Onkologische Nachsorge des nicht metastasierten Nierenzellkarzinoms (RCC) nach kurativ intendierter Therapie

Zurück zum Zitat Brookman-May S et al (2013) Features associated with recurrence beyond 5 years after nephrectomy and nephron-sparing surgery for renal cell carcinoma: development and internal validation of a risk model (PRELANE score) to predict late recurrence based on a large multicenter database (CORONA/SATURN project). Eur Urol 64(3):472–477 CrossRefPubMed