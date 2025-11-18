Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Primary central nervous system tumors: future directions in systemic treatment

Invited short review

  • Open Access
  • 17.11.2025
  • short review
Verfasst von
Maximilian J. Mair, MD, PhD
Anna S. Berghoff, MD, PhD
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors pose significant challenges due to their heterogeneous nature, frequently limited prognosis, and substantial impact on quality of life. Despite advances in biological characterization, tumor classification, and identification of potential treatment targets, outcomes for many entities remain suboptimal. This review provides a short overview of the current state of systemic therapy landscapes and highlights emerging personalized treatment approaches aiming to improve outcomes in these challenging disease contexts.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
BBB
Blood–brain barrier
BCRP
Breast cancer-related protein
BRAF
B‑Raf proto-oncogene serine/threonine kinase
CCNU
Lomustine
CDKN2A/B
Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2A/2B
CNS
Central nervous system
EANO
European Association of Neuro-Oncology
EGFR
Epidermal growth factor receptor
EORTC
European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer
ESCAT
ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets
ESMO
European Society for Medical Oncology
EU
European Union
FDA
Food and Drug Administration
FGFR
Fibroblast growth factor receptor
HER
Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
IDH
Isocitrate dehydrogenase (mutations)
MEK
Mitogen-activated protein kinase
MGMT
O6-methylguanine methyltransferase
NTRK
Neurotrophic tyrosine kinase receptor
OS
Overall survival
PET
Positron-emission tomography
PFS
Progression-free survival
P‑gp
P‑glycoprotein
SSTR2a
Somatostatin receptor 2a
TERT
Telomerase reverse transcriptase
TTF
Tumor-treating fields
VEGF
Vascular endothelial growth factor
WHO
World Health Organization

Introduction

Primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors are a heterogeneous group of over 100 malignancies [1]. While they account for only 3% of new cancer cases [2], they are among the tumor entities with the highest number of potential life years lost due to their occurrence in younger patient populations and limited survival rates [3]. Moreover, these tumors often pose a considerable burden on patients’ quality of life, as symptoms such as motoric and cognitive deficits and epileptic seizures frequently interfere with activities of daily living [4, 5].
Central nervous system tumor classification has undergone substantial changes in recent years [1, 6]. Currently, definitions integrate histopathological features and molecular alterations, and new as well as previously uncharacterized tumor entities continue to be identified based on genetic alterations and DNA methylation profiling [7]. Across entities, treatment mainly consists of a multimodal approach including surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment [8, 9]. However, local therapies are frequently limited by proximity to eloquent structures, challenging the maximization of extent of resection and radiotherapy target volumes. On the other hand, many antineoplastic drugs cannot penetrate the blood–brain barrier (BBB), limiting their concentrations in the CNS and thereby antitumoral activity [10].
While the BBB may be disrupted to a variable extent in intra-axial tumors, the abundant expression of molecular efflux transporters such as p‑glycoprotein (P-gp) or breast cancer-related protein (BCRP) represents a further challenge to systemic treatment of brain tumors [10]. Moreover, physical factors such as elevated interstitial pressure in brain tumors might contribute to decreased drug efficacy [11]. Particularly gliomas exhibit a high degree of heterogeneity and biological plasticity in their microenvironment, eventually leading to treatment failure [14, 15]. Further research on innovative approaches is therefore urgently needed to improve outcomes in this patient population of high clinical need. For instance, approaches to overcome the BBB include physical (e.g., focused ultrasound, low-dose radiation, nanoparticles) as well as molecular (e.g., receptor-mediated transcytosis, efflux transporter inhibition) strategies (reviewed in more detail in [12, 13]).
In this short review, we will briefly outline current treatment landscapes and future directions in systemic therapies of the most common CNS tumors in adults, diffuse gliomas and meningiomas.

