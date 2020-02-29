 Skip to main content
28.02.2020 | original article

Psychiatric comorbidities in cancer patients: acute interventions by the psychiatric consultation liaison service

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
PD Dr. med. Arnim Quante, Kristina Schulz, Maria Fissler
Summary

Aim

The aim of this study was to explore the psychiatric comorbidities in cancer patients examined by the psychiatric consultation liaison services (CLP) in a general hospital. Furthermore, we intended to examine associations between certain cancers types and psychiatric disorders as well as to give an overview of the psychiatric treatments options that were recommended by the CLP.

Methods

This retrospective analysis investigated 119 psychiatric consultations for cancer patients in a one year period. The assessment covered demographics and cancer diagnosis, psychiatric diagnosis and proceedings.

Results

One third of all patients were treated for hematological cancer, followed by lung cancer. Depression was the most common psychiatric disorder. One third of all patients with hematological cancer were diagnosed with depression, followed by delirium. Inpatient psychiatric treatment and psychotherapy were most commonly recommended by the consultant psychiatrist. Furthermore, 80.2% of all patients received recommendations for medication with antidepressants.

Conclusion

Our data showed that the CLP provides an important service of detecting and initiating early and appropriate treatment for cancer patients with comorbid psychiatric disorders by directing patients to the relevant treatment procedure or facility.

Über diesen Artikel

