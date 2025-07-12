Zum Inhalt
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

07.07.2025 | images in science and medicine

Periocular purpura as a manifestation of amyloid light-chain amyloidosis

verfasst von: Daniel Craus, Prof. Dr. med. Alexander Kreuter, Frederik Bertling, Stela Theodoropoulou, Valentina Laura Müller

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

This report emphasizes the importance of a thorough clinical examination for detecting bilateral periocular purpura, a key clinical hallmark of amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. Amyloid light-chain amyloidosis, often secondary to plasma cell dyscrasia, results from amyloid light-chain deposition, potentially leading to multiorgan involvement with progressive damage. Diagnosis relies on histopathology with Congo red staining, serum protein studies, and bone marrow analysis. Early recognition and treatment of the underlying hematologic malignancy are crucial for improving patient outcomes.
