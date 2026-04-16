Professor Ernst Fuchs (1851–1930): his life, work, and contribution to the development of ophthalmology

Prof. Dr. Ernst Fuchs was the head of the Second University Eye Clinic in Vienna for 30 years, from 1885 to 1915. The clinic used to be called the “Fuchs Clinic.” He was an assistant to F. von Arlt from 1876 to 1880. He discovered and described many eye diseases and abnormalities. Some of his ophthalmic eponyms are Fuchs’ spot, endothelial corneal dystrophy, choroidal coloboma, and heterochromic cyclitis. He was the “father of the pathological anatomy of the eye.” Fuchs wrote the ophthalmology textbook Lehrbuch der Augenheilkunde in 1889, which was the “ophthalmology bible” for 50 years. In 1888, he cofounded the Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift medical journal, which is still published today. His assistants and disciples included F. Dimmer, W. Czermak, M. Salzmann, J. Meller, K. Lindner, A. Botteri, M. Müller, and many others. During his time, Vienna became the world center of ophthalmology for clinical practice and education. His name was known throughout the world, and he was considered the greatest ophthalmologist of his time. During Fuchs’ time, the Vienna School of Ophthalmology reached the peak of its fame and recognition.