Diffuse gliomas

Tumor classification

Diffuse gliomas are characterized by a diffusely infiltrating growth pattern. Even after macroscopically complete surgical resection, tumor cells persist at far distance from the tumor [16], frequently resulting in debilitating recurrences that are challenging to treat and ultimately fatal. To prolong survival and time to progression/recurrence, a multimodal approach involving surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment is generally pursued [8].
With considerable heterogeneity in terms of biological behavior and clinical course between molecular subtypes, a thorough neuropathological workup is of prime importance. Significant advances in the biological understanding of gliomas and their molecular landscape has resulted in a refined tumor classification framework [17, 18]. In the latest WHO Classification of Central Nervous System Tumors of 2021, diffuse gliomas are classified into adult-type and pediatric-type tumors based on their biological features and predominant patient population [1]. Adult-type diffuse gliomas are classified according to the presence of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutations and codeletions of the chromosome arms 1p and 19q, resulting in glioblastoma (IDH-wildtype, CNS WHO grade 4), astrocytoma (IDH-mutant, 1p/19q intact, CNS WHO grades 2–4) and oligodendroglioma (IDH-mutant, 1p/19q codeleted, CNS WHO grades 2–3). Moreover, novel tumor types have been defined in the past decade, including diffuse midline gliomas (H3K27M-altered) and diffuse hemispheric gliomas (H3.3G34-mutant). Tumor grading still relies on histomorphological features such as anaplasia, necrosis, or microvascular proliferation, although molecular factors are increasingly considered. For instance, the presence of homozygous deletions of CDKN2A/B in non-codeleted IDH-mutant tumors are a defining hallmark of CNS WHO grade 4 astrocytomas, even if histological features of grade 4 tumors such as necrosis or microvascular proliferation are absent. While not necessary for tumor classification, testing for methylation of the O6-methylguanine methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter remains pivotal, as this predicts response to alkylating chemotherapy and guides further treatment, particularly in glioblastoma [19].
Taken together, these refinements result in clinically more homogeneous entities and resolve a great part of prognostic heterogeneity inherent to entities defined by previous classifications, as also shown in real-life settings [20]. Still, the interpretation of evidence from clinical trials of the pre-molecular era remains challenging, as diagnostic criteria and consequently the designation of entities are under constant evolution. Further revisions are expected soon given the further increasing granularity resulting from high-throughput methods such as DNA methylation analysis [7].

IDH-wildtype diffuse gliomas

With a median overall survival (OS) of 15 months, glioblastoma (IDH-wildtype) is characterized by dismal prognosis [21]. Standard treatment still consists of maximal safe resection followed by radiochemotherapy with concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide as published in 2005 [8, 22]. Since then, a plethora of clinical trials have been performed, which however failed to show significant improvements in outcome. A notable exception is the EF-14 trial showing that tumor-treating fields (TTF) added to maintenance temozolomide after radiochemotherapy prolonged progression-free (PFS) and OS in newly diagnosed glioblastoma [23]. However, the adoption of TTF in clinical routine is highly variable across neuro-oncological centers, partly due to a controversial debate on potential methodological shortcomings of the trial and the still elusive mechanistical basis [24]. Further investigated systemic approaches include drugs targeted to the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) due to frequent EGFR amplifications or variants (such as EGFRvIII), including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (e.g., erlotinib [25]), monoclonal antibodies (e.g., cetuximab [26]), or antibody–drug conjugates (depatuxizumab mafodotin [27]), with no meaningful improvement in outcome. Likewise, immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors failed to convey a clinical benefit in unselected cohorts [28]. At recurrence, treatment involves repeated surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment with alkylating chemotherapy such as temozolomide and lomustine (CCNU), albeit with limited evidence [8]. The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibody bevacizumab has little (if any) antitumoral effect but has formally shown a prolongation of PFS due to the reduction of alterations in magnetic resonance imaging, although the distinction between tumor and perifocal edema poses considerable challenges [29]. Indeed, “pseudoresponses” based on a reduction in vascular permeability and thereby edema may explain the prolongation of PFS in the absence of an effect on OS. However, due to its effects on tumor-associated edema, bevacizumab is frequently used for symptom control as it allows sparing of glucocorticoid treatment.
Diffuse midline gliomas (H3K27M-altered) represent a rare subgroup of pediatric-type diffuse gliomas but also occur in adults. Also here, clinical management involves a multimodal approach. However, their typical location within midline brain structures often makes surgical resection challenging and contributes to their generally poor prognosis. In phase I and II trials, dordaviprone (ONC-201), a dopamine receptor antagonist and CIpP agonist, showed promising activity [30]. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted accelerated approval of dordaviprone for use in adults and pediatric patients (≥ 1 year of age) with diffuse midline glioma based on a pooled analysis of open-label, non-randomized clinical trials [31]. The results of an ongoing randomized, double-blind phase III trial (NCT05580562) are awaited.

