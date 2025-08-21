Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Prostate cancer—early individualized screening is key

  • Open Access
  • 20.08.2025
  • short review
verfasst von
PD DDr. Conrad Leitsmann, MD
Dr. Florian Trummer, MD
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Based on a patient’s risk factors, an early prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is recommended as a cornerstone for a subsequent risk-adapted early detection strategy. It is essential to ensure that patients receive detailed information about their individual risk profile concerning diagnostic procedures and potential treatment outcomes. Additionally, employing multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) strategically before a biopsy can improve diagnostic accuracy and should be standard of care [1].
Hinweise
Declaration of generative AI and AI-assisted technologies in the writing process: GPT 4.0 Open AI was used for language editing of the manuscript only. The content and analysis presented were independently generated and did not involve the use of any AI model.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Scientific evidence-based screening

Prostate cancer (PCa) ranks as the second most frequently diagnosed malignancy worldwide, with the highest incidence observed in Europe. It is also the third leading cause of cancer-related mortality in men [2]. Risk factors include family history, ethnicity, environmental exposures, and lifestyle choices. More than 100 common susceptibility loci have been linked to aggressive PCa, with BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 mutations being the most thoroughly investigated [3]. This review addresses various PCa screening methods and examines their relevance in contemporary urological practice.

Digital rectal examination—has it lost its gold standard?

Digital rectal examination (DRE) remains a robust indicator of advanced PCa, with around 18% of cases detected historically by abnormal DRE findings, even when prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels fall within normal limits [4, 5].
Nonetheless, data presented by Shariat et al. indicate that using both DRE and PSA for PCa screening does not confer a clear advantage in terms of positive predictive value (PPV) and cancer detection rate (CDR) compared to PSA alone. While no significant difference in PPV was observed between DRE and PSA, PSA demonstrated a notably higher CDR. Although both methods exhibited similar PPV, significant differences emerged in CDR. Only about 20% of men with abnormal DRE or elevated PSA were ultimately diagnosed with PCa, and merely 1–2% of all screened individuals had PCa detected through either screening approach [6].
Considering the potential overdiagnosis of clinically insignificant PCa associated with PSA testing, these findings still suggest that PSA offers superior screening utility relative to DRE.
Further support for these conclusions comes from the PROBASE trial [7], a randomized controlled trial focusing on men aged 45. In this study, the true-positive detection rate of DRE compared to PSA was 0.22 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.07–0.72), while the false-positive detection rate was 2.18 (95% CI 1.50–3.17), reinforcing the limited role of DRE in early detection. Additionally, PSA testing is considered a cost-effective method, whereas DRE may cause physical discomfort and psychological stress for patients [8, 9]. Consequently, many men avoid PCa screening and early detection efforts due to their aversion to DRE.
Therefore, the routine performance of the digital rectal examination should be critically reconsidered.

Is PSA testing still a reasonable method for detecting prostate cancer?

