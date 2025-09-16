Percutaneous transhepatic cholangioscopy and lithotripsy using a single-operator cholangioscope for the management of biliary stones in postoperative anatomical variations

Hepatolithiasis and difficult biliary stones represent a challenging condition, especially when associated with anatomical variations due to previous surgical procedures. It is also noteworthy that hepatolithiasis may lead to recurrent cholangitis, biliary cirrhosis, and cholangiocarcinoma []. Several therapeutic approaches have been proposed for patients with altered anatomy such as enteroscopy-assisted endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (EA-ERCP), percutaneous cholangioscopy (PC) with electrohydraulic (EHL) or laser lithotripsy (LL), and recently endoscopic ultrasound-guided antegrade stone removal techniques (EUS-ASR). Single-operator cholangioscopy (SOC) has been already established as a useful diagnostic and therapeutic tool for the pancreatobiliary system []. Manipulation of SOC requires experience and training, which is expensive, and SOC devices are not easily available in endoscopy units. Thus, it usually remains a second-line therapy choice []. Percutaneous cholangioscopy is more difficult and invasive than the regular peroral approach. Nevertheless, PC represents a valid therapeutic technique in cases with altered postsurgical anatomy []. Moreover, in cases with normal anatomy but in the presence of intrahepatic and peripheral biliary stones, the PC approach may be necessary for complete clearance of the bile tree. The first step is usually made by interventional radiologists and consists of hepatic puncture and gradual dilation of the biliary tract up to 16 French (Fr), so as to form a stable path that is necessary for PC. However, severe complications can burden this technique such as bleeding, hemobilia, cholangitis, and biliary duct injuries (adverse event rate 5–54%; []). In 2015, a new disposable, digital SOC system was introduced (SpyGlass™ DS System, Boston Scientific, Natick, MA, USA). Apart from diagnostic use, the SOC system was found to be very effective in biliary stone therapy through EHL or LL with success rates of 66–100% []. The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PC and SOC-EHL for biliary stones in patients with altered anatomy.

Data were analyzed using summary statistics, and distributions of quantitative variables are described as means with standard deviation (±SD) or range (min-max). Logistic regression was used for multivariate analysis. Values of P < 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All data were managed with Microsoft Excel version 2010, data analysis add-in, for Windows (Microsoft Corp, Redmond, WA, USA).

Informed consent was obtained from every patient or their relatives or guardian in cases of neurological deficit before the procedure. In all patients, anticoagulant/antiaggregant therapies were managed according to the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) guidelines []. Prophylactic antibiotic therapy was given to all patients. All procedures were performed under general anesthesia and orotracheal intubation. The number and the location of the hepatic puncture were decided according to the anatomical position and the size of the stones. Once biliary access was achieved under ultrasound and/or fluoroscopic guidance, a drainage catheter of 8 Fr was placed. Afterwards, a gradual dilatation of the biliary tract was performed up to 12 Fr, so as to facilitate the passage of the SOC. Both PC and SOC-EHL were performed after 2–4 days if the previous procedure was uneventful. The SOC system was inserted over a 0.035-in guidewire (Radiofocus Standard type, Terumo, Japan) using an introducer sheath and, if possible, the entire biliary tree was examined. In cases of bile duct and/or anastomosis strictures, dilation was performed with 4–8-mm balloons. If necessary, papilla dilation was also performed using a balloon with a maximum diameter of 10 mm. Lithotripsy was conducted under saline irrigation and stone fragments were flashed out or pushed with the scope into the intestine (Figs.and). At the end of the procedure a 10-Fr biliary drainage was left in place and removed after 2–3 days following a radiological examination and provided that no complications had occurred. Technical success was defined as complete clearance of the biliary tract, confirmed by control cholangiograms and/or direct cholangioscopy showing no residual stones. Adverse events were classified according to the ESGE guidelines []. The average postprocedural follow-up period was 24 ± 3.6 months with an abdominal ultrasound follow-up at 6 months; MRCP after 12 and 24 months; blood tests after 3, 6, and 12 months; and/or telephone interview after 12 months.

The SpyGlass™ DS System (Boston Scientific) was used. It is 2.14 m long with an outer diameter of 3.46 mm, a four-way deflection tip, a 1.2-mm dedicated accessory channel, and an independent irrigation channel. Lithotripsy was performed using EHL with a Lithotron EL27 device and 2.4-Fr probes (Walz Elektronik GmbH, Rohrdorf, Germany). The power and the number of pulses were at the endoscopist’s discretion.

This was a retrospective study based on a prospective database conducted at two Italian referral centers (Policlinico Umberto I—Sapienza University of Rome and Santa Maria Hospital—Terni). The study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki (1964). Ethical approval for the study was obtained from the Bioethical Committee of the University of Perugia (Protocol No. 169168/2025). Data from patients with biliary stones and altered anatomy who underwent PC and SOC-EHL from 2017 to 2022 were collected. Patients were admitted to hospital with upper abdominal pain, jaundice, altered pancreatic enzymes, and/or fever. All patients initially underwent an abdominal ultrasound examination and then magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) and/or computed tomography (CT) to confirm the diagnosis, to detect any biliary stones, and to evaluate anatomical anomalies due to previous abdominal surgeries. These anatomical abnormalities included Billroth II anatomy (with long afferent loop and impossible to reach papilla) and bilio-enteric and Roux-en‑Y anastomosis. Patients with malignant disease were excluded.

