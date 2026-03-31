Preoperative management in patients undergoing hepatobiliary surgery—a narrative review

Introduction Even though outcomes have improved substantially over recent decades, hepatobiliary (HBI) surgery is still considered a major intervention that is associated with significant morbidity. Many technical and medical innovations have been developed to improve outcomes following liver resection. However, the optimal surgical treatment does not only involve the surgery itself. From the selection of a fitting surgical treatment for each individual to preoperative patient improvement, postoperative care optimization and long-term follow-up, many different factors directly and indirectly influence the short- and long-term outcomes of surgical patients. A non-systematic literature search was performed to identify relevant studies on preoperative optimization strategies, with a focus on hepatobiliary procedures, when available. A literature search was conducted in PubMed for English-language articles, giving priority to meta-analyses, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and large cohort studies. Anzeige Preoperative care plays a crucial role in ensuring successful surgical outcomes, minimizing complications and promoting rapid recovery. The management of patients during the perioperative period involves a series of preoperative assessments, intraoperative strategies and postoperative care, all aimed at addressing the unique challenges posed by HBI surgery. 1 ]. Thus, strategies to prevent or attenuate this functional decline are urgently needed to further improve patient outcomes. As such, prehabilitation is a multidisciplinary approach to optimize the physical status of patients before surgery. It involves the combination of exercise, nutrition and psychological interventions aimed at improving patients’ functional capacity, reducing the risk of postoperative complications and enhancing recovery after surgery. In contrast to rehabilitation, prehabilitation aims to strengthen the patientʼs position going into surgery as opposed to just supporting the postoperative recovery period. We have previously shown that both open and laparoscopic liver resection significantly impairs physical fitness, which was not fully restored even 6 months after surgery []. Thus, strategies to prevent or attenuate this functional decline are urgently needed to further improve patient outcomes. As such, prehabilitation is a multidisciplinary approach to optimize the physical status of patients before surgery. It involves the combination of exercise, nutrition and psychological interventions aimed at improving patients’ functional capacity, reducing the risk of postoperative complications and enhancing recovery after surgery. In contrast to rehabilitation, prehabilitation aims to strengthen the patientʼs position going into surgery as opposed to just supporting the postoperative recovery period. 2 ‐ 4 ]. It has been shown that preoperative high-intensity endurance training is safe and feasible even in more vulnerable patient collections undergoing elective abdominal surgery, such as elderly or multimorbid patients. Furthermore, prehabilitation including inspiratory muscle training, aerobic exercise and resistance training reduced different kinds of postoperative surgical as well as pulmonary complications []. 5 , 6 ]. Another form of prehabilitation is dietary prehabilitation. Studies have found that nutritional prehabilitation—either alone or combined with exercise—significantly reduces the length of stay (LOS) of patients undergoing colorectal surgery []. Anzeige However, specific prehabilitation protocols for patients undergoing HBI surgery are homogenous and exhibit a distinct lack of standardization. Further investigations concerning the optimal structure and a common effect screening are needed. 1 Fig. 1 Preoperative optimization strategies Bild vergrößern Preoperative optimization is the process of identifying and addressing general health and medical issues prior to surgery to improve surgical outcomes and reduce the risk of complications. Preoperative optimization can involve a variety of interventions, depending on the individual patient’s needs. In this review, we take special interest in recent research findings including lifestyle modifications, nutritional support, skin preparation and prehabilitation (Fig.). We examine the current scientific evidence concerning these subjects, but also provide a more common understanding of easily accessible interventions to optimize postoperative outcomes. Better outcomes can be defined in many different ways, such as fewer postoperative complications and surgical site infections (SSIs), shorter hospital stay, better postoperative wellbeing or increased health-related quality of life (HRQoL) of patients.