IDH-mutant diffuse gliomas

In past years, IDH-mutant gliomas have gained particular attention. Compared to IDH-wildtype glioblastomas, they primarily affect younger patients and are characterized by longer survival reaching up to more than 10 years [32]. Until recently, immediate postoperative treatment consisted of either a watch-and-wait approach or radiochemotherapy based on partly ill-defined prognostic factors such as the extent of resection, age, or neurological symptoms [8]. Intensive upfront treatment prolongs progression-free survival but comes at the cost of a treatment-related long-term impact on cognitive function and quality of life [32]. Currently, the treatment landscape is changing given the advent of the IDH inhibitor vorasidenib, which results in prolonged PFS in patients with residual or recurrent IDH-mutant CNS WHO grade 2 gliomas who were not previously treated with radiochemotherapy [33]. Following these results of the INDIGO trial, vorasidenib has been approved in the US, Switzerland, and the EU. However, open questions remain, particularly regarding optimal patient selection and efficacy in higher-grade IDH-mutant gliomas as well as in those previously treated with radiochemotherapy. Additional studies covering these issues are in activation, such as the VIGOR trial by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) evaluating vorasidenib as a maintenance treatment after first-line radiochemotherapy in CNS WHO grade 2/3 astrocytoma (NCT06809322).

Meningiomas

Meningiomas are the most frequent intracranial tumors. Deriving from arachnoid cap cells, most meningiomas show well-demarcated growth and exhibit benign biological behavior. As they show characteristic radiological features, a watch-and-wait approach may be followed depending on the size and location of the lesion. Otherwise, maximal safe resection generally follows a curative intent [9]. However, some meningiomas show higher recurrence rates, intermediate to malignant biological behavior, and may even metastasize extracranially [34, 35]. In line with this, the 2021 WHO classification defines CNS WHO grade 1 (~80–85%), grade 2 (10–15%), and grade 3 (< 5%) meningiomas. Similar to gliomas, histological diagnosis follows an integrated approach considering histomorphological features and molecular alterations [1]. For instance, homozygous deletions of CDKN2A/B or telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) promoter mutations are defining hallmarks for CNS WHO grade 3 tumors even in the absence of high mitotic count or spontaneous necroses. In higher-grade meningiomas and/or after incomplete resection, radiotherapy or stereotactic radiosurgery are frequently applied [9]. In contrast, the value of pharmacotherapy remains to be established and is currently limited to situations where local therapies are exhausted. Cytotoxic treatments such as hydroxyurea, temozolomide, irinotecan, or trabectedin have shown limited activity in clinical trials and case series, and targeted approaches are being evaluated [36]. One promising target is the somatostatin receptor 2a (SSTR2a) given its expression in the majority of meningiomas, which is also harnessed in SSTR-targeted positron-emission tomography (PET) [37, 38]. While data on somatostatin analogs such as octreotide are conflicting, radionuclide therapies targeting SSTR2a unite the specificity of SSTR-binding peptides with the cytotoxic activity of radionuclides. This approach follows the “see what you treat” principle by combining diagnostic PET imaging with therapeutic applications (“theranostics”) [39]. Data from small trials and case series showed disease stabilization, and a randomized controlled trial is recruiting (LUMEN‑1, NCT06326190) [40].