Over the years, PSA screening has been a topic of debate. In 2012, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) advised against PSA-based prostate cancer screening [10], primarily due to findings from the ERSPC and PLCO trials. The ERSPC trial revealed a 21% relative risk reduction in favor of screening after 11 years of follow-up, yet showed no overall survival benefit. Meanwhile, the PLCO trial reported no mortality benefit at 7 years and no improvement at 10 years, completed by 67% of participants [11, 12].
Another concern was the high number of men needing screening to identify a single cancer case. An extended follow-up of the ERSPC study by Schröder et al. showed that screening 1055 men uncovered 37 cancers, with no demonstrated effect on overall mortality [13]. Therefore, the USPSTF initially recommended against PSA screening, citing overdiagnosis, overtreatment, psychological and economic burdens, and minimal mortality benefit. Criticisms were directed at both trials, particularly the PLCO trial, where Shoag and Jim (2016) noted significant contamination in the control arm, with up to 90% of men undergoing PSA testing despite being in the nonscreened group [14].
In 2018, the USPSTF updated its stance, recommending that well-informed men aged over 55 should be offered periodic PSA-based early detection [15]. A systematic review and meta-analysis by Ilic et al., which encompassed five randomized screening trials and over 721,718 men, concluded that while PCa screening boosted the diagnosis of localized disease (risk ratio (RR): 1.39 [1.09–1.79]) and reduced advanced-stage PCa (T3–4, N1, M1; RR: 0.85 [0.72–0.99]), it did not confer a significant benefit for prostate cancer-specific mortality (incidence ratio (IR): 0.96 [0.85–1.08]) or overall survival (IR: 0.99 [0.98–1.01]). Nevertheless, a sensitivity analysis of studies with lower bias risk showed that PSA testing could avert one death per 1000 men screened over 10 years (incidence rate ratios (IRR) 0.79, 0.69–0.91; moderate certainty) [16].
Thus, while PSA screening can help detect more favorable disease stages and reduce PCa-specific mortality, these advantages are tempered by the risk of overdiagnosis and subsequent unnecessary treatments. To address this, identifying high-risk groups, customizing screening intervals, and integrating risk-based biopsy approaches, including multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) and active surveillance (AS) for low-risk cases, are recommended strategies [1].
In practice, other parameters such as prostate-specific antigen density (PSA-D) can help refine the indication for biopsy. PSA‑D is calculated by dividing the serum PSA level by the prostate volume, and a value of < 0.1 or < 0.15 ng/mL may suggest a higher likelihood of significant PCa [17].
Research by Vickers et al. in 2013 demonstrated that baseline PSA in men aged 45–55 years could predict the likelihood of metastasis and, indirectly, PCa-related mortality. Specifically, a baseline PSA of 1.6 ng/mL at age 45–49 years or 2.4 ng/mL at age 51–55 might warrant more frequent follow-up, whereas a PSA below 0.44 ng/mL (age 45–49) or 0.53 ng/mL (age 51–55) might permit longer intervals between tests [18, 19]. Current European Association of Urology (EAU) guidelines advise follow-up intervals of 2 years for men with PSA levels under 1 ng/mL at age 40 and below 2 ng/mL at age 60. Additionally, based on data from the Prostate Cancer Intervention Versus Observation Trial (PIVOT) and European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC), men with a life expectancy under 15 years may not benefit from PSA screening [1].
PSA screening remains controversial due to limited impact on overall mortality and concerns about overdiagnosis. Recent evidence supports a risk-adapted approach with selective screening and tools like PSA density and mpMRI to improve outcomes.

Risk calculators to avoid unnecessary biopsy

Throughout the diagnostic process, combining clinical parameters into risk calculators can optimize the detection of clinically significant PCa (csPCa). Tools incorporating variables such as age, DRE results, PSA levels, and prostate volume enable personalized estimates of PCa risk, thereby balancing detection rates against the need for biopsies [20].
One such calculator, created with data from 1486 men who underwent MRI and biopsy, was externally validated in a cohort of 946 men at two institutions. Using a risk threshold corresponding to 95% sensitivity in the original population could have lowered MRI usage by 22% in the validation cohort while missing only 5% of csPCa cases [21].
Numerous calculators have been developed from cohort studies. Chief among them is the European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC)-derived risk calculator, which was updated to incorporate the 2014 ISUP Gleason grading and cribriform growth patterns [22], accessible at http://​www.​prostatecancer-riskcalculator.​com/​seven-prostate-cancer-risk-calculators.
Another widely used model is the Prostate Cancer Prevention Trial Risk Calculator 2.0 (PCPTRC 2.0), built from the PCPT cohort: https://​riskcalc.​org/​PCPTRC/​.
Nevertheless, these tools often require recalibration to local disease prevalence, which can shift over time and is challenging to measure accurately in routine clinical practice. Hence, employing risk calculators requires careful consideration of population-specific factors.

Should MRI of the prostate be used as a screening tool?

The growing availability of prostate MRI and the establishment of the Prostate Imaging-Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS) as a standard interpretive framework have made this modality indispensable for optimizing prostate cancer diagnosis. MRI effectively limits unnecessary biopsies in PI-RADS 1–2 lesions and boosts csPCa detection in PI-RADS 3–5 cases [23, 24].
With its high sensitivity, MRI has shown excellent negative predictive value (NPV) for excluding csPCa, not only on subsequent biopsy [25] but also over a 4-year follow-up [26]. However, the overall diagnostic accuracy, as well as the proportion of avoidable biopsies, depends on the PI-RADS threshold chosen to define a positive scan. In combined data sets of biopsy-naïve men and those with negative prior biopsies, a PI-RADS threshold of ≥ 3 could avoid 30% (95% CI 23–38) of biopsies while missing 11% (95% CI 6–18) of ISUP grade group ≥ 2 cancers; raising the threshold to ≥ 4 could avert 59% (95% CI 43–78) of biopsies while missing 28% (95% CI 14–48) of these cancers [27].
It is worth noting that PI-RADS ≤ 2 rates vary across trials. In the PRECISION, MRI-FIRST, and 4M studies, negative MRI results ranged from 21.1% to 49%, with ISUP grade group ≥ 2 prevalence rates of 27.7%, 37.5%, and 30%, respectively [23, 28, 29]. The MR PROPER trial, a prospective, multicenter, nonrandomized initiative for men with PSA > 3 ng/mL, found comparable detection rates for ISUP grade group ≥ 2 cancers using either MRI-based or risk calculator-based systematic biopsy. However, the MRI pathway avoided more unnecessary biopsies (55% vs. 42%; p < 0.01) [30].
Prostate MRI, guided by PI-RADS, improves detection of clinically significant prostate cancer while reducing unnecessary biopsies, especially in PI-RADS 1–2 cases. However, its diagnostic accuracy as a screening tool depends on the PI-RADS threshold, with higher cutoffs avoiding more biopsies but missing more cancers.