Smoking 7 ], chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [ 8 , 9 ] and a variety of cancers [ 10 ]. Smoking is a well-established preventable risk factor in many different fields. Smoking plays a pivotal role in the epigenesis of cardiovascular diseases [], chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [] and a variety of cancers []. 11 ]. It has been shown that cigarette smoking has a reversible association with inflammatory and haemostatic markers, although it might take several years for these levels to revert to those of never-smokers []. 12 ] found smoking to be an independent risk factor for liver failure, bile leakage, wound infections and intractable ascites. Kai et al. [ 13 ] found current smoking status at the time of surgery to be associated with poor long-term survival in 83 non‑B, non‑C hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients. Analysing 302 patients with hepatitis B-associated HCC undergoing resection, Zhang et al. [ 14 ] also showed smoking to be a risk factor for HCC recurrence. In patients undergoing hepatic resection, Lv et al. [] found smoking to be an independent risk factor for liver failure, bile leakage, wound infections and intractable ascites. Kai et al. [] found current smoking status at the time of surgery to be associated with poor long-term survival in 83 non‑B, non‑C hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients. Analysing 302 patients with hepatitis B-associated HCC undergoing resection, Zhang et al. [] also showed smoking to be a risk factor for HCC recurrence. 15 ]. Although wound healing and the occurrence of SSI is a multivariate process, smoking has been shown to be a determining factor for SSI in patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery, among others []. 2 16 ]. Smoking interferes with keratinocyte migration and reduces fibroblast activity. Delayed migration means a higher rate of wound infections due to delayed wound closing. Fibroblasts produce a number of vital proteins and subsequently collagen. Decreased collagen means lower wound tensile strength and a higher rate of wound dehiscence. It has also been shown that these effects even occur in passive smokers [ 17 ‐ 19 ]. Fig. 2 Effects of smoking on surgical site infections Bild vergrößern Wound healing is a complex process, which is directly influenced by smoking through several mechanisms (Fig.). Due to its vasoconstrictive effects, tissue perfusion and oxygenation are temporarily reduced. Negative effects on inflammatory cells cause a higher rate of connective tissue degradation as well as lowering immune defence, in turn leading to a higher rate of wound infections []. Smoking interferes with keratinocyte migration and reduces fibroblast activity. Delayed migration means a higher rate of wound infections due to delayed wound closing. Fibroblasts produce a number of vital proteins and subsequently collagen. Decreased collagen means lower wound tensile strength and a higher rate of wound dehiscence. It has also been shown that these effects even occur in passive smokers []. 20 ]. In addition, patients with risky alcohol use and concomitant smoking were most likely to have complications, readmissions or reoperations []. Anzeige 21 ]. There are few data available on e‑cigarettes. However, recent evidence suggests treating vaping as tobacco cigarettes; thus, e‑cigarettes should be stopped in the perioperative period to improve the outcome [].

Period of smoking cessation 22 ]. Concerning hepatobiliary surgery, the enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocol [ 23 ] also recommends cessation 4 weeks prior to surgery. In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended smoking cessation at least 4 weeks before surgery []. Concerning hepatobiliary surgery, the enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocol [] also recommends cessation 4 weeks prior to surgery. 24 ]. Preoperative smoking cessation has beneficial effects on wound healing. Compared to non-smokers, patients who smoke have significantly higher rates of wound infections (2% vs. 12%) as well as wound ruptures. Smoking cessation with an abstinence of 4 weeks reduces the risk of surgical site infection to the level of non-smokers, while the rate of wound ruptures is still significantly increased []. 25 ] determined that smoking was associated with higher postoperative mortality and a significantly higher occurrence of arterial and respiratory events. This increased mortality even occurred with less than 10 packyears, while adverse arterial and respiratory events increased with each packyear. They could also show that smoking cessation for 12 months before surgery reverted mortality and adverse effect rates. In 2013, Mussalam et al. [] determined that smoking was associated with higher postoperative mortality and a significantly higher occurrence of arterial and respiratory events. This increased mortality even occurred with less than 10 packyears, while adverse arterial and respiratory events increased with each packyear. They could also show that smoking cessation for 12 months before surgery reverted mortality and adverse effect rates. Anzeige 26 ‐ 31 ]. Different surgical fields, such as thoracic surgery, have investigated the optimal duration of smoking cessation. Optimal durations ranging from 3 to 8 weeks of smoking cessation prior to surgery have been described. One study found no optimal duration of short-term smoking cessation but significant benefits of long-term cessation []. Meanwhile, no data are available concerning smoking cessation and the preferred preoperative duration of smoking cessation in patients undergoing HBI surgery. While general principles, as described earlier, most likely apply, further investigations highlighting this specific area of surgery need to be conducted. 32 ]. Smoking cessation should be strived for in every patient. Benefits in terms of lower rates of wound infections have been shown after a cessation period of 4 weeks. Short-term smoking cessation has no or limited beneficial effect on other healing complications []. 33 ]. Although there are limited data surrounding the use of preoperative NRT, it has been shown to have no detrimental effects on healing-related pathophysiology or cardiovascular complications. Despite lacking affirmative data for improved outcomes, the benefits of NRT and subsequent smoking cessation greatly outweigh the potential risks of continued smoking, so the use of NRT should be considered to aid smoking cessation [ 34 , 35 ]. When smoking cessation cannot be achieved, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) might be considered. Some evidence shows reduced morbidity from smoking cessation 4–8 weeks preoperatively using behavioural support and NRT []. Although there are limited data surrounding the use of preoperative NRT, it has been shown to have no detrimental effects on healing-related pathophysiology or cardiovascular complications. Despite lacking affirmative data for improved outcomes, the benefits of NRT and subsequent smoking cessation greatly outweigh the potential risks of continued smoking, so the use of NRT should be considered to aid smoking cessation []. Anzeige 36 ]. In order to improve the success rate of smoking cessation, NRT is a viable treatment option and may be started even before the quit date [].

