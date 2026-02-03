Primary hyperparathyroidism: targeted, focused exploration with “selective” parathyroidectomy

Over the last two decades the development of efficient localization studies [] has fundamentally changed the surgical management of PHPT from extended (BNE) to limited neck exploration (LE). These improvements have enabled a targeted, focused exploration with image-guided selective removal of a single parathyroid adenoma. All surgical approaches to SP (with the skin incision in the neck) are considered minimally invasive (minimally invasive parathyroidectomy, MIP) and can be performed (mini-incision) open, video-assisted or (complete) endoscopically (with/without robotic device) []. The use of MIP also enables access to the ipsilateral gland if required. The advantages of LE with SP over BNE include reduced costs, shorter operating times, better cosmetic outcomes with higher patient satisfaction and patients may be treated on an outpatient basis with at least identical complication rates []. Furthermore, MIP has a success rate of 95–97%, similar to classical BNE []. Thus, LE with any of the available MIP techniques has largely replaced BNE in patients with preoperatively well-localized single parathyroid adenoma. Recently, extracervical (remote access) approaches (via the retro-auricular, axillary, unilateral/bilateral supramamillary or by transoral endoscopic exploration via a vestibular route) are endoscopically applied in single highly specialized centers []; however, conventional BNE with IOPTH continues to be the standard approach in complex cases, for example when sporadic multiglandular disease (MGD) is suspected in localization studies in the hereditary variants of PHPT (which are always in connection with MGD) or when preoperative localization is inconclusive or negative [].

Due to a lack of alternative treatment options up until the 1990s, the standard surgical treatment for PHPT was extended bilateral neck exploration (BNE) by a standard (around 50 mm) skin incision, during which all four parathyroid glands were systematically identified and any visibly macroscopically enlarged gland(s) were removed. Efforts to develop less extended approaches were limited for a long time by difficulties in accurately localizing enlarged, hyperfunctioning parathyroids preoperatively and predicting cure intraoperatively with high accuracy after removing the prelocalized hyperfunctioning single gland. [].

When available,F‑choline PET-CT is recommended when either initial modality is negative, allowing many patients to proceed with targeted surgery should the PET-CT offer a positive localization. Advanced imaging has been shown to be more cost-effective when compared to standard BNE in patients with nonlocalized PHPT [].

Accurate preoperative localization enables targeted, focused SP with a mini-incision open technique or applying any of the available video-assisted or endoscopic techniques. Once biochemical confirmation of hyperparathyroidism is established, standard practice entails localization studies with US and MIBI scintigraphy. Concordant results support a LE (with IOPTH), whereas discordant or negative findings typically prompt BNE with IOPTH monitoring [].

Because of its short half-life (20.3 min),C‑choline PET/CT requires on-site cyclotron production, which is not possible for many locations []. More suitable for clinical imaging isF‑choline PET/CT, which has a longer half-life of 110 min []. Several studies and meta-analyses report high sensitivity up to 95% and PPV of 97% forF‑choline PET/CT, outperformingC‑choline PET/CT []. PET/CT offers shorter execution times, higher efficiency and lower radiation dose (6 mSv versus 8 mSv) with higher resolution imaging []. Furthermore, PET/CT is the best preoperative imaging modality for identifying ectopic adenomas and is less operator dependent than US []. False positives may arise from mediastinal lymph nodes, thyroid nodules and chronic autoimmune thyroiditis, while false negatives occur in borderline biochemical disease and MGD []. Limitations include tracer availability, the number of PET centers as well as cost, although wider adoption and longer tracer half-life are improving accessibility and cost-effectiveness []. Overall, PET/CT is typically more costly than conventional scintigraphy and SPECT/CT. These expenses, however, may be reduced when an on-site cyclotron is available or when the institution serves as a high-volume referral center. Moreover, PET/CT costs are expected to continue declining as newer scanners and improved software enable lower tracer doses and PET-CT is increasingly recognized as a valuable first-line option, particularly when MGD is suspected [].

Positron emission tomography (PET) provides high-resolution functional imaging through intravenous radiotracer administration. When fused with CT, it offers precise anatomical localization []. For parathyroid PET/CT imaging, choline can be labelled with a positron-emitting isotope, most commonlyC‑choline orF‑choline (FCH). Choline is a vital nutrient required for the synthesis of phospholipids, key structural elements of cell membranes. Its cellular uptake rises when choline kinase is upregulated. Tissues with rapid membrane turnover, such as tumor or adenoma cells, demand increased amounts of choline to support their heightened phospholipid production []. Hyperfunctioning parathyroid glands were first identified incidentally in prostate cancer patients undergoing FCH PET/CT as part of their cancer assessment [].

Its major limitation is radiation exposure: the effective dose averages 10.4 mSv compared with 7.8 mSv for SPECT/sestamibi imaging [], and the thyroid dose is substantially higher (92 mGy compared to 1.6 mGy with sestamibi), translating to an estimated 0.1% risk of thyroid malignancy []. Its use is further restricted in patients with renal insufficiency or iodinated contrast agent allergies.