What is the role of biomarkers in prostate cancer identification?

Multiple urine, serum, and tissue-based biomarkers have been explored to refine PCa detection and risk stratification, potentially reducing unwarranted biopsies.

Stockholm3 test

The Stockholm3 test combines clinical data (e.g., age, first-degree family history, and previous biopsy history) with blood biomarkers (total PSA, free PSA, PSA ratio, human kallikrein 2, macrophage inhibitory cytokine‑1, and microseminoprotein) and a polygenic risk score. This multimodal approach helps identify ISUP grade group ≥ 2 PCa. In a PSA-screened population, using Stockholm3 alongside MRI has reduced clinically insignificant cancer diagnoses and may cut down the need for mpMRI scans [17, 31].

SelectMDX test

SelectMDX is a urine-based mRNA assay that measures HOXC6 and DLX1 expression to gauge PCa detection risk and the likelihood of high-risk disease [32]. In men with MRI PI-RADS scores < 4 or < 3, SelectMDX missed only 6.5% and 3.2% of csPCa cases, respectively, while avoiding 45.8% and 40% of biopsies [33]. Hendriks et al. found that MRI-based biopsy outperformed SelectMDX alone by reducing more biopsies and identifying more high-grade PCa. When used in tandem, more Gleason grade > 1 lesions were detected; however, the number of biopsies revealing low-grade or no cancer more than doubled [34]. Among men with PSA levels of 3–10 ng/mL, combining SelectMDX with MRI showed a 93% NPV [35]. Still, in the era of routine MRI and targeted biopsies, SelectMDX’s clinical utility remains uncertain [36]. However, broader clinical validation is necessary to confirm reliability of this first biomarker [37].

PRAISE-U project for early detection of prostate cancer in the EU

The PRAISE‑U project (https://​uroweb.​org/​praise-u) endeavors to reduce PCa-related morbidity and mortality across EU Member States by leveraging advanced early detection methods. Working closely with its consortium partners, PRAISE‑U advocates for personalized, risk-based screening programs, aims to unify protocols and guidelines among Member States, and promotes the systematic collection and dissemination of relevant data to enhance PCa outcomes throughout Europe. Currently, individual fact sheets concerning the screening program for each country can be accessed within the framework of the PRAISE‑U concept. In the future, this project aims to significantly improve and harmonize prostate cancer screening across Europe.

Conclusion

A personalized approach to prostate cancer screening is paramount, taking into account an individual’s family history, baseline prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, and other risk factors to determine screening intervals and diagnostic methods.
Men without specific risk factors should be offered individualized PSA-based early detection starting at the age of 50 years. Men with a family history of prostate cancer or of African descent should begin screening at the age of 45 years, while men carrying breast cancer gene 2 (BRCA 2) mutations should start at 40 years. A baseline PSA measurement enables a risk-adapted follow-up strategy: men with an initial PSA level > 1 ng/mL at age 40 or > 2 ng/mL at age 60 should undergo screening every 2 years. In contrast, for men without elevated risk, screening intervals can safely be extended up to 8 years.
In the future, integrating PSA tests with MRI, risk calculators, and emerging biomarkers can improve detection rates of clinically significant disease while minimizing overdiagnosis and overtreatment even more. Ultimately, informed decision-making and shared discussions between physicians and patients are crucial to tailoring an optimal screening plan that aligns with each patient’s unique risk profile and preferences.