Cardiovascular exercise 37 ]. Physical activity and exercise training have a range of benefits, from improving coronary circulation through endothelium-dependent vasodilation [ 38 ] to causing a reduction in blood pressure [ 39 ], as well as improving glycaemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes [ 40 ] and even forestalling the onset of type 2 diabetes [ 41 ]. There is evidence that physical activity before surgery can have a range of benefits for patients, including improved cardiovascular function, reduced postoperative complications, and faster recovery times [ 42 ‐ 44 ]. Cardiovascular exercise is defined as physical activity that increases the demand for oxygen, which increases the heart and breathing rate []. Physical activity and exercise training have a range of benefits, from improving coronary circulation through endothelium-dependent vasodilation [] to causing a reduction in blood pressure [], as well as improving glycaemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes [] and even forestalling the onset of type 2 diabetes []. There is evidence that physical activity before surgery can have a range of benefits for patients, including improved cardiovascular function, reduced postoperative complications, and faster recovery times []. 37 ]. In addition to improving cardiovascular function, cardiovascular exercise before surgery has also been shown to reduce the risk of postoperative complications and was associated with an overall improved postoperative outcome [ 42 ]. A variety of studies have shown that preoperative exercise interventions, including cardiovascular exercise, are associated with a significant reduction in postoperative complications, such as pulmonary complications (i.e. atelectasis or pneumonia), as well as a shorter length of hospital stay in patients undergoing major surgery [ 44 ‐ 48 ]. One of the main benefits of cardiovascular exercise before surgery is improved cardiovascular function. Regular aerobic exercise has been shown to improve heart function and reduce the risk of heart disease []. In addition to improving cardiovascular function, cardiovascular exercise before surgery has also been shown to reduce the risk of postoperative complications and was associated with an overall improved postoperative outcome []. A variety of studies have shown that preoperative exercise interventions, including cardiovascular exercise, are associated with a significant reduction in postoperative complications, such as pulmonary complications (i.e. atelectasis or pneumonia), as well as a shorter length of hospital stay in patients undergoing major surgery []. 49 ]. Furthermore, one study found that cardiovascular exercise testing is a good predictor of postoperative outcomes, meaning that general cardiovascular health stands in direct relation to postoperative outcomes [ 50 ]. It has been shown that patients with underlying heart disease have a reduced risk of postoperative cardiac events when undergoing a preoperative physical training regimen []. Furthermore, one study found that cardiovascular exercise testing is a good predictor of postoperative outcomes, meaning that general cardiovascular health stands in direct relation to postoperative outcomes []. 51 ‐ 53 ]. Finally, cardiovascular exercise before surgery has also been associated with faster recovery times. A randomized controlled trial of patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery found that those who engaged in aerobic exercise before surgery had a shorter length of hospital stay and a faster return to normal activities than those who did not exercise before surgery. The authors suggest that preoperative exercise may help to improve physical fitness, reduce inflammation and promote tissue healing, thus leading to faster recovery times []. In conclusion, the existing literature suggests that engaging in cardiovascular exercise before surgery can have a range of benefits for patients, including improved cardiovascular function, reduced postoperative complications and faster recovery times. Preoperative cardiovascular exercise leads to improved outcomes in surgical patients. It should be acknowledged that the current evidence primarily focuses on improvements in aerobic capacity, functional performance and perioperative outcomes, while providing limited data on lean muscle mass and strength. Although regular cardiovascular exercise is frequently recommended as part of prehabilitation programs, these recommendations are often described in relatively general terms, failing to provide detailed specification. While resistance training is theoretically important for preserving lean muscle mass, robust data addressing its importance in the field of hepatobiliary surgery are missing. Future studies should differentiate more clearly between aerobic and strength-based exercise programs for prehabilitation. Further research is needed to determine the optimal parameters of preoperative exercise interventions for different patient populations undergoing hepatobiliary surgery.

