Outcomes of pancreatic surgery for localized pancreatic adenocarcinoma in patients with impaired ECOG performance status (PANCOG study)—protocol of a retrospective pan-European and African multicenter study

Background The incidence of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is constantly increasing. Surgical resection, in combination with systemic chemotherapy, offers the only option for long-term survival or even cure. However, the high toxicity rates of modern and most-effective chemotherapy protocols limit this treatment option to patients with good performance status (PS). Consequently, the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance score is essential for selecting treatment protocols. In addition, the perioperative complications and survival rates of patients with a reduced PS undergoing surgery for PDAC are unclear.

Objective This study aims to evaluate the perioperative morbidity and mortality rates in patients with a reduced PS (ECOG ≥ 2) after resection of PDAC as well as disease-free (DFS) and overall survival (OS).

Methods This is a pan-European and African retrospective study conducted at participating centers represented by members of the European–African Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association (E-AHPBA). This study will include all consecutive patients with ECOG PS ≥ 2 who underwent pancreatic surgery for PDAC between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2024. Participating centers enter data via an electronic case report form on REDCap® (Vanderbilt University, Tennessee). The primary outcomes are perioperative morbidity and mortality rates, DFS, and OS. The secondary objectives are related to the type of chemotherapy regimens applied.