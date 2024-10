Pessartherapie in der modernen Gynäkologie

Zurück zum Zitat Clemons JL, Aguilar VC, Tillinghast TA, Jackson ND, Myers DL (2004) Patient Satisfaction and Changes in Prolapse and Urinary Symptoms in Women Who Were Fitted Successfully with a Pessary for Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Am J Obstet Gynecol 190:1025–1029. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajog.2003.10.711CrossRefPubMed