Dietary optimization 54 ]. Nutritional support plays an even more important role in high-risk patient groups such as critically ill patients and reoperative surgical patients [ 55 , 56 ]. In their systematic review, Vega et al. [ 57 ] showed that implementation of an ERAS protocol and preoperative nutritional optimization reduced the length of hospital stays from 12% to 40% and decreased postoperative complications by 30% to 50%. Preoperative carbohydrate loading (CHO) aims to counteract the negative effects of preoperative fasting. It has been shown that preoperative intake of carbohydrate-rich fluids is safe in terms of the aspiration risk and does not appear to alter the quantity or pH of gastric contents. While results are not unanimous, it has been described to have a positive influence on the length of hospital stay, which might in turn originate from better gut function postoperatively. Preoperative carbohydrate loading improves insulin resistance. It helps to maintain an euglycemic state without showing signs of higher rates of wound infections due to higher levels of blood sugar. Moreover, CHO has also been shown to greatly improve postoperative nausea and vomiting [ 54 , 58 ‐ 61 ]. Preoperative dietary measures have been considered an important aspect of patient preparation before surgery []. Nutritional support plays an even more important role in high-risk patient groups such as critically ill patients and reoperative surgical patients []. In their systematic review, Vega et al. [] showed that implementation of an ERAS protocol and preoperative nutritional optimization reduced the length of hospital stays from 12% to 40% and decreased postoperative complications by 30% to 50%. Preoperative carbohydrate loading (CHO) aims to counteract the negative effects of preoperative fasting. It has been shown that preoperative intake of carbohydrate-rich fluids is safe in terms of the aspiration risk and does not appear to alter the quantity or pH of gastric contents. While results are not unanimous, it has been described to have a positive influence on the length of hospital stay, which might in turn originate from better gut function postoperatively. Preoperative carbohydrate loading improves insulin resistance. It helps to maintain an euglycemic state without showing signs of higher rates of wound infections due to higher levels of blood sugar. Moreover, CHO has also been shown to greatly improve postoperative nausea and vomiting []. 62 ] showed that preoperative immunonutritional therapy in patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery including arginine, n‑3 omega fatty acids or glutamine reduces overall postoperative complications, infectious complications, length of stay and even anastomosis leakage. Immunonutrition did not improve mortality or severe complications ≥ grade II Clavien–Dindo. Adiamah et al. [ 63 ] also observed a reduced rate of infectious complications following preoperative immunonutrition. In a recent meta-analysis, Matsui et al. [] showed that preoperative immunonutritional therapy in patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery including arginine, n‑3 omega fatty acids or glutamine reduces overall postoperative complications, infectious complications, length of stay and even anastomosis leakage. Immunonutrition did not improve mortality or severe complications ≥ grade II Clavien–Dindo. Adiamah et al. [] also observed a reduced rate of infectious complications following preoperative immunonutrition. 64 ] found a significant reduction of white blood cells and IL‑6, suggesting a reduction of inflammatory processes as well as a slight tendency of lower levels of alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) without an improved outcome or reduced complications. In well-nourished patients undergoing hepatectomy, immunonutrition has not been shown to be associated with improved outcomes [ 65 ]. The role of immunonutrition in the field of HBI surgery is less clear. Mikagi et al. [] found a significant reduction of white blood cells and IL‑6, suggesting a reduction of inflammatory processes as well as a slight tendency of lower levels of alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) without an improved outcome or reduced complications. In well-nourished patients undergoing hepatectomy, immunonutrition has not been shown to be associated with improved outcomes []. 66 ‐ 68 ]. Vitamin A has wide range of effects that can promote and enhance various aspects of wound healing via angiogenesis, collagen synthesis and epithelialization. Although not yet extensively researched, supplementation of vitamin A might be beneficial in diabetic wounds, can reverse tumour-induced wound healing deficiency and might prevent the wound-damaging effect of acute radiation []. 69 ]. For patients undergoing colorectal surgery, it was shown that a higher dietary fibre intake of 10 g per day was associated with a reduced risk of overall complications but not of anastomotic leakages []. 70 ], thus liquid restriction is recommended from midnight the day before surgery. In HBI surgery, low central venous pressure (CVP) has proven beneficial for the risk of perioperative blood loss in liver surgery [], thus liquid restriction is recommended from midnight the day before surgery. 71 ]. Concerning alcohol cessation as a dietary optimization, there is some moderate-quality evidence that alcohol cessation interventions improve the occurrence of secondary surgeries as well as complications at the surgical site and cardiopulmonary complications. Alcohol cessation interventions lead to a higher number of abstainers and a greater success rate of permanent quitting []. 