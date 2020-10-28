Pediatric infection and sepsis in five age subgroups: single-center registry

Summary

Background Sepsis is, worldwide, one of the leading causes of death among infants and children. Over the past two decades, mortality rates have declined due to advanced treatment options; however, the incidence of sepsis and septic shock is still on the rise in many hospital settings. The objective of this study was to evaluate the course of this disease in pediatric intensive care patients.

Methods An evaluation of pediatric patients in the intensive care unit diagnosed with infections or sepsis between 2005 and 2015 was performed via a retrospective exploratory data analysis.

Results During the observational period, 201 patients were diagnosed with infection or sepsis. The study population was divided into five age subgroups. The majority of patients were newborns, infants, and toddlers. Forty percent had sepsis; 6% had septic shock. Viral infection was the most prevalent (59%). The overall survival rate was 83%; newborns and adolescents had the lowest survival rates.