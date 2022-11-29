 Skip to main content
28.11.2022 | case report

Onychomadesis in a COVID-19 patient

verfasst von: Zlatina Georgieva Ivanova, Teodor Ivanov Aleksiev, MD, PhD, DMSc Hristo Petrov Dobrev

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

We report the case of a 67-year-old woman who developed onychomadesis on 9 of her fingers 2 months after recovering from COVID-19, with subsequent full nail regrowth after 4 months. The development of onychomadesis in COVID-19 is probably related to inhibition of nail proliferation due to fever, direct viral damage, or an inflammatory process associated with endothelial damage and obliterative microangiopathy in the nail matrix area. Clinicians should be aware of nail changes and actively seek them out in patients with COVID-19.