Targeted and personalized treatment approaches

Besides targeted sequencing for tumor classification purposes, comprehensive next-generation sequencing panels are increasingly used in clinical routine. This enables detection of alterations potentially amenable to targeted treatment approaches. For instance, NTRK fusions occur in 1–3% of diffuse gliomas and can be targeted by inhibitors such as larotrectinib and entrectinib, representing an additional treatment option in recurrence [41]. Likewise, BRAF mutations can be detected in a low percentage of gliomas, which can be targeted by combined BRAF/MEK inhibition such as using dabrafenib/trametinib [42]. Also FGFR mutations can be found in a rare subgroup, with available inhibitors such as erdafitinib or pemigatinib. Drugs with tissue-agnostic approval by regulatory authorities can be considered, including larotrectinib and entrectinib (NTRK fusions), pembrolizumab (microsatellite instability, high tumor mutational burden, mismatch repair deficiency), dabrafenib/trametinib (BRAF mutations), selpercatinib (RET fusions), and trastuzumab deruxtecan (HER2 overexpression). However, evidence in brain tumors is limited overall, and such approaches should be followed within clinical trials, in well-annotated registries, and/or after exhaustion of further treatment options. For both glioma and meningioma, the European Association of Neuro-Oncology (EANO) has formulated molecular testing guidelines for targeted therapy selection, summarizing the available evidence and designating ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets (ESCAT) tiers [43, 44].
However, the presence of molecular alterations is frequently an imperfect predictor of treatment response. Particularly in gliomas, intratumoral heterogeneity and epigenetic plasticity counteract the antitumoral activity of drugs that are selected based on a single genetic mutation [45]. Model systems reflecting the biological background of the tumor might deliver valuable information as a basis to individually select the most efficacious drug. Personalized approaches based on “ex vivo” drug screening are therefore being evaluated. In the multicentric Austrian ATTRACT trial, resected tumor tissue is cultivated ex vivo and treated with 28 antineoplastic drugs approved in other malignancies [46]. The results of this drug screening are discussed in a multidisciplinary tumor board, and a personalized treatment recommendation is formulated. The patient can then opt to follow this personalized approach after concurrent radiochemotherapy for MGMT promoter-unmethylated glioblastoma. The trial is paralleled by a comprehensive translational research program to identify further treatment targets and biomarkers in this patient cohort with unmet clinical need.
Take home message
Primary CNS tumors are a biologically and clinically heterogeneous group of rare malignancies. Systemic treatment mainly relies on cytotoxic agents, but advances in the biological characterization of these tumors reveal actionable targets for innovative approaches.

