14.02.2020
Presepsin:albumin ratio and C-reactive protein:albumin ratio as novel sepsis-based prognostic scores
A retrospective study
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Objective
To investigate the prognostic value of the presepsin:albumin ratio and C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio in patients with sepsis in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Methods
A total of 228 (129 males and 99 females) patients with newly diagnosed sepsis were included in the study. The relationship between the C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio, presepsin:albumin ratio, clinicopathologic parameters, and overall survival were investigated. The associations between C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio and presepsin:albumin ratio were evaluated alongside other inflammation-based prognostic scores such as quick Sepsis Related Organ Failure Assessment (qSOFA).
Results
The presepsin:albumin ratio was significantly higher in non-survivors (p < 0.01). Patients with a high presepsin:albumin ratio had worse overall survival compared with patients with high C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio levels (p < 0.001).
Conclusion
Presepsin and presepsin:albumin ratio are markers of adverse prognosis in patients with sepsis and are superior to C‑reactive protein and C‑reactive protein:albumin ratio for this purpose. Presepsin:albumin ratio may be a novel marker of poor prognosis in patients with sepsis in intensive care units.