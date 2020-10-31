 Skip to main content
30.10.2020 | main topic

Profile of SARS-CoV-2

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Franz X. Heinz, Karin Stiasny

Summary

The recent emergence of a new coronavirus (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus‑2, SARS-CoV-2) that is transmitted efficiently among humans and can result in serious disease and/or death has become a global threat to public health and economy. In this article, we describe some of the most important characteristics of this new virus (including gaps in our understanding) and provide a perspective of ongoing activities for developing virus-specific countermeasures, such as vaccines and antiviral drugs.

Über diesen Artikel

