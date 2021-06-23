 Skip to main content
22.06.2021 | case report

Primary diffuse leptomeningeal melanomatosis: report of three pediatric cases and review of the literature

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Giovanna Pezzullo, Lorenzo Ugga, Renato Cuocolo, Teresa Perillo, Alessandra D’Amico
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Primary diffuse leptomeningeal melanomatosis is a rare and very aggressive neoplasm with only 6 pediatric cases reported so far. Recognizing this condition is unfortunately difficult due to the nonspecific clinical presentation. Nevertheless, imaging may help in a timely diagnosis that can better direct the management of these patients, especially in the light of the rapidly ominous course of the pathology. We describe three cases of pediatric primary diffuse leptomeningeal melanomatosis and review the literature regarding this entity, focusing on computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging findings.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

