Omega-3 index in patients with severe diabetic ocular complications

The aim of this study was to assess the proportion of omega‑3, saturated, and other relevant FAs in the erythrocytes of patients undergoing vitrectomy due to severe diabetic ocular complications.

The saturation of the body with omega‑3 FAs is generally lower in the diabetic than in the non-diabetic population []. However, we could not find any evidence regarding omega‑3 FA saturation in patients with severe DR undergoing vitrectomy. This subset of patients is of particular interest because the surgical outcomes often do not meet expectations. Since omega‑3 FAs partly modulate the course of DR, patients with DM might generally benefit from omega‑3 FA supply. The World Health Organization recommends an intake of polyunsaturated FAs including omega‑3 FAs of 6–11% of the total energy intake to improve health in general, but the majority of the population, especially those with DM, do not follow this recommendation []. Moreover, the amount of saturated FAs should be concomitantly decreased, since a high intake of these FAs promotes the developments of severe DR and cardiovascular diseases [].

Omega‑3 fatty acids (FA) were found to play a more significant role in this context than previously thought []. Specifically, a high intake of omega‑3 FAs reduces the risk of developing DR in individuals with well-controlled DM (HbA< 7.0%; []). The reason for this is assumed to be anti-VEGF and the anti-inflammatory effect of omega‑3 FAs []. In particular, omega‑3 FAs suppress the VEGF pathway by activating the transcription factor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor‑α []. Omega‑3 FAs further suppress the transcription factor nuclear factor-κB, which consecutively leads to less production of pro-inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor‑α and interleukins (IL)-1 and IL‑6 []. In addition, omega‑3 FAs represent the main structural lipids in photoreceptor membranes and are thus essential for their regeneration and vision in general [].

Diabetes mellitus (DM) can lead to various ocular complications including diabetic macular edema (DME) and/or vitreous hemorrhage (VH) due to proliferative diabetic retinopathy (DR; []). These complications represent one of the leading causes of legal blindness, especially in working-age adults []. The pathophysiology of diabetic ocular complications is complex; however, two essential factors have been identified including the hypoxia-driven upregulation of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and a chronic retinal inflammation [].

The statistical analysis was performed using SPSS (IBM, SPSS Statistics 26, Armonk, NY, USA). The proportion of FAs is displayed in percentage ± standard deviation (range). Metric data are presented as mean ± standard deviation (range). The BCVA was converted into logMAR for statistical reasons. The distribution of the data was assessed with the Kolmogorov–Smirnov test. Correlations and the difference between datasets were analyzed depending on the distribution of the data. The statistical significance was defined as p < 0.05.

This study was approved by the local ethics committee of the Medical University Graz and adhered to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki. We recruited patients scheduled for vitrectomy for diabetic complications including chronic DME or VH secondary to proliferative DR at the Department of Ophthalmology, Medical University Graz, between March 2020 and February 2021. The patients were included in this study after they gave their informed consent. For all patients, a complete ophthalmic examination including best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) measurement, slit-lamp examination, indirect ophthalmoscopy, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) was performed prior to surgery. Patients with VH additionally underwent ocular ultrasound to assess whether the retina was attached. On the day of surgery, a fasting venous blood sample was taken using a 2-mL ETDA tube and sent to a highly specialized laboratory for FA analysis (Omegametrix®, Martinsried, Germany). A complete assessment of the proportion of FAs was made including omega‑3, omega‑6, monounsaturated (omega-9), saturated, and trans FAs in the membranes of erythrocytes using a standardized and patented “high-sensitivity” gas chromatography with flame ionization detection described elsewhere []. In detail, FA methyl esters were extracted from erythrocytes by acid transesterification and analyzed with the GC-2010 gas chromatograph (Shimadzu, Duisburg, Germany) with an SP2560, 100‑m capillary column (Supelco®, Bellefonte, PA, USA) using hydrogen as carrier gas. In total, 26 FAs were identified and quantified. The results were provided as percentage of total identified FAs after response factor correction. The coefficient of variation was 5%. The quality of analyses was controlled in accordance with DIN EN ISO 15189. Details of the FAs assessed are listed in Table. The omega‑3 index is defined as the proportion of eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acid in the membranes of erythrocytes. The omega-6/omega‑3 ratio is defined as

Results

Overall, 12 patients (5 female; 7 male) were enrolled in the study. Their average age was 69 ± 12 years (50–87). Two patients had type 1 DM and 10 patients type 2 DM. Of those with type 2 DM, seven patients were insulin-dependent. The HbA1c averaged 7.6 ± 1.2% (5.5–9.6) in general. HbA1c ≥ 7% was noted in eight patients and HbA1c < 7% was observed in four patients.

Seven eyes of seven patients underwent vitrectomy due to chronic DME resistant to intravitreal therapy and five eyes of five patients were vitrectomized due to VH secondary to proliferative DR. Of those, three had an additional traction related to DR verified with ultrasound. The preoperative BCVA of patients with DME was 0.52 ± 0.3 logMAR (0.2–1). Three of these patients were lost to follow-up postoperatively due to unknown reasons. The postoperative BCVA of the remaining patients ( n = 4) averaged 0.3 ± 0.1 logMAR (0.1–0.4). In eyes with VH, the preoperative and postoperative BCVA was 1.2 ± 0.9 logMAR (0.2–2) and 0.6 ± 0.4 logMAR (0.2–1.1), respectively.

1 Overall, the omega‑3 index averaged 4.5 ± 1.2% (2.8–7.2). The omega-6/omega‑3 ratio was 5.2 ± 1.4: 1. Detailed results of the FA assessment are listed in Table

