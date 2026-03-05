Zum Inhalt

neuropsychiatrie

Preface

  • 01.03.2026
  • editorial
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
Afzal Javed
Normal Sartorius
Johannes Wancata
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie | Ausgabe 1/2026

Auszug

The WPA World Congress of Psychiatry in 2023 (WCP23) held in Vienna brought together over 4000 mental health professionals from 110 countries aiming to share knowledge, experience and discoveries with one another. In harmony with the congress theme “Psychiatry: current knowledge and perspectives for action” the robust scientific program was composed of 236 sessions focusing on the latest research data, innovations in pharmacotherapy, the use of digital technology, public health aspects of psychiatry and social therapies. …
Titel
Preface
