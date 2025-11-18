Primary central nervous system tumors: future directions in systemic treatment

IDH-

With a median overall survival (OS) of 15 months, glioblastoma (wildtype) is characterized by dismal prognosis []. Standard treatment still consists of maximal safe resection followed by radiochemotherapy with concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide as published in 2005 []. Since then, a plethora of clinical trials have been performed, which however failed to show significant improvements in outcome. A notable exception is the EF-14 trial showing that tumor-treating fields (TTF) added to maintenance temozolomide after radiochemotherapy prolonged progression-free (PFS) and OS in newly diagnosed glioblastoma []. However, the adoption of TTF in clinical routine is highly variable across neuro-oncological centers, partly due to a controversial debate on potential methodological shortcomings of the trial and the still elusive mechanistical basis []. Further investigated systemic approaches include drugs targeted to the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) due to frequentamplifications or variants (such as), including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (e.g., erlotinib []), monoclonal antibodies (e.g., cetuximab []), or antibody–drug conjugates (depatuxizumab mafodotin []), with no meaningful improvement in outcome. Likewise, immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors failed to convey a clinical benefit in unselected cohorts []. At recurrence, treatment involves repeated surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatment with alkylating chemotherapy such as temozolomide and lomustine (CCNU), albeit with limited evidence []. The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibody bevacizumab has little (if any) antitumoral effect but has formally shown a prolongation of PFS due to the reduction of alterations in magnetic resonance imaging, although the distinction between tumor and perifocal edema poses considerable challenges []. Indeed, “pseudoresponses” based on a reduction in vascular permeability and thereby edema may explain the prolongation of PFS in the absence of an effect on OS. However, due to its effects on tumor-associated edema, bevacizumab is frequently used for symptom control as it allows sparing of glucocorticoid treatment.