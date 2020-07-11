 Skip to main content
10.07.2020 | case report

Persistent aseptic meningitis in a child—think patch

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Nasenien Nourkami-Tutdibi, M.D. Arne Simon, M.D. Rhoikos Furtwängler, M.D. Norbert Graf, M.D. Umut Yilmaz, M.D. Joachim Oertel, M.D. Sascha Meyer
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

In patients with neurosurgical interventions requiring dura reconstruction, the use of bovine graft material may be required.

Patients and methods

Case report.

Results

We present a 12-year-old girl with a profound graft reaction with severe neurologic symptoms mimicking post-neurosurgical bacterial meningitis after resection of an infra-tentorial brain tumour.

Conclusion

It is important to take into consideration this rare clinical entity in children and adults after dura reconstruction using allogenic graft (bovine) material in order to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics and antiviral drugs.