Five patients were lost during the follow-up period. From the remaining 32 patients, five (15.6%) patients had stone recurrence within 24 months of discharge (Table). Multivariate analysis showed no correlation between recurrence and bile duct or stone diameter. However, a significant association was found between recurrence and the presence of bile duct stenosis (0.01). All patients were retreated successfully.

The overall complication rate was 14.6%. No cases of bile duct/intestinal perforation or procedural-related death were recorded. Major adverse events were one (2.6%) case of severe bleeding requiring embolization, three (7.3%) cases of mild cholangitis, and two (4.8%) cases of mild pancreatitis, treated with medical therapy. The bleeding was detected in the transhepatic tract in a patient during the third procedure; an angiogram revealed an active hemorrhage from a segmental branch of the right hepatic artery, which was successfully embolized.

The average procedure time was 58.3 min ± 15 and a mean of 2.4 (range: 1–3) EHL probes were used per procedure. Technical success was achieved in 37 of 38 (97.3%) patients and in 34 of 37 (92%) after only one procedure (range: 1–3 procedures, overall: 41 procedures; Table). The mean hospitalization stay length was 9.7 days ± 2.8. Despite undergoing three procedures, one patient had residual stones in the left hepatic lobe associated with non-dilatable left hepatic duct stenosis and parenchymal atrophy. The patient subsequently underwent left hepatic lobectomy.

A total of 38 patients (23 male and 15 female) underwent PC with SOC-EHL for biliary stones with an overall of 41 procedures. The mean age of the study population was 62.5 ± 18 years. All patients presented with a postoperative altered anatomy (Table). The mean diameter of the stones and the bile ducts was 14 mm ± 3.6 (range: 8–22 mm) and 15 mm ± 3.4 (range: 10–24 mm), respectively.

Discussion

Therapy for biliary stones can be difficult, especially when associated with altered anatomy due to previous abdominal surgery. In this preliminary feasibility study, PC with SOC-EHL showed a high technical success rate (97.3%) with an overall complication rate of 14.6%. These results are consistent with previously published data [].

It is important to note that standard cholangioscopes have only bilateral movement and a restricted operative angle. In our experience, the SpyGlass™ DS System, with four-way tip deflection, proved highly effective in reaching difficult-to-access hepatic segments and navigating acute angulations and/or strictures, while providing high-quality imaging and maneuverability. In addition, single-use devices can reduce the risk of infective complications, especially in immunosuppressed patients. The length of the device did not influence the success rate of the procedures. However, longer devices may contribute to increased procedure time due to handling complexity.

Both EA-ERCP and EUS-ASR have been proposed as alternative approaches for patients with altered anatomy. However, data concerning EA-ERCP are heterogenous and they are influenced by the type of altered anatomy and the method applied (single vs. double balloon), with success rates varying from 58% to 90% []. Moreover, EA-ERCP is technically challenging with a risk of small-bowel perforation. Although the data are still limited, EUS-ASR seems to be a promising mini-invasive technique with success and complication rates of 87% and 17%, respectively []. However, this procedure has some limitations and becomes challenging in cases of insufficient dilatation of the biliary ducts and in the presence of intrahepatic stones in the right hepatic sector. Moreover, the limited availability of specific devices makes stone removal technically complicated. Recently, a comparison study [] showed that EA-ERCP and EUS-ASR have similar success and adverse events rates with shorter procedural time for EUS-ASR.

Technically, lithotripsy can be achieved either using EHL or LL probes. Previous series, evaluating classic per-oral cholangioscopy with lithotripsy, have shown similar clearance and complication rates for EHL compared to LL [] even though EHL seems to be burdened with longer procedural time. In our study, it is worth noting that a mean of 2.4 EHL probes were used to achieve complete stone fragmentation. However, EHL probes have a limited life span, which is proportional to the potency chosen during the procedure. By contrast, LL probes do not have this limitation, but they are more expensive. Further cost-effectiveness studies comparing EHL and LL are warranted.

According to previous studies, PC with lithotripsy for biliary stones is burdened with high rates of recurrence (22–50% in long-term follow-up); however, the results are not homogeneous and show significant differences especially with regard to the caliber of the cholangioscope used []. Recently, studies evaluating PC with lithotripsy utilizing small-caliber instruments reported significantly lower recurrence rates (0–15%; []). Similarly, in our study, PC and SOC-EHL with the SpyGlass™ DS System showed a low overall recurrence rate (15.6%) and the multivariate analysis confirmed stenosis as an independent risk factor. To our knowledge, no prior studies have specifically evaluated stone recurrence following PC and SOC-EHL using the SpyGlass™ DS System