Conflict of interest

M.J. Mair received research funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb and travel support from Pierre Fabre. A.S. Berghoff has received research support from Daiichi Sankyo and Roche and honoraria for lectures, consultation, or advisory board participation from Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo as well as travel support from Roche, Amgen, and AbbVie.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
Titel
Primary central nervous system tumors: future directions in systemic treatment
Invited short review
Verfasst von
Maximilian J. Mair, MD, PhD
Anna S. Berghoff, MD, PhD
Publikationsdatum
17.11.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01085-w
1.
Zurück zum Zitat Louis DN, Perry A, Wesseling P, et al. The 2021 WHO classification of tumors of the central nervous system: a summary. Neuro-Oncol. 2021;23:1231–51. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noab106.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Zurück zum Zitat Siegel RL, Kratzer TB, Giaquinto AN, et al. Cancer statistics, 2025. CA Cancer J Clin. 2025;75:10–45. https://​doi.​org/​10.​3322/​caac.​21871.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
3.
Zurück zum Zitat Rouse C, Gittleman H, Ostrom QT, et al. Years of potential life lost for brain and CNS tumors relative to other cancers in adults in the United States, 2010. Neuro-Oncol. 2016;18:70–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​nov249.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Zurück zum Zitat Taphoorn MJ, Klein M. Cognitive deficits in adult patients with brain tumours. Lancet Neurol. 2004;3:159–68. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S1474-4422(04)00680-5.CrossRefPubMed
5.
Zurück zum Zitat Baker PD, Bambrough J, Fox JRE, Kyle SD. Health-related quality of life and psychological functioning in patients with primary malignant brain tumors: a systematic review of clinical, demographic and mental health factors. Neurooncol Pract. 2016;3:211–21. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​nop/​npv042.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Zurück zum Zitat Louis DN, Perry A, Reifenberger G, et al. The 2016 World Health Organization Classification of Tumors of the Central Nervous System: a summary. Acta Neuropathol. 2016;131:803–20. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00401-016-1545-1.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Zurück zum Zitat Capper D, Jones DTW, Sill M, et al. DNA methylation-based classification of central nervous system tumours. Nature. 2018;555:469–74. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​nature26000.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
8.
Zurück zum Zitat Weller M, van den Bent M, Preusser M, et al. EANO guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of diffuse gliomas of adulthood. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2021;18:170–86. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41571-020-00447-z.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Zurück zum Zitat Goldbrunner R, Stavrinou P, Jenkinson MD, et al. EANO guideline on the diagnosis and management of meningiomas. Neuro-Oncol. 2021;23:1821–34. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noab150.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
10.
Zurück zum Zitat Steeg PS. The blood-tumour barrier in cancer biology and therapy. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2021;18:696–714. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41571-021-00529-6.CrossRefPubMed
11.
Zurück zum Zitat Navalitloha Y, Schwartz ES, Groothuis EN, et al. Therapeutic implications of tumor interstitial fluid pressure in subcutaneous RG‑2 tumors. Neuro-Oncol. 2006;8:227–33. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1215/​15228517-2006-007.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Bartsch R, Le Rhun E, et al. Understanding the activity of antibody-drug conjugates in primary and secondary brain tumours. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2023;20:372–89. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41571-023-00756-z.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Zurück zum Zitat Arvanitis CD, Ferraro GB, Jain RK. The blood-brain barrier and blood-tumour barrier in brain tumours and metastases. Nat Rev Cancer. 2020;20:26–41. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41568-019-0205-x.CrossRefPubMed
14.
Zurück zum Zitat Barthel FP, Johnson KC, Varn FS, et al. Longitudinal molecular trajectories of diffuse glioma in adults. Nature. 2019;576(7785):112–20 https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41586-019-1775-1.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
