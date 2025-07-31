Prospective, randomized study on the effects of autologous concentrated growth factors in the treatment of cystic lesions of the jaw

The combination of established cystectomy and the use of aCGF provides a potential pathway to accelerate bone healing in the treatment of jaw cysts. The aim of this study was to investigate whether the use of aCGF results in an improvement in healing compared to cystectomy without its application.

The aCGF is a new generation of concentrated platelet products obtained through the centrifugation of patient blood. The growth factors in aCGF play a key role in tissue healing by stimulating cell proliferation, angiogenesis, and collagen synthesis []. The use of aCGF in bony defects aims to enhance the regenerative capacity of the jawbone. The clinical application of aCGF, for example in sinus lift procedures, has already been published extensively []. Compared to the more commonly used platelet-rich fibrinogen (PRF), aCGF contains higher levels of platelets and platelet-derived growth factors due to different centrifugation protocols [].

In recent years, a promising therapeutic approach has emerged, namely the application of autologous concentrated growth factors (aCGF). These autologous blood concentrates are increasingly used today to improve both soft tissue and bone healing [].

For cysts exceeding this defect size, there may be an increased risk of coagulum collapse within the defect, leading to both delayed bone healing and an elevated risk of wound healing disturbances. Attempts to stabilize this blood clot have been made using various materials, such as collagen sponges or bone substitute materials [].

Cysts are cavities in tissue that can occur in various areas of the body. In the jaws they represent a common clinical issue that requires surgical intervention. Despite various changes, the current treatment options can be attributed to Partsch []. who described them over 100 years ago. In small cysts (i.e., up to 1.5 cmin volume) the main surgical treatment is cystectomy. According to a review by Wakolbinger et al., complete osseous healing can be assumed for these smaller cysts [].

The collected data were recorded both in a locally stored Excel file and in an analogue case report form for each patient, allowing for data validation in the case of (transmission) errors upon completion. Data analysis was performed using the statistical program “R” (R Core Team, Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria, version 4.3.3).

The classification of wound healing disturbances was conducted according to the Clavien-Dindo method. Grade 0 indicated no wound healing disorders, grade I required purely conservative wound care with local cleansing and analgesia, grade II necessitated the additional collection of a microbial swab for initially calculated and potentially adjusted antibiotic treatment, and grade III required revision surgery [].

In this context, secondary outcome parameters such as wound healing disturbances, pain, as well as potential sensory deficits and the decayed, missing and filled teeth (DMFT) index were assessed.

The volume of the cyst (volume of interest) was then calculated by adding up all delineated areas (cm). A freely rotatable three-dimensional model of the cyst was automatically created by the software (see Fig.).

The surface of the cyst was manually delineated at a caudocranial slice interval of 1 mm. The target regions in the remaining intermediate slices were completed automatically and reviewed by the examiner, with excessively or inadequately delineated edges being readjusted as necessary.

The cyst or bony defect volumes were evaluated preoperatively as well as residual volumes at 6 and 12 months postoperatively, using radiological software (OsiriX v11.0.3 32 bit, Pixmeo, SARL, Bernex, Switzerland). The intraobserver variability was reduced by standardized volumetric measurements. All measurements were performed at least twice (by one of the authors, CS), and discrepancies of over 5% were subjected to review. Any rupture of the surrounding cortical bone was recorded separately.

The primary outcome parameter was the size of the bony defect, which was determined using CBCT scans. This examination was performed preoperatively as well as at 6 months and 12 months after surgery.

For the intervention group, peripheral venous blood (20 ml) was directly taken from the patients preoperatively and aCGF was obtained using a centrifuge with a standardized protocol (Medifuge®, Silfradent®, Sofia, Italy; processing time 14 min). No filling material was used in the control group. All patients received preoperative single-shot antibiotic prophylaxis. For patients under local anesthesia, this consisted of oral administration of amoxicillin/clavulanic acid (1 h preoperatively), while for procedures under general anesthesia, intravenous administration of ampicillin/sulbactam 3 g was used preoperatively. In cases of penicillin allergy, moxifloxacin 400 mg was administered orally or intravenously. Postoperative analgesia was achieved with oral paracetamol and, if needed, metamizole.

The surgical procedures were performed with the patient under local anesthesia or nasotracheal intubation anesthesia, depending on the cyst location and proximity to adjacent anatomical structures such as the inferior alveolar nerve. A cystectomy (Partsch II) was carried out and depending on the assignment to the respective group, the bony defect was either filled with aCGF before wound closure or wound closure alone was performed after blood clot formation.

Exclusion criteria were the presence of pregnancy or tumorous disease, the (anamnestic) use of bisphosphonates or denosumab and a poor general condition (P3 or higher in the classification of the American Society of Anesthesiologists). After obtaining written consent, a total of 138 patients were initially included, who were then assigned to either the intervention or control group using the randomizer tool of the Medical University of Vienna (). Stratification was performed based on age, gender and smoking status.

