Women’s satisfaction with breast reconstruction after mastectomy and a survey on the decision process for type of reconstructive surgery

Introduction

1 ‐ 4 ]. Up to 90% of women with breast cancer reported improvement of emotional, psychological and social well-being after BR and may even contribute to an improved prognosis because it can enhance the woman’s hopes and willingness to survive [ 5 ‐ 11 ]. Reconstruction of the amputated breast after breast cancer surgery has great importance for women’s body image. Among women undergoing mastectomy in the USA an estimated 25–50% undergo breast reconstruction (BR) []. Up to 90% of women with breast cancer reported improvement of emotional, psychological and social well-being after BR and may even contribute to an improved prognosis because it can enhance the woman’s hopes and willingness to survive [].

7 , 12 ‐ 17 ]. The BR can be performed using silicone shells or autologous tissue. It can be done immediately after mastectomy (primary reconstruction) or a few weeks or months later (secondary reconstruction). The surgical mode and timing of reconstruction should be discussed with the patient and decided individually [].

Anzeige

18 ‐ 22 ]. Nowadays, silicone implants yield good cosmetic results with low complication rates. Silicone implants are the alternative choice especially for women who are too unstable in health to endure sophisticated tissue transplantation and those who do not possess adequate tissue for reconstruction due to low body mass index (BMI) [].

The use of BR with autologous tissue, the so-called flap surgery, can be performed either as primary or secondary reconstruction and is recommended especially in cases where subsequent radiotherapy is planned. Although silicone implants do not prevent radiotherapy, they can lead to overdosing or underdosing in the target volume of irradiation. Nowadays, three different surgical styles are used: transplanting tissue from the back (latissimus dorsi muscle flap, LD), tissue from the abdomen (transverse rectus abdominis myocutaneous flap, TRAM) or the deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flap technique, where skin and fatty tissue from the abdomen are used.

23 ] comparing satisfaction after implant vs. autologous tissue-based BR in over 8400 patients answering the BREAST‑Q satisfaction with breast scale, measuring a woman’s body image in terms of satisfaction with the breasts (score 0–100 lowest to highest satisfaction) in 14 studies, autologous tissue-based BR provided a benefit for women in terms of satisfaction with the breasts of 8.51 points. This is a substantial difference that speaks in favor of autologous tissue-based BR; however, large heterogeneity was observed and the reasons for the differences between studies are at present not well understood and may derive from differences in surgical techniques, perioperative care or financing of BR treatment. Complication rates were not different between implant vs. autologous tissue-based BR but also this meta-analytical finding was associated with a large heterogeneity. In the Supplementary Table 1, we provide an overview of studies from our scoping review that addressed women’s satisfaction after different types of breast oncoplastic surgery that is in line with the meta-analysis mentioned above. According to a comprehensive review [] comparing satisfaction after implant vs. autologous tissue-based BR in over 8400 patients answering the BREAST‑Q satisfaction with breast scale, measuring a woman’s body image in terms of satisfaction with the breasts (score 0–100 lowest to highest satisfaction) in 14 studies, autologous tissue-based BR provided a benefit for women in terms of satisfaction with the breasts of 8.51 points. This is a substantial difference that speaks in favor of autologous tissue-based BR; however, large heterogeneity was observed and the reasons for the differences between studies are at present not well understood and may derive from differences in surgical techniques, perioperative care or financing of BR treatment. Complication rates were not different between implant vs. autologous tissue-based BR but also this meta-analytical finding was associated with a large heterogeneity. In the Supplementary Table 1, we provide an overview of studies from our scoping review that addressed women’s satisfaction after different types of breast oncoplastic surgery that is in line with the meta-analysis mentioned above.

7 , 17 , 24 ‐ 30 ]. Obstacles are fear of additional surgery, concerns about possible complications, interference with detection of recurrence, time restraints because of family duties but also, although to a lesser degree, systemic factors, such as lack of knowledge about the options and no insurance coverage [ 3 ]. There are few studies to date dealing with the reasons women with breast cancer have for or against BR. A common denominator of these studies is that women seek restoration of the familiar body image and good esthetic outcome []. Obstacles are fear of additional surgery, concerns about possible complications, interference with detection of recurrence, time restraints because of family duties but also, although to a lesser degree, systemic factors, such as lack of knowledge about the options and no insurance coverage [].

Anzeige

7 , 13 , 31 ‐ 33 ]. Very little is known yet about the conflicting and contrasting thoughts of women in the difficult decision-making process. Patients have to deal with incomplete, insufficient and sometimes dubious information. Too pressing advice can intensify fear and conflicts. Thus, healthcare providers must not only know about the personal conditions, such as life style, social and family conditions but also about the history of illness, complications or comorbidities to give helpful information to the patient [].

34 ]. Patients who underwent BR were more often informed about it at an early stage, discussed BR with their healthcare providers and were more often involved in the decision process [ 35 ]. The frequency and quality of discussing reconstruction influence the choice, regret and satisfaction of the patients [ 36 , 37 ]. Information about the possibility of BR also helped the patients in decisions about mastectomy. Therefore, the informed decision-making model ensures the best quality of breast cancer treatment decisions [ 36 ]. In a Swedish study, lack of patient information and shared decision making negatively influenced immediate BR [ 38 ]. A retrospective study demonstrated that patients undergoing mastectomy and BR mainly reported having made their own decision after being informed about BR (66%) rather than reporting having participated in shared decision making (30%) and only 4% of the patients reported the decision was made by the doctor. General and esthetic satisfaction as well as quality of life were highest in informed and shared decision-making patients vs. patients seeking paternalistic providers []. Patients who underwent BR were more often informed about it at an early stage, discussed BR with their healthcare providers and were more often involved in the decision process []. The frequency and quality of discussing reconstruction influence the choice, regret and satisfaction of the patients []. Information about the possibility of BR also helped the patients in decisions about mastectomy. Therefore, the informed decision-making model ensures the best quality of breast cancer treatment decisions []. In a Swedish study, lack of patient information and shared decision making negatively influenced immediate BR [].

39 ]. Therefore, inquiring about the decision process needs to address the way information was received by the patient and about its sufficiency to make a decision. The paternalistic model of the patient-health-care provider relationship, with the patient delegating treatment decisions to the health-care provider, is becoming less prevalent in recent decades. It has been considered justified due to the asymmetry of knowledge. In contrast, the informed decision-making model intends to reduce this asymmetry by providing information about the risks and benefits of different treatment options in as clear and unbiased a fashion as possible. This should be done by taking care to invoke not additional fears, thereby enabling the informed patient to voice a treatment preference ultimately leading to shared-decision making []. Therefore, inquiring about the decision process needs to address the way information was received by the patient and about its sufficiency to make a decision.

In order to scrutinize the evidence base concerning BR satisfaction (study aim i), we performed a scoping review. To further investigate the decision process before BR (study aim ii), an own survey was conducted.

i) to get an overview of women’s satisfaction with BR after mastectomy, ii) to gain more insight into the decision process before BR and to determine the factors responsible for a choice of silicone versus autologous tissue implants. Hence the study aims were:

While the latter aim may be best assessed in prospective studies, a thorough consideration led to the decision to not interfere with the process while BR was still pending as this could lead to a change of the opinion of the women, and to perform a retrospective study in women that have already undergone BR.