15.
Zurück zum Zitat Varn FS, Johnson KC, Martinek J, et al. Glioma progression is shaped by genetic evolution and microenvironment interactions. Cell. 2022;185:2184–2199.e16. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​cell.​2022.​04.​038.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Zurück zum Zitat Capper D, Weissert S, Balss J, et al. Characterization of R132H Mutation-specific IDH1 Antibody Binding in Brain Tumors. Brain Pathol. 2010;20:245–54. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​j.​1750-3639.​2009.​00352.​x.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Zurück zum Zitat Sanson M, Marie Y, Paris S, et al. Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 codon 132 mutation is an important prognostic biomarker in gliomas. J Clin Oncol. 2009;27:4150–4. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1200/​JCO.​2009.​21.​9832.CrossRefPubMed
18.
Zurück zum Zitat Jenkins RB, Blair H, Ballman KV, et al. A t(1;19)(q10;p10) mediates the combined deletions of 1p and 19q and predicts a better prognosis of patients with oligodendroglioma. Cancer Res. 2006;66;9852–61. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1158/​0008-5472.​CAN-06-1796.
19.
Zurück zum Zitat Hegi ME, Diserens A‑C, Gorlia T, et al. MGMT Gene Silencing and Benefit from Temozolomide in Glioblastoma. N Engl J Med. 2005;352:997–1003. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1056/​NEJMoa043331.CrossRefPubMed
20.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Leibetseder A, Heller G, et al. Clinical characteristics, molecular reclassification trajectories and DNA methylation patterns of long- and short-term survivors of WHO grade II and III glioma. J Neurol. 2025;272:210. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00415-025-12923-6.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
21.
Zurück zum Zitat Stupp R, Hegi ME, Mason WP, et al. Effects of radiotherapy with concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide versus radiotherapy alone on survival in glioblastoma in a randomised phase III study: 5‑year analysis of the EORTC-NCIC trial. Lancet Oncol. 2009;10:459–66. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S1470-2045(09)70025-7.CrossRefPubMed
22.
Zurück zum Zitat Stupp R, Mason WP, van den Bent MJ, et al. Radiotherapy plus Concomitant and Adjuvant Temozolomide for Glioblastoma. N Engl J Med. 2005;352:987–96. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1056/​NEJMoa043330.CrossRefPubMed
23.
Zurück zum Zitat Stupp R, Taillibert S, Kanner A, et al. Effect of Tumor-Treating Fields Plus Maintenance Temozolomide vs Maintenance Temozolomide Alone on Survival in Patients With Glioblastoma: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2017;318:2306. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1001/​jama.​2017.​18718.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Zurück zum Zitat Wick W. TTFields: where does all the skepticism come from? Neuro-Oncol. 2016;18:303–5. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​now012.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
25.
Zurück zum Zitat Raizer JJ, Abrey LE, Lassman AB, et al. A phase II trial of erlotinib in patients with recurrent malignant gliomas and nonprogressive glioblastoma multiforme postradiation therapy. Neuro-Oncol. 2010;12:95–103. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​nop015.CrossRefPubMed
26.
Zurück zum Zitat Neyns B, Sadones J, Joosens E, et al. Stratified phase II trial of cetuximab in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. Ann Oncol. 2009;20:1596–603. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​annonc/​mdp032.CrossRefPubMed
27.
Zurück zum Zitat Lassman AB, Pugh SL, Wang TJC, et al. Depatuxizumab mafodotin in EGFR-amplified newly diagnosed glioblastoma: a phase III randomized clinical trial. Neuro-Oncol. 2022;25:339–50. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noac173.CrossRefPubMedCentral
28.
Zurück zum Zitat Reardon DA, Brandes AA, Omuro A, et al. Effect of Nivolumab vs Bevacizumab in patients with recurrent Glioblastoma. JAMA Oncol. 2020;6:1003. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1001/​jamaoncol.​2020.​1024.CrossRefPubMed
29.
Zurück zum Zitat Wick W, Gorlia T, Bendszus M, et al. Lomustine and Bevacizumab in Progressive Glioblastoma. N Engl J Med. 2017;377:1954–63. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1056/​NEJMoa1707358.CrossRefPubMed
30.
Zurück zum Zitat Arrillaga-Romany I, Gardner SL, Odia Y, et al. ONC201 (Dordaviprone) in Recurrent H3 K27M-Mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42:1542–52. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1200/​JCO.​23.​01134.CrossRefPubMed
