neuropsychiatrie

Physical exercise therapy in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: current evidence and treatment recommendations

  • 17.09.2025
  • original article
Verfasst von
Lukas Roell
Isabel Maurus
Andrea Schmitt
Peter Falkai
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie

Summary

Physical exercise has been proposed as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia spectrum disorders, with meta-analyses showing benefits for positive, negative, and total symptom severity, as well as cognition and daily functioning, although effects on physical health remain minimal. This narrative review summarizes current evidence, discusses the underlying mechanisms, and offers recommendations for implementing exercise therapy in clinical practice.
