Presepsin:albumin ratio and C-reactive protein:albumin ratio as novel sepsis-based prognostic scores

Summary

Objective To investigate the prognostic value of the presepsin:albumin ratio and C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio in patients with sepsis in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Methods A total of 228 (129 males and 99 females) patients with newly diagnosed sepsis were included in the study. The relationship between the C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio, presepsin:albumin ratio, clinicopathologic parameters, and overall survival were investigated. The associations between C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio and presepsin:albumin ratio were evaluated alongside other inflammation-based prognostic scores such as quick Sepsis Related Organ Failure Assessment (qSOFA).

Results The presepsin:albumin ratio was significantly higher in non-survivors ( p < 0.01). Patients with a high presepsin:albumin ratio had worse overall survival compared with patients with high C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio levels ( p < 0.001).