Conflict of interest

C. Leitsmann and F. Trummer declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
1.
EAU—EANM—ESTRO—ESUR—ISUP—SIOG. Guidelines on prostate cancer EAU guidelines. Madrid: EAU Annual Congress; 2025.
2.
Culp MB, Soerjomataram I, Efstathiou JA, Bray F, Jemal A. Recent global patterns in prostate cancer incidence and mortality rates. Eur Urol. 2020;77(1):38–52.PubMed
3.
Nyberg T, Frost D, Barrowdale D, Evans DG, Bancroft E, Adlard J, et al. Prostate cancer risks for Male BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 mutation carriers: a prospective cohort study. Eur Urol. 2020;77(1):24–35.PubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Carvalhal GF, Smith DS, Mager DE, Ramos C, Catalona WJ. Digital rectal examination for detecting prostate cancer at prostate specific antigen levels of 4 ng./ml. or less. J Urol. 1999;161(3):835–9.PubMed
5.
Prebay ZJ, Medairos R, Doolittle J, Langenstroer P, Jacobsohn K, See WA, et al. The prognostic value of digital rectal exam for the existence of advanced pathologic features after prostatectomy. Prostate. 2021;81(14):1064–70.PubMed
6.
Matsukawa A, Yanagisawa T, Bekku K, Kardoust Parizi M, Laukhtina E, Klemm J, et al. Comparing the performance of digital rectal examination and prostate-specific antigen as a screening test for prostate cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur Urol Oncol. 2024;7(4):697–704.PubMed
7.
Krilaviciute A, Becker N, Lakes J, Radtke JP, Kuczyk M, Peters I, et al. Digital rectal examination is not a useful screening test for prostate cancer. Eur Urol Oncol. 2023;6(6):566–73.PubMed
8.
Ekwueme DU, Stroud LA, Chen Y. Cost analysis of screening for, diagnosing, and staging prostate cancer based on a systematic review of published studies. Prev Chronic Dis. 2007;4(4):A100.PubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Romero FR, Romero AW, Brenny Filho T, Bark NM, Yamazaki DS, de Oliveira JFC. Patients’ perceptions of pain and discomfort during digital rectal exam for prostate cancer screening. Arch Esp Urol. 2008;61(7):850–4.PubMed
10.
11.
Schroder FH, Hugosson J, Roobol MJ, Tammela TL, Ciatto S, Nelen V, et al. Screening and prostate-cancer mortality in a randomized European study. N Engl J Med. 2009;360(13):1320–8.PubMed
12.
Andriole GL, Crawford ED, Grubb RL 3rd, Buys SS, Chia D, Church TR, et al. Mortality results from a randomized prostate-cancer screening trial. N Engl J Med. 2009;360(13):1310–9.PubMedPubMedCentral
13.
Schroder FH, Hugosson J, Roobol MJ, Tammela TL, Ciatto S, Nelen V, et al. Prostate-cancer mortality at 11 years of follow-up. N Engl J Med. 2012;366(11):981–90.PubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Shoag JE, Mittal S, Hu JC. Reevaluating PSA testing rates in the PLCO trial. N Engl J Med. 2016;374(18):1795–6.PubMed
15.
16.
Ilic D, Djulbegovic M, Jung JH, Hwang EC, Zhou Q, Cleves A, et al. Prostate cancer screening with prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ. 2018;362:k3519.PubMedPubMedCentral
17.
Nordstrom T, Akre O, Aly M, Gronberg H, Eklund M. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) density in the diagnostic algorithm of prostate cancer. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2018;21(1):57–63.PubMed
18.
Vickers AJ, Ulmert D, Sjoberg DD, Bennette CJ, Bjork T, Gerdtsson A, et al. Strategy for detection of prostate cancer based on relation between prostate specific antigen at age 40–55 and long term risk of metastasis: case-control study. BMJ. 2013;346:f2023.PubMedPubMedCentral
19.
Gelfond J, Choate K, Ankerst DP, Hernandez J, Leach RJ, Thompson IM Jr.. Intermediate-term risk of prostate cancer is directly related to baseline prostate specific antigen: implications for reducing the burden of prostate specific antigen screening. J Urol. 2015;194(1):46–51.PubMed
20.
Louie KS, Seigneurin A, Cathcart P, Sasieni P. Do prostate cancer risk models improve the predictive accuracy of PSA screening? A meta-analysis. Ann Oncol. 2015;26(5):848–64.PubMed
21.
Morote J, Borque-Fernando A, Triquell M, Campistol M, Celma A, Regis L, et al. A clinically significant prostate cancer predictive model using digital rectal examination prostate volume category to stratify initial prostate cancer suspicion and reduce magnetic resonance imaging demand. Cancers. 2022;14(20).
22.
Roobol MJ, Verbeek JFM, van der Kwast T, Kummerlin IP, Kweldam CF, van Leenders G. Improving the rotterdam European randomized study of screening for prostate cancer risk calculator for initial prostate biopsy by incorporating the 2014 international society of urological pathology Gleason grading and Cribriform growth. Eur Urol. 2017;72(1):45–51.PubMed