Patients over 18 years of age, who were admitted to the outpatient ward with a radiological diagnosis of a cystic lesion measuring less than 4 cm on panoramic X‑ray were invited to participate in the study and underwent cone beam computed tomography (CBCT).

This prospective randomized intervention study was conducted at the University Clinic for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Vienna General Hospital (Medical University of Vienna).

Results

Of the 138 patients included 49 patients had to be excluded either because they did not attend the follow-up appointments (46 patients), or because histologically no cyst was present (3 patients). A balance check was conducted and the excluded patients showed no significant differences compared to the patients who were finally included. In the end, 89 patients could be included for further analysis of whom 42 underwent cystectomy alone (47.2%; control group; 18 women, 24 men) and 47 patients underwent cystectomy with insertion of aCGF (52.8%; 20 women, 27 men) and were included in the analysis.

p = 0.071) in the aCGF group. Additionally, the groups did not significantly differ in other preoperatively collected criteria (see Table 1 Parameter Control group aCGF p -value Age (years) Median (IQR) 44.0 (33.2–53.0) 50.0 (43.5–57.0) 0.071 Sex Female 18 (42.9) 20 (42.6) 1.000 Male 24 (57.1) 27 (57.4) Smoker No 25 (59.5) 24 (51.1) 0.523 Yes 17 (40.5) 23 (48.9) Pack-years Median (IQR) 3.5 (0.0–14.2) 0.0 (0.0–27.7) 0.792 Cortical rupture No 23 (54.8) 19 (40.4) 0.206 Yes 19 (45.2) 28 (59.6) Tooth extraction No 10 (23.8) 17 (36.2) 0.253 Yes 29 (69.0) 28 (59.6) OR duration (min) Median (IQR) 60 (43.8–86.2) 55.0 (41.2–70) 0.477 DMFT index Median (IQR) 13.5 (10.0–17.5) 18.0 (10.0–24.0) 0.240 Region Upper jaw 18 (42.9) 17 (36.2) 0.664 Lower jaw 24 (57.1) 30 (63.8) The median age in the control group was 44.0 years (interquartile range, IQR 33.2–53.0 years), and 50.0 years (IQR 43.5–57.0 years;= 0.071) in the aCGF group. Additionally, the groups did not significantly differ in other preoperatively collected criteria (see Table).

The histological analyses predominantly showed radicular cysts, with 24 patients (57.1%) in the control group and 26 patients (55.3%) in the aCGF group. In addition, follicular cysts were observed in 15 patients in the control group (35.7%) and 12 patients in the aCGF group (25.5%). Furthermore, 3 patients in the aCGF group (6.4%) showed nasopalatine cysts, 2 patients (4.3%) exhibited odontogenic keratocysts (aCGF group), and 1 patient (2.1%) presented with a residual cyst (aCGF group). In 3 patients from the control group (7.2%) and 3 patients from the aCGF group (6.4%), no specific cyst diagnosis could be established due to the presence of only inflammatory tissue and, in some cases, no epithelium or other diagnostically relevant features. There was no statistically significant difference in the distribution pattern of the entities ( p = 0.515), meaning that the groups can be considered comparable.

Anzeige

1 2 2 2 of 0.497 indicates a good model fit, and regression diagnostics showed no signs of systematic violation of regression assumptions (normality of residuals, linearity, homoscedasticity). Fig. 1 Cyst volumes before surgery, after 6 and after 12 months. Cyst volumes measured preoperatively, after 6 months and after 12 months shown as boxplots, Cystectomy without aCGF ( left ), Cystectomy with aCGF ( right ); the values are given in cm3 Bild vergrößern Fig. 2 Model predictions CBCT. The cyst volume is shown preoperatively ( OP ), at 6 months and at 12 months. Both groups showed almost complete bone healing, with only a significant difference between the groups preoperatively. CBCT cone beam computed tomography Bild vergrößern Predictors Estimates Std. error Std. beta Standardized std. error CI Standardized CI p (Intercept) 0.93 0.09 0.91 0.16 0.75–1.12 0.59–1.22 < 0.001 CBCT (6 months) −0.47 0.07 −1.08 0.17 −0.61–−0.32 −1.42–−0.74 < 0.001 CBCT (12 months) −0.78 0.07 −1.80 0.17 −0.92–−0.64 −2.13–−1.47 < 0.001 Group (cystectomy with aCGF) −0.18 0.07 −0.41 0.16 −0.31–−0.04 −0.72–−0.10 0.009 Age 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.05 −0.00–0.00 −0.05–0.14 0.352 Sex (male) 0.04 0.04 0.10 0.10 −0.04–0.13 −0.09–0.29 0.302 Smoker (Yes) −0.00 0.04 −0.00 0.10 −0.09–0.08 −0.20–0.19 0.967 Corticalis rupture (Yes) 0.12 0.04 0.28 0.10 0.04–0.20 0.09–0.47 0.004 Tooth Extractions (Yes) −0.03 0.05 −0.08 0.11 −0.12–0.06 −0.28–0.13 0.473 CBCT (6 months) × group (cystectomy with aCGF) 0.11 0.10 0.26 0.23 −0.08–0.31 −0.19–0.71 0.255 CBCT (12 months) × group (cystectomy with aCGF) 0.12 0.10 0.28 0.23 −0.07–0.31 −0.17–0.72 0.221 Observations 232 R2/R2 adjusted 0.518/0.497 The bone healing and cyst volumes in CBCT are graphically depicted in Figs.and. The volume as a target parameter had to be transformed as otherwise the regression assumptions would have been grossly violated. The third root of the volume was approximately normally distributed and was therefore used as an independent variable in the model. A multiple linear regression model was estimated that included an interaction effect between the group indicator and an indicator for the timepoint. In addition, we took sex, age, smoking, cortical rupture and extractions into account, and only found cortical rupture to be a positive significant predictor of CBCT volume (see Table). An adjusted Rof 0.497 indicates a good model fit, and regression diagnostics showed no signs of systematic violation of regression assumptions (normality of residuals, linearity, homoscedasticity).