72 ‐ 74 ]. Furthermore, malnutrition was associated with reduced overall survival and an increased rate of postoperative complications in a meta-analysis from 2023 [ 75 ]. Malnutrition was also associated with an increased risk of postoperative acute kidney injury [ 76 ]. In their systematic review, Lasithiotakis et al. [ 77 ] showed the significant effect of malnutrition on increased postoperative complications, infections, prolonged hospital stay and higher mortality. Patients with malnutrition and sarcopenia undergoing liver resection for either primary or secondary malignancies have rarely been investigated. The few studies performed on this subject came to different conclusions. Harimoto et al. [ 78 ] found sarcopenia to be an independent negative predictor for overall survival following liver resection in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. In line with that finding, Valero et al. [ 79 ] determined sarcopenia to be a predictive factor for postoperative complications. While investigating sarcopenia in patients undergoing liver resection for colorectal liver metastasis (CRLM), Lodewick et al. [ 80 ] did not find any negative influence on overall survival (OS), complication rates or disease-free survival (DFS). In contrast to these findings Vledder et al. [ 81 ] found sarcopenia to be associated with worse 5‑year DFS as well as worse OS. Peng et al. [ 82 ] found sarcopenia to negatively influence length of stay, postoperative morbidity and short- but not long-term outcomes. It was shown that malnutrition is common among patients undergoing elective surgery and is associated with prolonged postoperative recovery and patient outcomes []. Furthermore, malnutrition was associated with reduced overall survival and an increased rate of postoperative complications in a meta-analysis from 2023 []. Malnutrition was also associated with an increased risk of postoperative acute kidney injury []. In their systematic review, Lasithiotakis et al. [] showed the significant effect of malnutrition on increased postoperative complications, infections, prolonged hospital stay and higher mortality. Patients with malnutrition and sarcopenia undergoing liver resection for either primary or secondary malignancies have rarely been investigated. The few studies performed on this subject came to different conclusions. Harimoto et al. [] found sarcopenia to be an independent negative predictor for overall survival following liver resection in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. In line with that finding, Valero et al. [] determined sarcopenia to be a predictive factor for postoperative complications. While investigating sarcopenia in patients undergoing liver resection for colorectal liver metastasis (CRLM), Lodewick et al. [] did not find any negative influence on overall survival (OS), complication rates or disease-free survival (DFS). In contrast to these findings Vledder et al. [] found sarcopenia to be associated with worse 5‑year DFS as well as worse OS. Peng et al. [] found sarcopenia to negatively influence length of stay, postoperative morbidity and short- but not long-term outcomes. While there is overwhelming evidence for the detrimental effect of malnutrition, and preoperative nutritional counselling and immunonutritional supplementation are effective ways to potentially improve patient outcomes. For patients with sarcopenia undergoing liver resection, no clear consensus seems to be available, and further investigations should be performed. 83 , 84 ]. He et al. [ 84 ] observed a significantly higher rate of complications in patients undergoing open but not laparoscopic liver resection. Mathur et al. [ 85 ] also observed a higher rate of postoperative complications. Yu et al. [ 86 ] found obese patients to have a reduced OS rate as well as a reduced recurrence-free survival (RFS) period. When undergoing laparoscopic liver resection, a higher body mass index (BMI) seems to directly correlate with postoperative morbidity [ 87 ]. In contrast to these findings, only an elevated rate of surgical site infections was found by Rong et al. [ 88 ]. Likewise, in a large retrospective analysis of patients undergoing liver resection, we observed similar rates of complications and no difference in the occurrence of post hepatectomy liver failure in normal-weight, overweight and obese patients [ 89 ]. Obesity has a wide range of negative effects in the setting of elective surgery []. He et al. [] observed a significantly higher rate of complications in patients undergoing open but not laparoscopic liver resection. Mathur et al. [] also observed a higher rate of postoperative complications. Yu et al. [] found obese patients to have a reduced OS rate as well as a reduced recurrence-free survival (RFS) period. When undergoing laparoscopic liver resection, a higher body mass index (BMI) seems to directly correlate with postoperative morbidity []. In contrast to these findings, only an elevated rate of surgical site infections was found by Rong et al. []. Likewise, in a large retrospective analysis of patients undergoing liver resection, we observed similar rates of complications and no difference in the occurrence of post hepatectomy liver failure in normal-weight, overweight and obese patients []. While there are data on the postoperative outcomes of obese patients, postoperative recovery is a multivariate process further influenced by obesity, which carries an abundance of metabolic changes with itself. More detailed investigations are needed.

Prehabilitation 90 ]. Prehabilitation is a multidisciplinary approach to optimizing postoperative outcomes using preoperative interventions to prepare the body for the physiological stress of surgery. In contrast to rehabilitation, prehabilitation aims to strengthen the patients position going into surgery as opposed to just supporting the postoperative recovery period []. 91 ], Dewulf et al. [ 92 ] and Dagorno et al. [ 93 ] in their systematic review. They showed that neither LOS nor postoperative outcomes significantly improved with prehabilitation programs. The ERAS protocol [ 23 ] recommends prehabilitation programs 4–6 weeks prior to surgery for high-risk patients, whilst acknowledging the lack of clear content and duration. There exist a number of different studies on the effects of different prehabilitation programs for general abdominal and colorectal prehabilitation, with differing efficiency. Carli et al. [ 94 ] reported no significant differences between patients undergoing colorectal surgery with prehabilitation compared to patients without in a single-blinded prospective randomized controlled study. In a large meta-analysis, Moran et al. [ 3 ] reported lower rates of complications in patients with prehabilitation undergoing abdominal surgery. In their systematic review, Hijazi et al. [ 95 ] affiliated these different results with a heterogeneous composition of prehabilitation programs and unstandardized measurement of efficacy. In the field of hepatobiliary surgery, common prehabilitation programs are rare and lack statistically significant benefit, as shown by Deprato et al. [], Dewulf et al. [] and Dagorno et al. [] in their systematic review. They showed that neither LOS nor postoperative outcomes significantly improved with prehabilitation programs. The ERAS protocol [] recommends prehabilitation programs 4–6 weeks prior to surgery for high-risk patients, whilst acknowledging the lack of clear content and duration. There exist a number of different studies on the effects of different prehabilitation programs for general abdominal and colorectal prehabilitation, with differing efficiency. Carli et al. [] reported no significant differences between patients undergoing colorectal surgery with prehabilitation compared to patients without in a single-blinded prospective randomized controlled study. In a large meta-analysis, Moran et al. [] reported lower rates of complications in patients with prehabilitation undergoing abdominal surgery. In their systematic review, Hijazi et al. [] affiliated these different results with a heterogeneous composition of prehabilitation programs and unstandardized measurement of efficacy. 96 ]. They showed improved cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) results, which is generally associated with lower mortality and a reduced length of stay [ 97 ]. A meta-analysis by Lambert et al. [ 98 ] examining prehabilitation for HBI, colorectal and upper GI patients showed a reduced length of stay but no difference in mortality, postoperative complications and functional capacity when compared to standard postoperative care. Deprate et al. [ 99 ] and Nakajama et al. [ 100 ] came to a similar conclusion, where patients undergoing hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery did not show reduced mortality and postoperative complications but did exhibit improved quality of life, strength and cardiopulmonary function. Prehabilitation seems to improve the frailty status of HBI patients [ 101 ]. A randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating the efficiency of an exercise-cantered prehabilitation program for patients undergoing liver resection was conducted by Dunne et al. []. They showed improved cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) results, which is generally associated with lower mortality and a reduced length of stay []. A meta-analysis by Lambert et al. [] examining prehabilitation for HBI, colorectal and upper GI patients showed a reduced length of stay but no difference in mortality, postoperative complications and functional capacity when compared to standard postoperative care. Deprate et al. [] and Nakajama et al. [] came to a similar conclusion, where patients undergoing hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery did not show reduced mortality and postoperative complications but did exhibit improved quality of life, strength and cardiopulmonary function. Prehabilitation seems to improve the frailty status of HBI patients []. Overall, prehabilitation seems to be a promising concept for potentially improving patient outcomes. Concrete modalities and a standardized approach should be implemented to determine the optimal prehabilitation program for patients undergoing hepatobiliary surgery.

Oral health As infections of the oral cavity may be associated with the development of SSIs, some hospitals recommend that their patients undergo a comprehensive oral and dental examination prior to surgery. The connection between these events has been poorly investigated so far. However, some clinical studies in smaller patient groups have found that gingivitis, periodontitis or even the use of an antiseptic mouth rinse negatively and positively influence the incidence of nosocomial infections, respectively. 102 ]. Furthermore, periodontitis has previously been associated with the risk of postoperative complications after cardiac surgery [ 103 , 104 ]. Moreover, patients with periodontitis also suffered significantly more postoperative thrombotic events after pancreatic surgery [ 105 ]. In elective spinal surgery, a significant association was shown between SSI and caries, gingivitis/periodontitis and history of dental abscesses []. Furthermore, periodontitis has previously been associated with the risk of postoperative complications after cardiac surgery []. Moreover, patients with periodontitis also suffered significantly more postoperative thrombotic events after pancreatic surgery []. 106 ]. Currently, oral antiseptic preparations are often prescribed by healthcare professionals for plaque control in general, but in particular before and/or after oral surgery to reduce the local microbial load in order to minimize the risk of infections. At present, the role of antiseptic mouth rinses as part of oral health in infection prevention before and after elective surgery is not yet fully understood. However, perioperative oral chlorhexidine significantly decreased the incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), including postoperative pneumonia, in patients undergoing elective heart surgery []. Currently, oral antiseptic preparations are often prescribed by healthcare professionals for plaque control in general, but in particular before and/or after oral surgery to reduce the local microbial load in order to minimize the risk of infections. No data are available for HBI patients, but as poor oral hygiene has been found to be an important risk factor in other surgical settings, referral of patients to a dentist for professional oral examination prior to elective surgery should be considered. More studies in this field are needed.

Skin preparation 107 , 108 ]. In fact, next to catheter-related urinary tract infections, SSIs are usually the most common HAI type in developed countries. Additionally, SSIs are not only associated with increased morbidity and mortality but also constitute a financial burden [ 109 ]. Therefore, interventions to reduce SSIs are not only favourable in terms of patient safety but are also cost-effective [ 108 ]. While many HAIs had an exogenous origin 100 years ago, which means that they were caused by microorganisms from other patients, healthcare staff or the hospital environment, the majority of HAIs in high-income countries today have—because of improved hospital hygiene standards—an endogenous origin [ 110 ]. Despite enormous progress due to discovery of new antibiotics and improvement of surgical techniques, overall infection rates have declined over time, but nosocomial infections are still the sixth leading cause of death in the United States []. In fact, next to catheter-related urinary tract infections, SSIs are usually the most common HAI type in developed countries. Additionally, SSIs are not only associated with increased morbidity and mortality but also constitute a financial burden []. Therefore, interventions to reduce SSIs are not only favourable in terms of patient safety but are also cost-effective []. While many HAIs had an exogenous origin 100 years ago, which means that they were caused by microorganisms from other patients, healthcare staff or the hospital environment, the majority of HAIs in high-income countries today have—because of improved hospital hygiene standards—an endogenous origin []. 111 ]. Undoubtedly, preoperative skin preparation—to temporarily reduce the number of microorganisms on the skin and, as a consequence, to prevent their migration into the surgical wound—is an essential component of SSI prevention, especially in clean surgery. Various antiseptic agents, application techniques and timing protocols have been developed for preoperative skin preparation. In this context Seidelman et al. reported that 1) avoiding razors in favour of clipping for hair removal, 2) decolonization with anti-staphylococcal products (3–5 days prior surgery) and 3) alcohol-based skin disinfectants with an additional remanent antiseptic active are general strategies for SSI prevention, as supported by RCTs []. S. aureus as the predominant cause of SSIs in clean surgery), most studies have been performed in orthopaedic and heart surgery, using mupirocin as a nasal antibiotic ointment in combination with a chlorhexidine-based whole-body wash lotion, and these actions were shown to be highly effective. In general, there are two options to realise such a measure. First, the so-called vertical strategy, which includes specific screening for (methicillin-resistant) staphylococci and subsequent targeted treatment of positively tested patients. Secondly, the horizontal strategy, where all patients are asked to use products for whole-body decolonization, independently of their colonization status. The latter measure is not only the more cost-effective [ 112 ] but is also easier to implement, as no time or effort is needed for patient screening or extra documentation. However, the widespread use of mupirocin has been described to increase the appearance of mupirocin-resistant bacteria, and the unrestricted application of chlorhexidine has been shown to favour resistance to chlorhexidine itself but, even more alarming, also to cause cross-resistance to, e.g. colistin, an antibiotic of the so-called last resort [ 113 ]. Both are particularly unwanted effects in clinical settings, especially as a result of preventive infection-control measures. Therefore, octenidine, another highly effective antiseptic molecule not associated with any (cross-)resistance [ 114 ] is already widely used for patient decolonization regimens, [ 115 , 116 ], including in neonatology due to its beneficial safety profile [ 117 ]. For patients, who are already known to be colonized with (multidrug-)resistant organisms (MDRO), presurgical decolonization was recently recommended by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases/European Committee on Infection Control Clinical Guidelines. To further improve surgical outcomes, active patient participation—also in skin preparation—is becoming an increasingly important hygiene concept, as they should apply decolonization products up to 5 days prior to the intervention at home and must not shave their hair in the operating field the day before surgery. For decolonization (of particularlyas the predominant cause of SSIs in clean surgery), most studies have been performed in orthopaedic and heart surgery, using mupirocin as a nasal antibiotic ointment in combination with a chlorhexidine-based whole-body wash lotion, and these actions were shown to be highly effective. In general, there are two options to realise such a measure. First, the so-called vertical strategy, which includes specific screening for (methicillin-resistant) staphylococci and subsequent targeted treatment of positively tested patients. Secondly, the horizontal strategy, where all patients are asked to use products for whole-body decolonization, independently of their colonization status. The latter measure is not only the more cost-effective [] but is also easier to implement, as no time or effort is needed for patient screening or extra documentation. However, the widespread use of mupirocin has been described to increase the appearance of mupirocin-resistant bacteria, and the unrestricted application of chlorhexidine has been shown to favour resistance to chlorhexidine itself but, even more alarming, also to cause cross-resistance to, e.g. colistin, an antibiotic of the so-called last resort []. Both are particularly unwanted effects in clinical settings, especially as a result of preventive infection-control measures. Therefore, octenidine, another highly effective antiseptic molecule not associated with any (cross-)resistance [] is already widely used for patient decolonization regimens, [], including in neonatology due to its beneficial safety profile []. For patients, who are already known to be colonized with (multidrug-)resistant organisms (MDRO), presurgical decolonization was recently recommended by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases/European Committee on Infection Control Clinical Guidelines. Indeed, no information was found concerning skin preparation specific for patients undergoing HBI surgery, but the beneficial effects of the above-described measures, which have been identified in other studies on clean surgery, can be assumed to be valid for elective HBI surgery as well.

