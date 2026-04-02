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Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Predictive factors of upper gastrointestinal bleeding in children: a cross-sectional analysis

  • 01.04.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Mehrnush Shams, MD
Sanaz Mehrabani, MD
Mohammad Reza Esmaili Dooki, MD
Soraya Khafri, PhD
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB) in children presents diagnostic challenges. Geographic variations in etiology and the role of prolapse gastropathy as a distinct entity remain poorly characterized.

Objectives

To identify endoscopic findings and clinical predictors of pediatric UGIB, with an emphasis on prolapse gastropathy, and to develop a predictive model for risk stratification.

Methods

This cross-sectional study enrolled 100 children (aged 2 months to 17 years) with UGIB. Demographic, clinical, laboratory, and endoscopic data were collected. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression identified predictors.

Results

The mean age of the children was 7.2 ± 4.1 years; 62% presented with hematemesis. In 41% of cases, the endoscopic findings were normal; prolapse gastropathy was the leading pathological finding (27%). Male gender was associated with prolapse gastropathy (OR = 3.87, p = 0.007); NSAID use predicted peptic ulcer (OR = 127.3, p < 0.001). Multivariate analysis identified abdominal pain (OR = 111.6, p < 0.001) and platelet count (p = 0.006) as independent predictors, with 97.0% model accuracy.

Conclusion

Prolapse gastropathy represents the predominant pathological cause of UGIB in children. Male gender, abdominal pain, and platelet count are significant predictors enabling evidence-based risk stratification.
Titel
Predictive factors of upper gastrointestinal bleeding in children: a cross-sectional analysis
Verfasst von
Mehrnush Shams, MD
Sanaz Mehrabani, MD
Mohammad Reza Esmaili Dooki, MD
Soraya Khafri, PhD
Publikationsdatum
01.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-026-01137-8
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