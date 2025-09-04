Post San Antonio 2024 update: chemotherapy, immunotherapy and management of side effects

Chen et al. (GS3-03): TAILORx—anthracyclines in patients with high genomic risk [ 1 ]

A post hoc analysis of the TAILORx study examined which patients with node-negative HR+/HER2 breast cancer benefit from adjuvant anthracycline-containing chemotherapy. In TAILORx over 10,000 patients were treated based on the Oncotype DX Recurrence Score (RS) with or without adjuvant chemotherapy. Both anthracycline-containing and anthracycline-free regimens were allowed. The analysis included 2549 patients with a RS > 11, who received chemotherapy, either docetaxel/cyclophosphamide (TC; n = 2111) or doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and a taxane (T-AC; sequential or concurrent; n = 438). Patients receiving anthracyclines had slightly more risk factors for recurrence and were younger (median age 53 vs. 55). Only patients with a RS ≥ 31 appeared to benefit from anthracyclines (hazard ratio [HR] 0.32; P = 0.009), while those with RS < 31 did not (HR 1.24; P = 0.484). The benefit of anthracyclines increased linearly with higher RS. Of note, in a subgroup analysis of patients with RS ≥ 31, the additional benefit of anthracyclines was limited to patients with tumors > 2 cm

This observation is consistent with that from the FLEX registry, where only patients with a MammaPrint high 2 (−1.000 to −0.570) seemed to benefit from the use of anthracycline (3-year recurrence-free survival [RFS]: +11.3% at high 2 vs. −1.8% at high 1; OʼShaughnessy et al. ASCO 2024; abstr. #511).