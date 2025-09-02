Post—SABCS: update on targeted therapies in breast cancer

Targeted therapies are indispensable in today’s cancer treatment and represent a constantly evolving field by creating more individual treatment strategies and reducing chemotherapy-associated toxicities. At the SABCS 2024 (San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium), several studies were presented, offering exciting prospects for future therapeutic developments in the area of targeted therapies for breast cancer. Particularly noteworthy is the new maintenance therapy with palbociclib/endocrine therapy/trastuzumab/pertuzumab in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, which has already been included in clinical guidelines.