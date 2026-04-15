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European Surgery

Outcomes of pancreatic surgery for localized pancreatic adenocarcinoma in patients with impaired ECOG performance status (PANCOG study)—protocol of a retrospective pan-European and African multicenter study

  • 14.04.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
S. Löb, MD
M. De Oliveira
M. Lesurtel
U. Klaiber
O. Strobel
C. H. J. Van Eijck
M. Besselink
K. Emmanuel
M. Varga
PANCOG study group
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

Background

The incidence of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is constantly increasing. Surgical resection, in combination with systemic chemotherapy, offers the only option for long-term survival or even cure. However, the high toxicity rates of modern and most-effective chemotherapy protocols limit this treatment option to patients with good performance status (PS). Consequently, the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance score is essential for selecting treatment protocols. In addition, the perioperative complications and survival rates of patients with a reduced PS undergoing surgery for PDAC are unclear.

Objective

This study aims to evaluate the perioperative morbidity and mortality rates in patients with a reduced PS (ECOG ≥ 2) after resection of PDAC as well as disease-free (DFS) and overall survival (OS).

Methods

This is a pan-European and African retrospective study conducted at participating centers represented by members of the European–African Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association (E-AHPBA). This study will include all consecutive patients with ECOG PS ≥ 2 who underwent pancreatic surgery for PDAC between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2024. Participating centers enter data via an electronic case report form on REDCap® (Vanderbilt University, Tennessee). The primary outcomes are perioperative morbidity and mortality rates, DFS, and OS. The secondary objectives are related to the type of chemotherapy regimens applied.

Conclusion

Impaired PS may negatively affect surgical and oncological treatment algorithms and outcomes. This multicenter study will help to understand how patients with PDAC and ECOG PS ≥ 2 are treated in daily clinical practice throughout Europe and Africa. The results of this large patient cohort analysis are expected to identify the best treatment algorithm for this patient group.
Titel
Outcomes of pancreatic surgery for localized pancreatic adenocarcinoma in patients with impaired ECOG performance status (PANCOG study)—protocol of a retrospective pan-European and African multicenter study
Verfasst von
S. Löb, MD
M. De Oliveira
M. Lesurtel
U. Klaiber
O. Strobel
C. H. J. Van Eijck
M. Besselink
K. Emmanuel
M. Varga
PANCOG study group
Publikationsdatum
14.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-026-00948-8
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