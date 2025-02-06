Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

05.02.2025 | letter to the editors

Proposal to add a second Christmas holiday in the USA

verfasst von: Gary P. Wormser, M.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Christmas is an international holiday celebrated in the USA each 25 December that combines the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ with the opportunity to think about and potentially interact with Santa Claus and even his reindeer. It is clearly a time of joy and happiness. There is a huge amount of wonderful Christmas music that is played non-stop on certain radio stations for weeks preceding Christmas. Also, Christmas music is sung on multiple Christmas focused TV shows each year by well-known and famous singers. There are numerous different Christmas carols to sing. Christmas music is mesmerizing. This music can be up-lifting and some songs even very humorous. There are also many Christmas movies that similarly can be up-lifting, fun and very enjoyable. …
Literatur
1.
Whillans AV, Dunn EW, Sandstrom GM, Dickerson SS, Madden KM. Is spending money on others good for your heart? Health Psychol. 2016;35:574–83.CrossRefPubMed
2.
3.
Wormser GP, Ladenheim A. How many calories did Santa Claus consume on Christmas eve? Wien Klin Wochenschr. 2018;130:73–5.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Proposal to add a second Christmas holiday in the USA
verfasst von
Gary P. Wormser, M.D.
Publikationsdatum
05.02.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02500-2