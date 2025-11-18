Primary central nervous system tumors: future directions in systemic treatment
Invited short review
- Open Access
- 17.11.2025
- short review
Summary
Primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors pose significant challenges due to their heterogeneous nature, frequently limited prognosis, and substantial impact on quality of life. Despite advances in biological characterization, tumor classification, and identification of potential treatment targets, outcomes for many entities remain suboptimal. This review provides a short overview of the current state of systemic therapy landscapes and highlights emerging personalized treatment approaches aiming to improve outcomes in these challenging disease contexts.
Introduction
Primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors are a heterogeneous group of over 100 malignancies [1]. While they account for only 3% of new cancer cases [2], they are among the tumor entities with the highest number of potential life years lost due to their occurrence in younger patient populations and limited survival rates [3]. Moreover, these tumors often pose a considerable burden on patients’ quality of life, as symptoms such as motoric and cognitive deficits and epileptic seizures frequently interfere with activities of daily living [4, 5].
Central nervous system tumor classification has undergone substantial changes in recent years [1, 6]. Currently, definitions integrate histopathological features and molecular alterations, and new as well as previously uncharacterized tumor entities continue to be identified based on genetic alterations and DNA methylation profiling [7]. Across entities, treatment mainly consists of a multimodal approach including surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment [8, 9]. However, local therapies are frequently limited by proximity to eloquent structures, challenging the maximization of extent of resection and radiotherapy target volumes. On the other hand, many antineoplastic drugs cannot penetrate the blood–brain barrier (BBB), limiting their concentrations in the CNS and thereby antitumoral activity [10].
While the BBB may be disrupted to a variable extent in intra-axial tumors, the abundant expression of molecular efflux transporters such as p‑glycoprotein (P-gp) or breast cancer-related protein (BCRP) represents a further challenge to systemic treatment of brain tumors [10]. Moreover, physical factors such as elevated interstitial pressure in brain tumors might contribute to decreased drug efficacy [11]. Particularly gliomas exhibit a high degree of heterogeneity and biological plasticity in their microenvironment, eventually leading to treatment failure [14, 15]. Further research on innovative approaches is therefore urgently needed to improve outcomes in this patient population of high clinical need. For instance, approaches to overcome the BBB include physical (e.g., focused ultrasound, low-dose radiation, nanoparticles) as well as molecular (e.g., receptor-mediated transcytosis, efflux transporter inhibition) strategies (reviewed in more detail in [12, 13]).
In this short review, we will briefly outline current treatment landscapes and future directions in systemic therapies of the most common CNS tumors in adults, diffuse gliomas and meningiomas.
Diffuse gliomas
Tumor classification
Diffuse gliomas are characterized by a diffusely infiltrating growth pattern. Even after macroscopically complete surgical resection, tumor cells persist at far distance from the tumor [16], frequently resulting in debilitating recurrences that are challenging to treat and ultimately fatal. To prolong survival and time to progression/recurrence, a multimodal approach involving surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment is generally pursued [8].
With considerable heterogeneity in terms of biological behavior and clinical course between molecular subtypes, a thorough neuropathological workup is of prime importance. Significant advances in the biological understanding of gliomas and their molecular landscape has resulted in a refined tumor classification framework [17, 18]. In the latest WHO Classification of Central Nervous System Tumors of 2021, diffuse gliomas are classified into adult-type and pediatric-type tumors based on their biological features and predominant patient population [1]. Adult-type diffuse gliomas are classified according to the presence of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutations and codeletions of the chromosome arms 1p and 19q, resulting in glioblastoma (IDH-wildtype, CNS WHO grade 4), astrocytoma (IDH-mutant, 1p/19q intact, CNS WHO grades 2–4) and oligodendroglioma (IDH-mutant, 1p/19q codeleted, CNS WHO grades 2–3). Moreover, novel tumor types have been defined in the past decade, including diffuse midline gliomas (H3K27M-altered) and diffuse hemispheric gliomas (H3.3G34-mutant). Tumor grading still relies on histomorphological features such as anaplasia, necrosis, or microvascular proliferation, although molecular factors are increasingly considered. For instance, the presence of homozygous deletions of CDKN2A/B in non-codeleted IDH-mutant tumors are a defining hallmark of CNS WHO grade 4 astrocytomas, even if histological features of grade 4 tumors such as necrosis or microvascular proliferation are absent. While not necessary for tumor classification, testing for methylation of the O6-methylguanine methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter remains pivotal, as this predicts response to alkylating chemotherapy and guides further treatment, particularly in glioblastoma [19].
