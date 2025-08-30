Perioperative nutrition and ERAS protocols: a systematic review of their impact on hospital stay, complications, infections, and immunometabolic outcomes in surgical patients

A comprehensive literature search was conducted in PubMed, the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), and Google Scholar, including randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and prospective studies published between 2019 and 2024. Studies evaluating perioperative nutrition strategies—enteral, parenteral, and immunonutrition—in adult surgical patients were included []. Primary outcomes included hospital length of stay and postoperative complications, while secondary outcomes assessed infection rates, immune response, metabolic markers, morbidity, and mortality. Owing to marked variability in study designs, nutritional interventions, and outcome definitions, meta-analysis was not appropriate. Therefore, a qualitative synthesis was undertaken to accurately reflect the clinical complexity and ensure methodological rigor.