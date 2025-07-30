Penile, scrotal, and gluteal vesicles

Case presentation

A 61-year-old male patient experienced dysuria, followed by the development of a solitary erythematous macule in the gluteal area the very next day. He presented to his general practitioner, where systemic antibiotic treatment with amoxicillin/clavulanic acid (875/125 mg twice daily) was initiated 2 days before presentation to our department. However, the clinical symptoms worsened. Two days after starting the antibiotic treatment, the patient developed pruritic, burning, and painful vesicles and was referred to our Department of Dermatology.

The sexual history revealed that his last sexual contact had occurred several years ago. He identified as heterosexual and did not engage in chemsex. He denied any trauma or exposure to irritating substances. His past medical history included Crohn’s disease, hypothyroidism, chronic nicotine use, and polyneuropathy. His long-term medications included pantoprazole, pregabalin, levothyroxine sodium, and cholecalciferol D3.

1 2 3 Fig. 1 Grouped, partly erosive vesicles on an erythematous base on the glans penis Bild vergrößern Fig. 2 Grouped, partly crusted vesicles on an erythematous base on the scrotum Bild vergrößern Fig. 3 Grouped vesicles on an erythematous base in the gluteal area Bild vergrößern On clinical examination, grouped vesicles on an erythematous base, some with crusting, were observed on the glans penis (Fig.) and scrotum (Fig.). A more detailed examination revealed vesicles in the gluteal area (Fig.). Additionally, scattered solitary vesicles were noted on the trunk, upper back, and right thigh.

Laboratory tests revealed an elevated C‑reactive protein (CRP) level of 25.7 mg/L (reference range < 5 mg/L), while other laboratory values, including the differential blood count, were within normal limits. Urinalysis demonstrated mild microhematuria (erythrocytes +/+). Urine culture (uricult) revealed no evidence of a urinary tract infection (UTI). Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing was not performed at the time of presentation, as there were no clinical or other indicators in the medical history. A subsequent HIV test performed 3 months later was negative.

The clinical picture was highly suspicious for varicella zoster virus infection (S3 dermatome) and systemic antiviral treatment was immediately started with acyclovir at 5 mg/kg body weight three times daily for a duration of 10 days. Locally, a single daily application of a suspension containing talc and zinc oxide was used on the gluteal and aberrant vesicles, and a cream containing dexpanthenol and chlorhexidine dihydrochloride was applied to the glans penis. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for varicella zoster virus (VZV) was positive, confirming the suspected diagnosis of herpes zoster.

For herpetic neuralgia, pain therapy was initiated, consisting of metamizole 500 mg on an as-needed basis, up to three times daily; pregabalin in an ascending dosage regimen starting at 100 mg twice daily; and sustained-release hydromorphone at 2 mg twice daily.

For further examination, a hemoccult test, chest X‑ray, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and upper abdominal ultrasound were performed and did not show any abnormalities.

Around day four of illness, the patient reported abdominal discomfort. Subsequent colonoscopy performed approximately 10 days after the onset of herpes zoster revealed severe inflammatory activity with stenosis in the neoterminal ileum (Rutgeerts i4). Magnetic resonance enterography showed a short stenosis in the neoterminal ileum and a 6.6 cm inflamed, stenotic segment with skip lesions in the mid-abdomen, consistent with active Crohn’s disease.