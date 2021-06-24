Practitioner’s review: medication for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and comorbid conditions

Abstract

Alleviating the multiple problems of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and its comorbid conditions presents major challenges for the affected children, parents, and therapists. Because of a complex psychopathology, structured therapy and parent training are not always sufficient, especially for those patients with intellectual disability (ID) and multiple comorbidities. Moreover, structured therapy is not available for a large number of patients, and pharmacological support is often needed, especially in those children with additional attention deficit/hyperactivity and oppositional defiant, conduct, and sleep disorders.