The cross-sectional image applying four-dimensional computerized tomography (4D-CT) in PHPT was first described by Rodgers et al. in 2006 []. Parathyroid adenomas are characterized by their hypodensity on noncontrast imaging, intense arterial enhancement and rapid venous washout, distinguishing them from thyroid tissue and lymph nodes []. Once used primarily in re-operative settings, 4D-CT is increasingly employed as a first-line or second-line modality when US or MIBI scintigraphy results are inconclusive.

The use of 99mTc-sestamibi (MIBI) scintigraphy is the gold standard functional imaging modality for preoperative localization of parathyroid tumors in PHPT. It emerged as a successful parathyroid imaging tool following initial explorations withthallium chloride in combination withTc-pertechnetae as dual-tracer imaging in the 1980s []. The first report on the use ofTc-MIBI in parathyroid imaging was in 1989 [].TheTc-MIBI is a lipophilic cationic compound that concentrates in hyperfunctioning parathyroid glands due to the increased number of mitochondria, which is primarily due to a higher proportion of oxyphilic cells []. Dual-phase imaging (early phase 10–30 min and delayed phase 90–150 min) is conducted after injection []. Given that TheTc-MIBI has a greater uptake per gram of parathyroid tissue compared to the thyroid tissue, as well as a slower washout from the hyperactive parathyroid and these properties make it a good tracer for parathyroid imaging []. The MIBI scintigraphy can be performed as planar or tomographic single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) combined with computerized tomography (CT) imaging (SPECT/CT). This offers additional anatomical information, which further increases the diagnostic accuracy [] and enables minimally invasive access to the upper or lower enlarged glands to be planned in more detail. Several meta-analyses have verified the superior diagnostic accuracy of SPECT and SPECT/CT over planar imaging []. Reported sensitivities range from 56–100%, with overall accuracy approaching 97% []. Combining US and MIBI scintigraphy further improves sensitivity []. False positives most commonly arise from solid thyroid nodules [] and can decrease the sensitivity of MIBI by 15–39% []. Delayed tracer washout may occur in thyroid carcinoma, reactive lymph nodes, metastatic lymphadenopathy, PTH-secreting paragangliomas and hypertrophic submandibular salivary glands []. False negative findings most often occur in small adenomas or in MGD []. Even multimodal imaging cannot fully exclude MGD []. Reduced accuracy in parathyroid hyperplasia may reflect the absence of mitochondrial DNA mutations that drive oxyphilic cell proliferation in parathyroid adenomas []. Continued advances in imaging resolution are expected to further refine diagnostic performance.

The US examination demonstrates a positive localization result with an overall accuracy of 88% and a positive predictive value (PPV) of 78–97% []. Enlarged glands are typically described as hypoechoic, well-circumscribed lesions with hyperechoic margins and are usually ovoid in shape []. The advantages of US include noninvasiveness, affordability, rapidity and no radiation; however, its sensitivity can be affected by multiple parathyroid adenomas, parathyroid hyperplasia or concurrent thyroid nodules []. Furthermore, its accuracy is operator-dependent and differentiation between lymph nodes and parathyroid adenomas can pose challenges []. Endocrine surgeons who can perform their own US can possibly increase the accuracy of parathyroid adenoma identification [].

The most common generally available, first-line morphological examination includes high-resolution real-time ultrasound (US). The standard examination is performed with the patient’s neck in slight extension, using a high-frequency linear probe (7.5–15 MHz) in both transverse and longitudinal planes giving the size of the lesion in three dimensions. Particular attention is directed to the area posterior to the thyroid and medial to the carotid and jugular vessels, where the parathyroid glands are typically found []. The examination should extend from the carotid bifurcation down to the sternal notch, should include the upper thoracic outlet with the thyrothymic ligaments (if possible), should include the paratracheal regions and the carotid-jugular corridor []. Any thyroid lesion has to be carefully documented not to miss concomitant thyroid nodules necessitating additional thyroid surgery [] or intrathyroidal ectopic or supernumerary parathyroid tumors [].

The role of intraoperative parathyroid hormone monitoring

The precise identification of hyperfunctional parathyroid glands remains challenging, largely because 3–6% of individuals exhibit embryological positional variation and the number of glands may vary. Focused exploration with SP risk missing a second ipsilateral or contralateral parathyroid tumor(s), which may lead to persistent hyperparathyroidism. Intraoperative parathyroid hormone monitoring (IOPTH) acts as a valuable adjunct during parathyroid surgery, confirming cure or identifying residual hyperfunctioning tissue after removal of the diseased gland. Because parathyroid hormone (PTH) has a short half-life (2–3 min), levels drop rapidly following removal of a solitary adenoma permitting real-time confirmation of a biochemical cure. With the development of a rapid PTH assay, IOPTH was first introduced by Nussbaum et al. in 1988 and then in 1991 by Irvin et al. and has enabled targeted SP in patients with well-localized parathyroid adenomas. A sufficient intraoperative drop in PTH confirms a cure, while further exploration is required if PTH fails to adequately decline, suggesting MGD. The necessity of IOPTH in clearly localized SGD remains debated. According to the German Association of Endocrine Surgeons (Surgical Working Group Endocrinology, CAEK), surgeons can omit IOPTH when imaging is concordant for SGD. Other studies recommend that IOPTH should still be used even in concordantly localized SGD. Likewise, the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons advocates its continued use to avoid operative failure.

