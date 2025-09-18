Physical exercise therapy in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: current evidence and treatment recommendations
- original article
Summary
Physical exercise has been proposed as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia spectrum disorders, with meta-analyses showing benefits for positive, negative, and total symptom severity, as well as cognition and daily functioning, although effects on physical health remain minimal. This narrative review summarizes current evidence, discusses the underlying mechanisms, and offers recommendations for implementing exercise therapy in clinical practice.