23.
Kasivisvanathan V, Rannikko AS, Borghi M, Panebianco V, Mynderse LA, Vaarala MH, et al. MRI-targeted or standard biopsy for prostate-cancer diagnosis. N Engl J Med. 2018;378(19):1767–77.PubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Hugosson J, Mansson M, Wallstrom J, Axcrona U, Carlsson SV, Egevad L, et al. Prostate cancer screening with PSA and MRI followed by targeted biopsy only. N Engl J Med. 2022;387(23):2126–37.PubMedPubMedCentral
25.
Moldovan PC, Van den Broeck T, Sylvester R, Marconi L, Bellmunt J, van den Bergh RCN, et al. What is the negative predictive value of Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging in excluding prostate cancer at biopsy? A systematic review and meta-analysis from the European association of urology prostate cancer guidelines panel. Eur Urol. 2017;72(2):250–66.PubMed
26.
Kamal O, Comerford J, Foster BR, Young DJ, Amling C, Coakley FV. Intermediate-term oncological outcomes after a negative endorectal coil multiparametric MRI of the prostate in patients without biopsy proven prostate cancer. Clin Imaging. 2022;92:112–6.PubMed
27.
Drost FH, Osses DF, Nieboer D, Steyerberg EW, Bangma CH, Roobol MJ, et al. Prostate MRI, with or without MRI-targeted biopsy, and systematic biopsy for detecting prostate cancer. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2019;4(4):CD12663.PubMed
28.
van der Leest M, Cornel E, Israel B, Hendriks R, Padhani AR, Hoogenboom M, et al. Head-to-head comparison of Transrectal ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy versus Multiparametric prostate resonance imaging with subsequent magnetic resonance-guided biopsy in biopsy-naive men with elevated prostate-specific antigen: a large prospective multicenter clinical study. Eur Urol. 2019;75(4):570–8.PubMed
29.
Rouviere O, Puech P, Renard-Penna R, Claudon M, Roy C, Mege-Lechevallier F, et al. Use of prostate systematic and targeted biopsy on the basis of multiparametric MRI in biopsy-naive patients (MRI-FIRST): a prospective, multicentre, paired diagnostic study. Lancet Oncol. 2019;20(1):100–9.PubMed
30.
Wagensveld IM, Osses DF, Groenendijk PM, Zijta FM, Busstra MB, Rociu E, et al. A prospective multicenter comparison study of risk-adapted ultrasound-directed and magnetic resonance imaging–directed diagnostic pathways for suspected prostate cancer in biopsy-naïve men. Eur Urol. 2022;82(3):318–26.PubMed
31.
Gronberg H, Eklund M, Picker W, Aly M, Jaderling F, Adolfsson J, et al. Prostate cancer diagnostics using a combination of the stockholm3 blood test and Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging. Eur Urol. 2018;74(6):722–8.PubMed
32.
Van Neste L, Hendriks RJ, Dijkstra S, Trooskens G, Cornel EB, Jannink SA, et al. Detection of high-grade prostate cancer using a urinary molecular Biomarker-based risk score. Eur Urol. 2016;70(5):740–8.PubMed
33.
Maggi M, Del Giudice F, Falagario UG, Cocci A, Russo GI, Di Mauro M, et al. SelectMdx and Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate for men undergoing primary prostate biopsy: a prospective assessment in a multi-institutional study. Cancers. 2021;13(9).
34.
Hendriks RJ, van der Leest MMG, Israel B, Hannink G, YantiSetiasti A, Cornel EB, et al. Clinical use of the selectMdx urinary-biomarker test with or without mpMRI in prostate cancer diagnosis: a prospective, multicenter study in biopsy-naive men. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2021;24(4):1110–9.PubMedPubMedCentral
35.
Lendinez-Cano G, Ojeda-Claro AV, Gomez-Gomez E, Morales Jimenez P, Martin FJ, Dominguez JF, et al. Prospective study of diagnostic accuracy in the detection of high-grade prostate cancer in biopsy-naive patients with clinical suspicion of prostate cancer who underwent the Select MDx test. Prostate. 2021;81(12):857–65.PubMed
36.
Roumiguie M, Ploussard G, Nogueira L, Bruguiere E, Meyrignac O, Lesourd M, et al. Independent evaluation of the respective predictive values for high-grade prostate cancer of clinical information and RNA Biomarkers after Upfront MRI and image-guided biopsies. Cancers. 2020;12(2).
37.
Kretschmer A, Tilki D. Biomarkers in prostate cancer—current clinical utility and future perspectives. Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2017;120:180–93.PubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Prostate cancer—early individualized screening is key
verfasst von
PD DDr. Conrad Leitsmann, MD
Dr. Florian Trummer, MD
Publikationsdatum
20.08.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01060-5