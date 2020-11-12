 Skip to main content
11.11.2020 | consensus report

Position statement of the Austrian Society for Hematology and Medical Oncology on the use of molecular diagnostics in solid tumors

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Gerald Prager, Armin Gerger, Gerald Höfler, Gerald Webersinke, Holger Rumpold, Thomas Winder, Rupert Bartsch, Matthias Preusser, Wolfgang Eisterer
Summary

The Austrian Society for Hematology and Medical Oncology (OeGHO) aimed to define a clear position on the importance of molecular diagnostics in solid tumors. This position covers the following four points: the indication for the assessment of a molecular profile has to be given by the treating medical oncologist depending on the course of the patient’s disease; the requirement that the molecular profile might lead to a therapeutic intervention in the individual patient; quality control of the molecular analysis through proficiency testing and/or accreditation of the method used; and adherence to patient’s data safety according to data protection regulation. The present position paper does not cover the topic of germline mutations and other assessments in human genetics. Due to the fact that clinically relevant information on germline mutations may appear during the diagnostic processing we strongly recommend thorough patient education and documentation of patient consent.

Über diesen Artikel