Preoperative biliary drainage 23 ] recommends PBD in cholestatic liver (> 50 mmol/l). A meta-analysis by Mehrabi et al. [ 118 ] showed routine PBD to be associated with higher morbidity, whilst not improving mortality. Higher morbidity as well as higher rates of SSIs were described by Celotti et al. [ 119 ]. In a recent meta-analysis, Chen et al. reported PBD to reduce hepatic insufficiency but increase long-term mortality, morbidity, leakage and cholangitis. Concerning the modality of PBD, Wang et al. [ 120 ] described that endoscopic biliary drainage (EBD) has less seeding metastasis than percutaneous biliary drainage (PTBD). Son et al. [ 121 ] tried to define the optimal time interval for biliary drainage and hepatic resection. They analysed patients in two groups: short-term PBD (< 2 weeks) and long-term PBD (≥ 2 weeks). They could show that short-term PDB had fewer PBD-associated complications, while surgery-related complications and mortality did not differ between the two groups. Patients undergoing hepatic resection sometimes present with biliary obstruction. Preoperative biliary drainage remains a common intervention for these patients. This can be done either percutaneously or endoscopically. The ERAS protocol [] recommends PBD in cholestatic liver (> 50 mmol/l). A meta-analysis by Mehrabi et al. [] showed routine PBD to be associated with higher morbidity, whilst not improving mortality. Higher morbidity as well as higher rates of SSIs were described by Celotti et al. []. In a recent meta-analysis, Chen et al. reported PBD to reduce hepatic insufficiency but increase long-term mortality, morbidity, leakage and cholangitis. Concerning the modality of PBD, Wang et al. [] described that endoscopic biliary drainage (EBD) has less seeding metastasis than percutaneous biliary drainage (PTBD). Son et al. [] tried to define the optimal time interval for biliary drainage and hepatic resection. They analysed patients in two groups: short-term PBD (< 2 weeks) and long-term PBD (≥ 2 weeks). They could show that short-term PDB had fewer PBD-associated complications, while surgery-related complications and mortality did not differ between the two groups.

Conclusion 1 Preoperative optimization Core components Evidence limitations Dietary optimization Preoperative carbohydrate loading, immunonutrition, perioperative fluid management, nutritional assessment and management of sarcopenia Nutritional protocols and supplementation regimens vary across studies; limited hepatobiliary surgery-specific high-quality evidence Cardiovascular exercise Structured aerobic training, individualized preoperative conditioning programs Exercise intensity, frequency, and duration are inconsistently reported; limited data on effects on body composition, including lean muscle mass Prehabilitation programs Multimodal intervention combining exercise (primarily aerobic), nutritional support, and psychological or behavioural counselling Considerable heterogeneity in program structure and duration; relative contribution of individual components remains unclear Smoking cessation Preoperative smoking cessation counselling, behavioural support ± pharmacologic therapy; recommended cessation ≥ 4 weeks before surgery Optimal cessation duration and adherence rates vary; evidence largely extrapolated from mixed surgical populations SSI-reduction strategies Standardized perioperative infection prevention protocols, antiseptic skin preparation, targeted decolonization in MDRO carriers Implementation dependent on institutional protocols; limited procedure-specific data in hepatobiliary surgery While surgical outcomes are influenced by a variety of different factors, there are many measures patients and healthcare providers can take to give patients a better chance of a beneficial outcome (Table). Smoking remains a vast burden on the general health of patients. Smoking cessation has not only proven beneficial in an overall setting, but especially for patients undergoing surgery. Smoking cessation has been associated with a decreased occurrence of adverse cardiopulmonary events. Whilst smoking cessation does not improve all aspects of postoperative complications, a cessation period of 4 weeks greatly improves the rate of surgical site infections. Long-term smoking cessation should be a goal for every patient, and preoperative interventions combined with nicotine replacement therapy show promising long-term effects. Regular cardiovascular exercise not only benefits general health but has also been shown to reduce the length of stay and cause a significant reduction in postoperative complications, shorter recovery times and overall improved postoperative outcomes. Dietary optimization involves an array of different interventions that can greatly benefit patients. From preoperative carbohydrate loading to provide support through the metabolic stress of fasting and reduced food intake in the postoperative phase, to fluid restriction the day before surgery and the promising but unclear status of immunonutrition, there are options that should be considered for patients undergoing liver resection. Sarcopenia is a detrimental starting point for patients undergoing surgery and should be addressed in a timely manner during the preoperative phase. Prehabilitation programs are aimed at improving the overall capacity of patients before undergoing major surgery. They should involve all of the discussed interventions in the sense of an integral approach to preoperative optimization. Prehabilitation regimens have proven to be more effective than just postoperative rehabilitation alone, reducing postoperative pulmonary complications and reducing the length of stay. Surgical site infection rates following (complex) HBI operations can be reduced by a multifactorial approach implementing standardized process improvement as well as reduced variation in patient management. Additionally, active patient involvement, as already considered in other surgical disciplines, will improve short- and long-term outcomes in HBI surgery. Regarding preoperative biliary drainage (PBD): routine biliary drainage cannot be recommended but may be of use in highly selected patient cases, such as portal vein embolization, malnutrition, long-standing jaundice and in those planned for larger resections. There is a need for further investigations to better define the patient population that profits from PBD and to establish strict criteria for PBD. While the evidence demonstrates efficacy of perioperative optimization measures in other fields of surgery and general abdominal surgery, its benefits are largely extrapolated into the field of hepatobiliary surgery. Its applicability to complex liver resections should be interpreted with caution. Integral prehabilitation programs for hepatobiliary patients with standardised measurement of efficiency are needed enable comparison of the results of different programs.

Funding This research did not receive any specific grant from funding agencies in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.

Conflict of interest W. Aitenbichler, S. Kampf, J. Laengle, S. Stremitzer, K. Kaczirek and C. Schwarz declare that they have no competing interests.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit