receiving interventions for treatment of MHCs and prevention of associated impacts by different providers.
Prevention of MHCs: estimation of the prevalence and numbers affected by different risk factors for MHCs, followed by assessment of the proportion receiving interventions to address such factors by different providers.
Promotion of mental wellbeing and resilience: estimation of the prevalence and numbers affected by different protective factors, followed by assessment of the proportion receiving interventions to address such factors by different providers.
2. Public mental health practice
Choice of effective and implementable PMH interventions by different sectors.
Coordinated policy and strategy across different sectors.
Scaleup of implementation of effective PMH interventions.
Transparent decisions about acceptable annual coverage of different PMH interventions by a range of stakeholders including people with lived experience and their carers. Such decisions should take account of the population-scale impact and cost of the PMH implementation gap, impacts and associated economic benefits of improved coverage, statutory legislation such as not to discriminate against people with MHCs, and the right to health.
Resource and workforce required to implement agreed level of provision over specific timeframes.
Communication with different sectors and wider population.
3. Public mental health training and improved population knowledge
4. Settings-based and integrated approaches
5. Digital technology
6. Maximising existing resources
7. Use of interventions with a large population impact
Socioeconomic inequalities and poverty that underlie other risk factors and are also impacts of MHCs.
Child adversity responsible for a large proportion of MHCs [5]; parenting programmes prevent both child adversity and child MHCs, are also first-line interventions for some child MHCs, and promote child behaviour, parental practice and mental health.
Child and adolescent MHC treatment and prevention, given that the majority of lifetime MHCs arise before adulthood.
Parental MHC treatment and prevention which can prevent childhood MHCs.
Smoking cessation, which improves physical health/life expectancy and depression/anxiety [15].
Physical inactivity [5].