Taken together, these refinements result in clinically more homogeneous entities and resolve a great part of prognostic heterogeneity inherent to entities defined by previous classifications, as also shown in real-life settings [20]. Still, the interpretation of evidence from clinical trials of the pre-molecular era remains challenging, as diagnostic criteria and consequently the designation of entities are under constant evolution. Further revisions are expected soon given the further increasing granularity resulting from high-throughput methods such as DNA methylation analysis [7].
IDH-wildtype diffuse gliomas
With a median overall survival (OS) of 15 months, glioblastoma (IDH-wildtype) is characterized by dismal prognosis [21]. Standard treatment still consists of maximal safe resection followed by radiochemotherapy with concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide as published in 2005 [8, 22]. Since then, a plethora of clinical trials have been performed, which however failed to show significant improvements in outcome. A notable exception is the EF-14 trial showing that tumor-treating fields (TTF) added to maintenance temozolomide after radiochemotherapy prolonged progression-free (PFS) and OS in newly diagnosed glioblastoma [23]. However, the adoption of TTF in clinical routine is highly variable across neuro-oncological centers, partly due to a controversial debate on potential methodological shortcomings of the trial and the still elusive mechanistical basis [24]. Further investigated systemic approaches include drugs targeted to the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) due to frequent EGFR amplifications or variants (such as EGFRvIII), including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (e.g., erlotinib [25]), monoclonal antibodies (e.g., cetuximab [26]), or antibody–drug conjugates (depatuxizumab mafodotin [27]), with no meaningful improvement in outcome. Likewise, immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors failed to convey a clinical benefit in unselected cohorts [28]. At recurrence, treatment involves repeated surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment with alkylating chemotherapy such as temozolomide and lomustine (CCNU), albeit with limited evidence [8]. The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibody bevacizumab has little (if any) antitumoral effect but has formally shown a prolongation of PFS due to the reduction of alterations in magnetic resonance imaging, although the distinction between tumor and perifocal edema poses considerable challenges [29]. Indeed, “pseudoresponses” based on a reduction in vascular permeability and thereby edema may explain the prolongation of PFS in the absence of an effect on OS. However, due to its effects on tumor-associated edema, bevacizumab is frequently used for symptom control as it allows sparing of glucocorticoid treatment.
Diffuse midline gliomas (H3K27M-altered) represent a rare subgroup of pediatric-type diffuse gliomas but also occur in adults. Also here, clinical management involves a multimodal approach. However, their typical location within midline brain structures often makes surgical resection challenging and contributes to their generally poor prognosis. In phase I and II trials, dordaviprone (ONC-201), a dopamine receptor antagonist and CIpP agonist, showed promising activity [30]. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted accelerated approval of dordaviprone for use in adults and pediatric patients (≥ 1 year of age) with diffuse midline glioma based on a pooled analysis of open-label, non-randomized clinical trials [31]. The results of an ongoing randomized, double-blind phase III trial (NCT05580562) are awaited.
IDH-mutant diffuse gliomas
In past years, IDH-mutant gliomas have gained particular attention. Compared to IDH-wildtype glioblastomas, they primarily affect younger patients and are characterized by longer survival reaching up to more than 10 years [32]. Until recently, immediate postoperative treatment consisted of either a watch-and-wait approach or radiochemotherapy based on partly ill-defined prognostic factors such as the extent of resection, age, or neurological symptoms [8]. Intensive upfront treatment prolongs progression-free survival but comes at the cost of a treatment-related long-term impact on cognitive function and quality of life [32]. Currently, the treatment landscape is changing given the advent of the IDH inhibitor vorasidenib, which results in prolonged PFS in patients with residual or recurrent IDH-mutant CNS WHO grade 2 gliomas who were not previously treated with radiochemotherapy [33]. Following these results of the INDIGO trial, vorasidenib has been approved in the US, Switzerland, and the EU. However, open questions remain, particularly regarding optimal patient selection and efficacy in higher-grade IDH-mutant gliomas as well as in those previously treated with radiochemotherapy. Additional studies covering these issues are in activation, such as the VIGOR trial by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) evaluating vorasidenib as a maintenance treatment after first-line radiochemotherapy in CNS WHO grade 2/3 astrocytoma (NCT06809322).
