Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Performance of the automated DNA extraction with MagNA Pure 24 for further genetic testing for hemoglobinopathies with Globin StripAssays

  • 12.12.2025
  • original article
Verfasst von
Georg Leixner
Astrid Voill-Glaninger
Julia Gaugeler-Kurzweil
Tanja Kusstatscher
Tanja Panic-Jankovic
Wolfgang Novak
Leo Kager
Christian Oberkanins
André Viveiros, M.D. Ph.D.
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Objectives

Diagnosing hemoglobinopathies through reverse hybridization with Globin StripAssays (ViennaLab, Vienna, Austria) is widely performed. There are only two authorized hands-on DNA extraction methods for these assays: the spin Micro DNA Extraction Kit (ViennaLab, Vienna, Austria) for the α‑Globin StripAssay and GENXTRACT Blood DNA Extraction System (ViennaLab, Vienna, Austria) for the β‑Globin StripAssay. We set out to evaluate the performance of the automated DNA extraction with MagNA Pure 24 (Roche, Rotkreuz, Switzerland) for further testing with Globin StripAssays.

Methods

We analyzed blood samples of 41 patients with clinical suspicion of hemoglobinopathies. As the gold standard we stipulated the ViennaLab DNA extraction methods and compared them to the MagNA Pure 24 Total Isolation Kit performed on MagNA Pure. The results of the different test strips were qualitatively classified with respect to good and weak read outs, background signals as well as true/false positives or negatives.

Results

A total of 6226 StripAssay lines were analyzed. After extraction with the gold standard 98.3% had a good read out, 0.9% a weak read out and in 0.9% a background signal was identified. After extraction with MagNA Pure 99.4% had a good read out, 0.2% a weak read out and a background signal was found in only 0.5% of the lines (P < 0.001) and there were no false positives or negatives (sensitivity and specificity 100.0%).

Conclusion

The automated DNA extraction with MagNa Pure showed noninferior results when compared with the Spin Micro and GENXTRACT DNA extraction kits enabling the usage of the MagNa Pure for the purpose of DNA extraction for further genetic testing with Globin StripAssays.
Titel
Performance of the automated DNA extraction with MagNA Pure 24 for further genetic testing for hemoglobinopathies with Globin StripAssays
Verfasst von
Georg Leixner
Astrid Voill-Glaninger
Julia Gaugeler-Kurzweil
Tanja Kusstatscher
Tanja Panic-Jankovic
Wolfgang Novak
Leo Kager
Christian Oberkanins
André Viveiros, M.D. Ph.D.
Publikationsdatum
12.12.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02674-9
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.