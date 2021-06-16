15.06.2021 | short review Open Access
Post San Antonio update—my top three abstracts!
Summary
Recent findings support the role of alpelisib in advanced HR-positive breast cancer harboring a PIK3CA mutation. A retrospective biomarker analysis on the intrinsic subtypes of HR-positive breast cancer reveals a subgroup that will not benefit under the addition of a CDK 4/6 inhibitor treatment. The detection of circulating tumor cells before start and during tumor treatment is associated with worse outcome in metastatic breast cancer patients.