Skip to main content
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Erschienen in:

01.05.2025 | editorial

Optimizing disease risk stratification and clinical outcomes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia 2025

verfasst von: Jan-Paul Bohn

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 2/2025

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Auszug

A better understanding of disease biology and implementation of targeted agents have set a paradigm shift in motion in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and rechallenged key principles in previous management strategies. In this issue of Magazine of European Medical Oncology (MEMO), we tackle three hot topics with novel clinical trial data and discuss their potential implications for clinical practice. …
Nächster Artikel Best of ESMO 2024: gynecologic cancers
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
Optimizing disease risk stratification and clinical outcomes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia 2025
verfasst von
Jan-Paul Bohn
Publikationsdatum
01.05.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 2/2025
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01038-3

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 2/2025

ESMO 2024: highlights in breast cancer

  • Open Access
  • short review

Prognostic tools and risk factors in early-stage CLL—time for a change in treatment paradigm?

  • short review

Too frail or not too frail? Prognosis and treatment options in older CLL patients

  • Open Access
  • short review

Evaluating antifungal prophylaxis strategies in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia: a retrospective, single-center analysis of amphotericin B, itraconazole, and voriconazole

  • Open Access
  • original report

CRLF2 expression associated with poor outcome in Philadelphia-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia

  • original report

Current and future pharmacological therapies for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer

  • Open Access
  • short review