 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.06.2021 | short review Open Access

Post San Antonio update—my top three abstracts!

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Dr. Christoph Suppan
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Recent findings support the role of alpelisib in advanced HR-positive breast cancer harboring a PIK3CA mutation. A retrospective biomarker analysis on the intrinsic subtypes of HR-positive breast cancer reveals a subgroup that will not benefit under the addition of a CDK 4/6 inhibitor treatment. The detection of circulating tumor cells before start and during tumor treatment is associated with worse outcome in metastatic breast cancer patients.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1481.0