Prevention of burnout syndrome in physicians: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Results from this systematic review and meta-analysis, including 22 studies with 1687 participants, showed that burnout prevention programs were only marginally effective in reducing the burnout prevalence among practising physicians. The overall small to moderate effect was reduced even further after the sensitivity analysis, excluding studies with a high risk of bias. Heterogeneity between the included studies was high, and after excluding the one study causing the most heterogeneity, the effect was mitigated.

Beyond the finding that individual burnout prevention programs seem to have small health effects, we also identified valuable insights, for example, interventions lasting several weeks or more tended to have a greater effect on burnout prevention than shorter programs. Another important finding reflects the overall low quality of studies in the field. Of 22 included studies, 8 had a risk of bias classified as “high” in one domain (see Supplementary Appendix Fig. 4), mainly caused by incomplete outcome reporting.

Limitations and strengths in the review process

Of the studies nine did not provide data in an extractable format (e.g. change from baseline as the only result) and despite several attempts the study authors could not be reached for further information. These studies were included in the qualitative review (see Supplementary Appendix table 2). Their findings largely corresponded with the meta-analysis, as most interventions had a small effect on the prevention of burnout.

We found that the risk of bias was mainly due to incomplete outcome reporting. Burnout research may be especially susceptible to methodological challenges such as selection bias and participant attrition. The most vulnerable physicians may be less likely to participate and most likely to drop out of the study. Real-world variables such as staffing shortages and changes in workload during the intervention period can further limit the generalizability of burnout prevention trials and need to be taken into consideration.

20 , 29 , 31 , 35 ]. The effect was more pronounced and statistically significant SMD −1.27 (95% CI: −2.45 to −0.08). While this subgroup analysis should be interpreted with caution, it may indicate that burnout prevention programs are more effective in acute care settings. Generally, there was a substantial variety of interventions, which we tried to accommodate with subgroup analyses. Most studies showed no effect or a small treatment effect, suggesting that the true effect may also be located in this range. Another limitation was the limited information on the work environment of the participating physicians (such as ward work, outpatient clinic or acute care). This may be important as different work environments may expose physicians to varying stressors. At a reviewer’s request, we looked deeper into this matter and conducted a post hoc analysis with physicians in acute settings like emergency medicine, polyclinics, primary care []. The effect was more pronounced and statistically significant SMD −1.27 (95% CI: −2.45 to −0.08). While this subgroup analysis should be interpreted with caution, it may indicate that burnout prevention programs are more effective in acute care settings. Generally, there was a substantial variety of interventions, which we tried to accommodate with subgroup analyses. Most studies showed no effect or a small treatment effect, suggesting that the true effect may also be located in this range.

Even if trials used the same questionnaire, as the Maslach Burnout Inventory, many authors used different versions and not all dimensions. “Emotional exhaustion” was the dimension of the MBI that was reported in all studies and, therefore, most suitable as the main outcome parameter. Including all three dimensions of the MBI would have resulted in an overestimation of the effect. In our sensitivity analyses; however, we could show that if we had chosen another dimension like “personal accomplishment” (PA) or “depersonalization” (DP), the results would not have meaningfully changed (see Supplementary Appendix Figures 2, 3).

41 ]. The possibility that burnout instruments, while validated may lack sensitivity to detect subtle changes should be acknowledged, as variation in subscale use and scoring may have further limited the ability to capture meaningful effects. For further research in this field, it would be advisable to standardize the assessment of burnout severity. Other reviews show that most interventions succeeded in lowering the rates of burnout in the experimental group of those trials, mostly through some form of mindfulness courses [ 10 ]; however, they did not show whether one burnout prevention program is especially suitable for preventing burnout in physicians or if individual approaches are more or less successful. Maslach et al. addressed those misuses of the MBI and argued against a simplification of the questionnaire []. The possibility that burnout instruments, while validated may lack sensitivity to detect subtle changes should be acknowledged, as variation in subscale use and scoring may have further limited the ability to capture meaningful effects. For further research in this field, it would be advisable to standardize the assessment of burnout severity. Other reviews show that most interventions succeeded in lowering the rates of burnout in the experimental group of those trials, mostly through some form of mindfulness courses []; however, they did not show whether one burnout prevention program is especially suitable for preventing burnout in physicians or if individual approaches are more or less successful.

42 ]. West et al. explained that factors like high workload, long working hours, the increase of documentation tasks and frequent overnight or weekend shifts contribute to physician burnout [ 43 ]. Other reviews advocated individual solutions, such as psychosocial interventions [ 44 ]. Another finding of this review is that there could be improvements in burnout research when focusing on the most promising burnout intervention programs. When trying to find explanations for the small effect, the burnout literature offers explanations by pointing out that burnout seems to be a structural, rather than an individual problem in healthcare systems, suggesting that an organizational prevention approach may be more effective []. West et al. explained that factors like high workload, long working hours, the increase of documentation tasks and frequent overnight or weekend shifts contribute to physician burnout []. Other reviews advocated individual solutions, such as psychosocial interventions [].

18 , 19 ]. Parshuram et al. [ 18 ] compared different duty schedules (24, 16 and 12‑h schedules) among ICU residents, while Shea et al. [ 19 ] implemented 5 h of protected sleep in overnight call shifts for interns of internal medicine. Neither individually nor combined in a post hoc subgroup analysis SMD −0.08 (95% CI: −0.42 to 0.26), the study showed a significant effect of the intervention but may have been too small to detect meaningful differences. This review and meta-analysis found only two trials which assessed a structural intervention []. Parshuram et al. [] compared different duty schedules (24, 16 and 12‑h schedules) among ICU residents, while Shea et al. [] implemented 5 h of protected sleep in overnight call shifts for interns of internal medicine. Neither individually nor combined in a post hoc subgroup analysis SMD −0.08 (95% CI: −0.42 to 0.26), the study showed a significant effect of the intervention but may have been too small to detect meaningful differences.

45 , 46 ]. Emotional exhaustion of participating physicians correlated with the number of cancer patients treated [ 24 ] or the increase in clinical practice [ 24 ]. A new trial by Fang et al. showed that with the rising number of working hours, the rates of depression in U.S. first-year physicians increased as well [ 47 ]. Other reported risks were difficulty in maintaining work-life balance, lack of support from senior staff and inadequate supervision [ 27 ]. Other studies, however, emphasize that the factors contributing to physician burnout are primarily structural. The treatment and prevention of burnout should not only include teaching tools to enhance individual resilience but also address the underlying systemic causes of burnout []. Emotional exhaustion of participating physicians correlated with the number of cancer patients treated [] or the increase in clinical practice []. A new trial by Fang et al. showed that with the rising number of working hours, the rates of depression in U.S. first-year physicians increased as well []. Other reported risks were difficulty in maintaining work-life balance, lack of support from senior staff and inadequate supervision [].

48 ]. A very recent multinational European Delphi Survey, initiated by the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM), rated burnout, exhaustion, and mental fatigue as the most important adverse personal health events. The authors found that even in varying healthcare systems, improvement strategies should focus on system-related external stressors [].