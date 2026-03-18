Postoperative pancreatic fistula and its prevention—a narrative review

Purpose Postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) remains one of the most serious and feared complications following pancreatic surgery, despite advances in operative techniques and perioperative care. This narrative review aims to summarize current knowledge on the definition, risk factors, predictive scoring systems, and preventive strategies for POPF, with particular emphasis on clinically relevant fistulas and evidence-based prevention.

Methods A narrative review of the contemporary literature was performed, focusing on international consensus statements, randomized controlled trials, meta-analyses, and large observational studies addressing POPF after pancreatoduodenectomy and distal pancreatectomy. Special attention was given to the 2016 International Study Group of Pancreatic Surgery (ISGPS) definition, validated risk stratification models, and both surgical and nonsurgical preventive measures.

Results Major risk factors for POPF include soft pancreatic texture, small main pancreatic duct diameter, high body mass index, prolonged operative time, excessive intraoperative blood loss, and postoperative microbial contamination. Risk prediction tools, particularly the fistula risk score and its modified versions, enable early identification of high-risk patients. Preventive strategies encompass optimized anastomotic techniques; tailored pancreatic stump management; selective use of stents, sealants, and biomaterials; appropriate antibiotic prophylaxis; pharmacological interventions; and structured postoperative drain management. Minimally invasive and robotic approaches appear safe and do not increase the incidence of clinically relevant POPF when applied to selected patients.