31.
32.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Geurts M, van den Bent MJ, Berghoff AS. A basic review on systemic treatment options in WHO grade II-III gliomas. Cancer Treat Rev. 2021;92:102124. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​ctrv.​2020.​102124.CrossRefPubMed
33.
Zurück zum Zitat Mellinghoff IK, Van Den Bent MJ, Blumenthal DT, et al. Vorasidenib in IDH1- or IDH2-Mutant Low-Grade Glioma. N Engl J Med. 2023;389:589–601. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1056/​NEJMoa2304194.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
34.
Zurück zum Zitat Aghi MK, Carter BS, Cosgrove GR, et al. Long-term recurrence rates of atypical meningiomas after gross total resection with or without postoperative adjuvant radiation. Neurosurgery. 2009;64(1):56–60. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1227/​01.​NEU.​0000330399.​55586.​63.CrossRefPubMed
35.
Zurück zum Zitat Dalle Ore CL, Magill ST, Yen AJ, et al. Meningioma metastases: incidence and proposed screening paradigm. J Neurosurg. 2019;132:1447–55. https://​doi.​org/​10.​3171/​2019.​1.​JNS181771.CrossRefPubMed
36.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Berghoff AS, Brastianos PK, Preusser M. Emerging systemic treatment options in meningioma. J Neurooncol. 2023;161:245–58. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s11060-022-04148-8.CrossRefPubMed
37.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Hartenbach S, Tomasich E, et al. Expression of SSTR2a, FAP, HER2 and HER3 as potential radionuclide therapy targets in higher-grade meningioma. Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging. 2025;52:2771–81.
38.
Zurück zum Zitat Albert NL, Preusser M, Traub-Weidinger T, et al. Joint EANM/EANO/RANO/SNMMI practice guideline/procedure standards for diagnostics and therapy (theranostics) of meningiomas using radiolabeled somatostatin receptor ligands: version 1.0. Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging. 2024;51(12):3662–79. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00259-024-06783-x.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
39.
Zurück zum Zitat Mair MJ, Tabouret E, Johnson DR, et al. Radioligand therapies in meningioma: Evidence and future directions. Neuro-Oncol. 2024;26:S215–S28. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noae069.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
40.
Zurück zum Zitat Albert NL, Tabouret E, Le Rhun E, et al. 177Lu]Lu-DOTATATE for Recurrent Meningioma (LUMEN‑1, EORTC-2334-BTG): Study Protocol for a Randomized Phase II Trial. J Nucl Med. 2025;125:269633. https://​doi.​org/​10.​2967/​jnumed.​125.​269633.CrossRef
41.
Zurück zum Zitat Drilon A, Laetsch TW, Kummar S, et al. Efficacy of larotrectinib in TRK fusion-positive cancers in adults and children. N Engl J Med. 2018;378:731–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1056/​NEJMoa1714448.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
42.
Zurück zum Zitat Wen PY, Stein A, van den Bent M, et al. Dabrafenib plus trametinib in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant low-grade and high-grade glioma (ROAR): a multicentre, open-label, single-arm, phase 2, basket trial. Lancet Oncol. 2022;23:53–64. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S1470-2045(21)00578-7.CrossRefPubMed
43.
Zurück zum Zitat Van Den Bent MJ, Franceschi E, Touat M, et al. Updated EANO guideline on rational molecular testing of gliomas, glioneuronal, and neuronal tumors in adults for targeted therapy selection—Update 1. Neuro-Oncol. 2025;27:331–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noae213.CrossRefPubMed
44.
Zurück zum Zitat Sahm F, Bertero L, Brandner S, et al. European Association of Neuro-Oncology guideline on molecular testing of meningiomas for targeted therapy selection. Neuro-oncol Noae. 2024;27(4):869–83. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noae253.CrossRefPubMedCentral
45.
Zurück zum Zitat Yabo YA, Niclou SP, Golebiewska A. Cancer cell heterogeneity and plasticity: A paradigm shift in glioblastoma. Neuro-Oncol. 2022;24:669–82. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​neuonc/​noab269.CrossRefPubMed
46.
Zurück zum Zitat Berghoff AS, Mair MJ, Spiró Z, et al. Personalized targeted glioblastoma therapies by ex vivo drug screening: study protocol of the Advanced brain Tumor TheRApy Clinical Trial (ATTRACT). Neuro-Oncology Advances 2025; https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​noajnl/​vdaf056.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral