Pre- and postoperative microperimetry in patients with epiretinal membrane and macular hole

Background Part of multimodal imaging in patients with macular hole and epiretinal membrane is often microperimetry, a method to measure the central sensitivity of the retina. A study by Richter-Mueksch et al. with the microperimeter MP‑1 (Nidek Technologies Srl, Vigonza, Italy) reported that visual acuity alone underestimates the benefit of surgery and that more patients show improvement in microperimetry postoperatively. The aim of this study was to confirm these results with the microperimeter MP‑3 (Nidek Co., LTD., Aichi, Japan) currently in use at our institution.

Methods A retrospective data analysis was performed of patients who underwent surgery for epiretinal membrane or macular hole from January 2020 to December 2022 and who underwent pre- and postoperative microperimetry.

Results Overall, 18 patients who underwent microperimetry pre- and postoperatively were included in this analysis. The mean age was 71 years and 67% of the patients were female. Five patients had surgery due to macular hole and 13 patients due to epiretinal membrane. There was a significant increase in visual acuity postoperatively ( p = 0.01, z = −2.57, r = −0.61). The median visual acuity was 0.4 logMAR preoperatively and 0.2 logMAR postoperatively. Total mean retinal sensitivity showed no statistically significant change; however, the central mean retinal sensitivity within a 4° fixation point circle showed significant improvement postoperatively ( p = 0.04, z = 2.84, r = 0.67).