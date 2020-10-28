27.10.2020 | original article Open Access
Pediatric infection and sepsis in five age subgroups: single-center registry
Wichtige Hinweise
Summary
Background
Sepsis is, worldwide, one of the leading causes of death among infants and children. Over the past two decades, mortality rates have declined due to advanced treatment options; however, the incidence of sepsis and septic shock is still on the rise in many hospital settings. The objective of this study was to evaluate the course of this disease in pediatric intensive care patients.
Methods
An evaluation of pediatric patients in the intensive care unit diagnosed with infections or sepsis between 2005 and 2015 was performed via a retrospective exploratory data analysis.
Results
During the observational period, 201 patients were diagnosed with infection or sepsis. The study population was divided into five age subgroups. The majority of patients were newborns, infants, and toddlers. Forty percent had sepsis; 6% had septic shock. Viral infection was the most prevalent (59%). The overall survival rate was 83%; newborns and adolescents had the lowest survival rates.
Conclusion
With this registry, children divided into five age subgroups with infection or sepsis were evaluated and treatment strategies were examined. We have shown that our findings on children treated in our pediatric intensive care unit conform with current literature about pediatric sepsis. In addition to maintaining strict hygiene standards, optimal aspects of sepsis care should be stringently observed, such as the quick administration of empirical broad-spectrum antibiotics, initial adequate fluid resuscitation, and a reliable and frequent routine of source control.