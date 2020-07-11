10.07.2020 | case report
Persistent aseptic meningitis in a child—think patch
Summary
Background
In patients with neurosurgical interventions requiring dura reconstruction, the use of bovine graft material may be required.
Patients and methods
Case report.
Results
We present a 12-year-old girl with a profound graft reaction with severe neurologic symptoms mimicking post-neurosurgical bacterial meningitis after resection of an infra-tentorial brain tumour.
Conclusion
It is important to take into consideration this rare clinical entity in children and adults after dura reconstruction using allogenic graft (bovine) material in order to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics and antiviral drugs.