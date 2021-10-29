 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

29.10.2021 | consensus report Open Access

Point of care echocardiography and lung ultrasound in critically ill patients with COVID-19

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Martin Altersberger, Matthias Schneider, Martina Schiller, Christina Binder-Rodriguez, Martin Genger, Mounir Khafaga, Thomas Binder, Helmut Prosch
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Video online

The online version of this article contains 4 videos. The article and the videos are available online (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01968-y). The videos can be found in the article back matter as “Electronic Supplementary Material”.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Hundreds of millions got infected, and millions have died worldwide and still the number of cases is rising.
Chest radiographs and computed tomography (CT) are useful for imaging the lung but their use in infectious diseases is limited due to hygiene and availability.
Lung ultrasound has been shown to be useful in the context of the pandemic, providing clinicians with valuable insights and helping identify complications such as pleural effusion in heart failure or bacterial superinfections. Moreover, lung ultrasound is useful for identifying possible complications of procedures, in particular, pneumothorax.
Associations between coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and cardiac complications, such as acute myocardial infarction and myocarditis, have been reported. As such, point of care echocardiography as well as a comprehensive approach in later stages of the disease provide important information for optimally diagnosing and treating complications of COVID-19.
In our experience, lung ultrasound in combination with echocardiography, has a great impact on treatment decisions. In the acute state as well as in the follow-up setting after a severe or critical state of COVID-19, ultrasound can be of great impact to monitor the progression and regression of disease.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Video 1: Lung ultrasound and CT imaging. Left: baseline with LUS and CT imaging after intensive care treatment—red circle indicating subpleural consolidation. Right: follow-up LUS and CT imaging after 4 months, showing a reduction in the area of consolidation. In CT-imaging, almost no residual findings of COVID-19 are present
Video 2: Lung point sign in pneumothorax
Video 3: Left ventricular strain imaging in COVID-19. Left: reduction in strain at the basal parts with normal GLPSS. Right: hyperdynamic GLPSS
Video 4: Myocardial edema in myocarditis
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1664.0