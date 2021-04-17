 Skip to main content
16.04.2021 | short report Open Access

Organizing pneumonia following Covid19 pneumonia

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Georg-Christian Funk, Caroline Nell, Wolfgang Pokieser, Birgit Thaler, Gernot Rainer, Arschang Valipour
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Summary

The potential mid-term and long-term consequences after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are as yet unknown. This is the first report of bronchoscopically verified organizing pneumonia as a complication of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid19). It caused persisting dyspnea, impaired pulmonary function, and radiological abnormalities over 5 weeks after onset of symptoms. While organizing pneumonia frequently requires treatment with systemic corticosteroids, in this case it resolved spontaneously without treatment after 6 weeks. Healthcare professionals should consider organizing pneumonia in patients with persisting respiratory symptoms after Covid19.

