Proposal to add a second Christmas holiday in the USA

Excerpt Christmas is an international holiday celebrated in the USA each 25 December that combines the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ with the opportunity to think about and potentially interact with Santa Claus and even his reindeer. It is clearly a time of joy and happiness. There is a huge amount of wonderful Christmas music that is played non-stop on certain radio stations for weeks preceding Christmas. Also, Christmas music is sung on multiple Christmas focused TV shows each year by well-known and famous singers. There are numerous different Christmas carols to sing. Christmas music is mesmerizing. This music can be up-lifting and some songs even very humorous. There are also many Christmas movies that similarly can be up-lifting, fun and very enjoyable. …