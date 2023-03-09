Optimaler Behandlungsweg bei diabetischer Polyneuropathie | springermedizin.at
Schmerz Nachrichten

Tipp

08.03.2023 | Journal Club

Optimaler Behandlungsweg bei diabetischer Polyneuropathie

verfasst von: Ao. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Andrea Michalek-Sauberer

Erschienen in: Schmerz Nachrichten

Auszug

Tesfaye S, Sloan G, Selvarajah D, et al, on behalf of the OPTION-DM trial group (2022) Comparison of amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin, pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine supplemented with pregabalin for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (OPTION-DM): a multicentre, double-blind, randomised crossover trial. Lancet; 400:680–90. …
