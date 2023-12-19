Osmolarity spatial variations on the ocular surface

Summary

Maintaining a healthy balance of tear production, preservation, and elimination is crucial for proper eye function. Tear osmolarity and its variations have been suggested to be reliable indicators for diagnosing high-prevalence pathologies such as dry eye disease (DED). It is important to note that in most methods used to estimate tear osmolarity, the fluid sample is collected from the inferior tear meniscus. However, tear film is distributed in different compartments across the ocular surface with distinctive characteristics. Clinicians should be aware that tear osmolarity sampled from that area can help estimate the value in other compartments and serve as an indicator in diagnosing DED, but it may not reflect the exact osmolarity due to different effects or forces. The present review aims to summarize the current experimental clinical knowledge regarding tear osmolarity variation and its significance in diagnosing tear film problems using mathematical models for assessing tear dynamics.