Meningiomas
Meningiomas are the most frequent intracranial tumors. Deriving from arachnoid cap cells, most meningiomas show well-demarcated growth and exhibit benign biological behavior. As they show characteristic radiological features, a watch-and-wait approach may be followed depending on the size and location of the lesion. Otherwise, maximal safe resection generally follows a curative intent [9]. However, some meningiomas show higher recurrence rates, intermediate to malignant biological behavior, and may even metastasize extracranially [34, 35]. In line with this, the 2021 WHO classification defines CNS WHO grade 1 (~80–85%), grade 2 (10–15%), and grade 3 (< 5%) meningiomas. Similar to gliomas, histological diagnosis follows an integrated approach considering histomorphological features and molecular alterations [1]. For instance, homozygous deletions of CDKN2A/B or telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) promoter mutations are defining hallmarks for CNS WHO grade 3 tumors even in the absence of high mitotic count or spontaneous necroses. In higher-grade meningiomas and/or after incomplete resection, radiotherapy or stereotactic radiosurgery are frequently applied [9]. In contrast, the value of pharmacotherapy remains to be established and is currently limited to situations where local therapies are exhausted. Cytotoxic treatments such as hydroxyurea, temozolomide, irinotecan, or trabectedin have shown limited activity in clinical trials and case series, and targeted approaches are being evaluated [36]. One promising target is the somatostatin receptor 2a (SSTR2a) given its expression in the majority of meningiomas, which is also harnessed in SSTR-targeted positron-emission tomography (PET) [37, 38]. While data on somatostatin analogs such as octreotide are conflicting, radionuclide therapies targeting SSTR2a unite the specificity of SSTR-binding peptides with the cytotoxic activity of radionuclides. This approach follows the “see what you treat” principle by combining diagnostic PET imaging with therapeutic applications (“theranostics”) [39]. Data from small trials and case series showed disease stabilization, and a randomized controlled trial is recruiting (LUMEN‑1, NCT06326190) [40].
Targeted and personalized treatment approaches
Besides targeted sequencing for tumor classification purposes, comprehensive next-generation sequencing panels are increasingly used in clinical routine. This enables detection of alterations potentially amenable to targeted treatment approaches. For instance, NTRK fusions occur in 1–3% of diffuse gliomas and can be targeted by inhibitors such as larotrectinib and entrectinib, representing an additional treatment option in recurrence [41]. Likewise, BRAF mutations can be detected in a low percentage of gliomas, which can be targeted by combined BRAF/MEK inhibition such as using dabrafenib/trametinib [42]. Also FGFR mutations can be found in a rare subgroup, with available inhibitors such as erdafitinib or pemigatinib. Drugs with tissue-agnostic approval by regulatory authorities can be considered, including larotrectinib and entrectinib (NTRK fusions), pembrolizumab (microsatellite instability, high tumor mutational burden, mismatch repair deficiency), dabrafenib/trametinib (BRAF mutations), selpercatinib (RET fusions), and trastuzumab deruxtecan (HER2 overexpression). However, evidence in brain tumors is limited overall, and such approaches should be followed within clinical trials, in well-annotated registries, and/or after exhaustion of further treatment options. For both glioma and meningioma, the European Association of Neuro-Oncology (EANO) has formulated molecular testing guidelines for targeted therapy selection, summarizing the available evidence and designating ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets (ESCAT) tiers [43, 44].
However, the presence of molecular alterations is frequently an imperfect predictor of treatment response. Particularly in gliomas, intratumoral heterogeneity and epigenetic plasticity counteract the antitumoral activity of drugs that are selected based on a single genetic mutation [45]. Model systems reflecting the biological background of the tumor might deliver valuable information as a basis to individually select the most efficacious drug. Personalized approaches based on “ex vivo” drug screening are therefore being evaluated. In the multicentric Austrian ATTRACT trial, resected tumor tissue is cultivated ex vivo and treated with 28 antineoplastic drugs approved in other malignancies [46]. The results of this drug screening are discussed in a multidisciplinary tumor board, and a personalized treatment recommendation is formulated. The patient can then opt to follow this personalized approach after concurrent radiochemotherapy for MGMT promoter-unmethylated glioblastoma. The trial is paralleled by a comprehensive translational research program to identify further treatment targets and biomarkers in this patient cohort with unmet clinical need.
Take home message
Primary CNS tumors are a biologically and clinically heterogeneous group of rare malignancies. Systemic treatment mainly relies on cytotoxic agents, but advances in the biological characterization of these tumors reveal actionable targets for innovative approaches.
Conflict of interest
M.J. Mair received research funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb and travel support from Pierre Fabre. A.S. Berghoff has received research support from Daiichi Sankyo and Roche and honoraria for lectures, consultation, or advisory board participation from Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo as well as travel support from Roche, Amgen, and AbbVie.
