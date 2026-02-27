Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
European Surgery

Parastomal hernia repair with stoma lateralization—A technical report

  • 26.02.2026
  • main topic
Verfasst von
Reiko Wiessner, M.D. Ph.D
Jennifer Neureiter
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

The incidence of parastomal hernias after permanent colostomy or ileal conduit creation is high. Nevertheless, prophylactic mesh implantation during primary surgery has not yet become widely established. Combined with the cost pressure (longer operating times, mesh costs) that prevails in most clinics, at least in the Western world, the newly formulated, more conservative recommendation prevents the routine implantation of a prophylactic mesh when creating a permanent colostomy or, if necessary, an ileal conduit, meaning that techniques for surgical treatment of parastomal hernias remain highly relevant. We herein present our modified Sugarbaker technique for stoma lateralization.
Titel
Parastomal hernia repair with stoma lateralization—A technical report
Verfasst von
Reiko Wiessner, M.D. Ph.D
Jennifer Neureiter
Publikationsdatum
26.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-026-00937-x
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.