Several intraoperative criteria to document a sufficient drop in PTH levels as a predictor of cure have been defined. The Miami criterion, introduced by Irvin et al., is a widely acknowledged and commonly utilized intraoperative protocol. An operation is considered successful when a reduction of ≥ 50% in PTH from either the highest baseline or pre-excision hormone level, measured 10 min after excision of all hypersecreting glands. A recently published meta-analysis determined the sensitivity of the Miami criterion to lie between 95–97% and specificity 56–78%. Surgical cure is confirmed when normocalcemia persists for a minimum of 6 months postoperatively.

In a study by Riss et al., the Vienna criterion was introduced. It mandates obtaining a baseline preincision PTH sample before beginning the surgery. A reduction of ≥ 50% from the baseline PTH level at 10 min post-gland resection indicates a successful operation. Previous studies have determined the sensitivity of the Vienna criterion to lie between 89.1–92%, specificity 69.4–88.5% and overall accuracy 88–91.6%. In a recently published study it was demonstrated that in patients with low basal PTH values (< 100 pg/ml), other criteria may be better suited for this patient population. Caution also needs to be taken with intraoperative PTH spikes when using the Vienna criterion, as studies have shown that PTH spikes can lead to a higher rate of interpretational errors, which was also confirmed by a recently published study. One of the most important components of the Vienna criterion is its high probability of diagnosing MGD intraoperatively. This is due to its strict limits, which result in higher specificity than other criteria; however, it can also lead to a higher rate of conversions to unilateral neck exploration (UNE) or BNE when compared to the Miami criterion, due to its lower sensitivity.

70 ]. In the literature, the sensitivity of the Halle criterion lies between 62.9–69.8%, specificity 88.6–100%, and overall accuracy 65–71.9% [ 50 , 71 ]. The Halle criterion stipulates that PTH should fall intraoperatively within the low normal range (≤ 35 ng/L) within 15 min of removing all hyperfunctioning parathyroid glands []. In the literature, the sensitivity of the Halle criterion lies between 62.9–69.8%, specificity 88.6–100%, and overall accuracy 65–71.9% [].

Based on a study that highlighted the importance of a 20-min endpoint for improved identification of MGD and preventing surgical failures, the Rome criterion was introduced in 2008 by Lombardi et al. The Rome criterion necessitates a reduction of ≥ 50% from the highest pre-excision PTH level and/or a PTH level within the reference range at 20 min following excision and/or a PTH level at least 7.5 ng/L lower than the level recorded at 10 min post-excision. This criterion is more geared to patients with MGD as it demonstrates a 90% specificity in identifying MGD when compared to the Miami criterion with only 50% specificity; however, it has a higher false negative (FN) rate than the Miami criterion (16% versus 5%). In the literature, the sensitivity of the Rome criterion lies between 82.9–83.3%, specificity 90–100%, and overall accuracy 83.6–83.8%.

Comparative studies show that stricter criteria improve MGD identification but increase false negatives, leading to unnecessary BNE. Barczynski et al. evaluated the accuracy of each criterion in predicting operative success in 260 patients with PHPT. Barczynski et al. reported the highest accuracy with the Miami criterion (97%), followed by Vienna (92%), Rome (84%), and Halle (65%) criteria, whereas other studies have shown superior MGD performance with Vienna and Halle criteria. Furthermore, the overall accuracy was similar between the Miami (93%) and the Vienna (92%) criteria. In the study by Barczynski et al. the Miami criterion yielded overall the most favorable results as an adjunct to parathyroid surgery, with sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predicative value (NPV) of 97.6%, 93.3%, 99.6% and 70%, respectively; however, one must consider that only patients with SGD and not MGD were included in this study. Furthermore, while Barczynski et al. concluded that the Vienna criterion is not better than other criteria in terms of predicting postoperative normocalcemia due to a false positive (FP) rate of 0.4%, other studies contradict this conclusion. In a recently published study, the employment of the Vienna criterion intraoperatively predicted normocalcemia in 98–100% of patients, which was confirmed in up to 99% of patients after 12 months follow-up. Table lists all the commonly used criteria.

Although no single IOPTH criterion is universally applicable for hyperparathyroidism, multiple studies have shown that the employment of IOPTH can prevent reoperations in approximately 3–9.6% of patients while achieving a success rate of 97–99% in sporadic PHPT. The use of SP performed without IOPTH carries a higher failure rate of 1–2.7%. While some have reported that IOPTH remains necessary even in patients with concordantly localized SGD, other studies have questioned its routine use in such cases, noting that it can increase operative time, costs and conversion rates when intraoperative PTH decline is insufficient.