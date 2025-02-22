Performance and safety of two ophthalmic viscosurgical devices in cataract surgery

The aim of this study was to compare the clinical performance and safety of a highly dispersive and a highly cohesive ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD).

This was a prospective, single-center study including 120 eyes of 80 patients using either a dispersive hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (HPMC, etacoat)- or a cohesive hyaluronic acid (HA, etafill)-based OVD (both Croma-Pharma GmbH, Leobendorf, Austria) for standard cataract surgery in a nonrandomized fashion. Endothelial cell count (ECC) was measured preoperatively and 90 days after surgery. Central corneal thickness (CCT) and intraocular pressure (IOP) were measured preoperatively as well as 1 h, 1 day, and 90 days after surgery. Furthermore, the surgeons’ satisfaction with the application of the device was assessed via a questionnaire after surgery.

Results

The dispersive and the cohesive OVD groups comprised 51 eyes (34 patients) and 56 eyes (41 patients), respectively. The ECC loss was 36 cells/mm2 or 1.2% ( p = 0.09) and 125 cells/mm2 or 4.6% ( p < 0.01), respectively ( p = 0.42). The CCT increased 1 h postoperatively by 49.4 µm or 9.1%, ( p = 0.44) and by 62.6 µm or 11.2% ( p < 0.01), while at 1 day postoperatively it increased by 22.4 µm or 4.1% ( p = 0.279) and by 50.0 µm or 9.0% ( p < 0.01); the CCT decreased 90 days after surgery from baseline by −2.4 µm or −0.5% ( p = 0.16) and 0.0 µm or 0.1% ( p = 1.00), respectively ( p < 0.01, p < 0.01, p < 0.01).