3 has been carried out. Figure 2 p =0.048) was observed in the control group compared to the aCGF group. Almost complete radiological healing of the lesions was found at the last follow-up in both groups. There was no significant difference between the groups. In addition, a random-intercept model with an interaction of the measurement timepoint and group indicator was calculated. The results confirm the findings of the multiple linear regression that the initial CBCT volume is significantly higher in the cystectomy group than in the cystectomy with aCGF group, with no significant difference in CBCT volume at other timepoints (see Table 2 For the visual representation of the results, a back-transformation to the original scale in cmhas been carried out. Figureshows the predicted CBCT volume (and 95% confidence intervals) at the three timepoints with hypothesis testing for the group comparisons at the timepoints. Preoperatively, a significantly higher defect size (=0.048) was observed in the control group compared to the aCGF group. Almost complete radiological healing of the lesions was found at the last follow-up in both groups. There was no significant difference between the groups. In addition, a random-intercept model with an interaction of the measurement timepoint and group indicator was calculated. The results confirm the findings of the multiple linear regression that the initial CBCT volume is significantly higher in the cystectomy group than in the cystectomy with aCGF group, with no significant difference in CBCT volume at other timepoints (see Table).

Wound healing disorders were assessed during the postoperative clinical follow-ups according to the Clavien-Dindo method. These assessments were conducted at the follow-ups after 14 days, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months.

At the first wound check after 14 days, 6 patients in the control group (14.3%) and 1 patient in the aCGF group (2.1%) had a wound healing disorder classified as grade 1 (treated with local cleansing and analgesia), 1 patient from the control group and 2 patients from the aCGF group (2.4% vs. 4.3%) required treatment with antibiotics (grade 2).

P =0.071, see Fig. 3 Fig. 3 Visual analogue scale (VAS) pain score ( left ) and wound healing disorders ( right ) after 14 days. Postoperative pain measured using VAS, assessment after 14 days, no difference observed between the control group (shown in red) and the aCGF group (shown in turquoise); wound healing disturbances measured according to the Clavien-Dindo classification, indicating a non-significant trend towards fewer wound healing disorders with the use of aCGF. The p -value for “experiencing pain” is from the Kruskall-Wallis test, and the p -value for “wound healing disorder” is from Fisher’s exact Ttest Bild vergrößern Fig. 4 CBCT scans and 3D model of a cyst. CBCT scans: preoperative CBCT of a patient with a suspected radicular cyst (image on the left), one CBCT layer with marked ROI ( in green, left image in the middle ), and a three-dimensional model of the cyst (calculated with OsiriX, right image in the middle). The same patient 6 months postoperatively: the defect has healed almost completely (image on the right). Bild vergrößern In the postoperative healing phase, a clinical trend in favor of the aCGF group was observed, although this reduction was not statistically significant (=0.071, see Fig.).

p = 1.0; see Fig. 3 After 1 month, this trend was no longer observable. In both groups, one patient still required local therapy (grade 1), and in one patient of the control group and two patients of the aCGF group, antibiotic therapy was necessary (grade 2;= 1.0; see Fig.).

p =0.581; see Fig. 3 Postoperative pain was assessed using a VAS scale, where values between 0 and 10 were possible. Here, 0 indicated no pain, and 10 represented the worst imaginable pain. No difference in pain symptoms between the two groups could be demonstrated (=0.581; see Fig.). Thus, the use of aCGF did not result in reduced postoperative pain.