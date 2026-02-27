Parastomal hernia repair with stoma lateralization—A technical report

The incidence of parastomal hernias after permanent colostomy or ileal conduit creation is high. Nevertheless, prophylactic mesh implantation during primary surgery has not yet become widely established. Combined with the cost pressure (longer operating times, mesh costs) that prevails in most clinics, at least in the Western world, the newly formulated, more conservative recommendation prevents the routine implantation of a prophylactic mesh when creating a permanent colostomy or, if necessary, an ileal conduit, meaning that techniques for surgical treatment of parastomal hernias remain highly relevant. We herein present our modified Sugarbaker technique for stoma lateralization.